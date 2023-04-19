Tsitsipas opens with win over Cachin at Barcelona Open

Associated PressApr 19, 2023, 1:05 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain — Stefanos Tsitsipas opened his Barcelona Open campaign with a comfortable 6-4, 6-2 win over Pedro Cachin.

Tsitsipas did not face a break point and converted all three of his own to defeat the 69th-ranked Argentine.

“It’s one of those matches I was able to figure out from early on, keep up with the pace, and anything that was being thrown at me I was reacting to it very positively and being very smooth on the court,” the second-seeded Greek said.

Tsitsipas will next face Denis Shapovalov, who earlier defeated Jozef Kovalik 6-4, 6-3.

Tsitsipas was a finalist in Barcelona in 2018 and 2021, losing both times to Rafael Nadal.

“Obviously, good memories are in the back of my head,” he said. “It’s two finals, but still you keep the positives instead of sticking too much to what went wrong.”

Fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner got past Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-4 for his 25th tour-level win this year.

Sinner reached the semifinals in Indian Wells and the final in Miami, and he also made it to the last four in Monte Carlo to begin his clay-court season.

“I tried to stay quite aggressive, made a couple of unforced errors, but I have to remind myself that this is the first round for me,” the 21-year-old Sinner said. “I tried to stay calm and obviously try in the best way in important moments.”

The eighth-ranked Italian will next face Yoshihito Nishioka, who defeated David Goffin 6-1, 7-5.

Sixth-seeded Karen Khachanov defeated Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-4, while seventh-seeded Briton Cameron Norrie advanced past qualifier Pavel Kotov 6-1, 6-2. Eighth-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur beat Alexander Shevchenko 6-0, 6-1.

Gauff, Rybakina win 1st-round matches in Stuttgart

Associated PressApr 19, 2023, 2:29 PM EDT
STUTTGART, Germany — Coco Gauff fought off a deciding-set comeback from Veronika Kudermetova to reach the second round of the Porsche Grand Prix, and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina beat Jule Niemeier.

Seeded fifth on the Stuttgart clay, Gauff needed nearly three hours to beat Kudermetova 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3). Her Russian opponent won four straight games to take the second set from 4-2 down and came back from 5-3 down in the decider to force a tiebreaker before Gauff finally secured the win. The 19-year-old American plays Anastasia Potapova next.

Gauff is playing her first tournament since splitting with coach Diego Moyano following the Miami Open.

Rybakina won five games in a row to seal a 7-5, 6-3 win over Niemeier after she had been 3-1 down in the second set. She goes on to play Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Playing each other for the third time in four tournaments, Karolina Pliskova beat eighth-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 to set up a second-round meeting with Donna Vekic. Pliskova takes a 4-3 lead in career meetings with Sakkari, who eliminated the Czech player in the third round at Indian Wells last month before going on to reach the semifinals.

Ostapenko beats Raducanu in 1st round in Stuttgart

Associated PressApr 19, 2023, 10:52 AM EDT
STUTTGART, Germany — Jelena Ostapenko swept past Emma Raducanu 6-2, 6-1 at the indoor clay Porsche Grand Prix for the British player’s second consecutive first-round loss.

In a meeting of two former Grand Slam champions, the 2017 French Open winner from Latvia broke Raducanu twice in the first set and ran away with the match in the second as she broke Raducanu to love in consecutive service games.

Raducanu, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, was in action for the first time since her first-round loss to Bianca Andreescu in Miami. The British player’s last win was in the tournament before, when she reached the fourth round at Indian Wells before losing to Iga Swiatek.

Seventh-seeded Daria Kasatkina was resoundingly beaten 6-1, 6-1 by Paula Badosa to become the first seeded player to be eliminated. Badosa moves on to play qualifier Cristina Bucsa in the next round.

Barbora Krejcikova beat Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 6-0 and the 2021 French Open champion will next face Aryna Sabalenka – this year’s Australian Open champion.

Beatriz Haddad Maia progressed after Martina Trevisan retired with the Brazilian leading 7-5, 1-1 in their first-round match for a potential meeting with Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the next round.

Anastasia Potapova won 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) against Petra Martic and could play Coco Gauff next. Tatjana Maria beat Ylena In-Albon 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (4).