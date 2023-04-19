Pogacar, Vollering win Flèche Wallonne, aim for Ardennes hat trick

HUY, Belgium — Nothing can stop Tadej Pogacar right now, not even one of the toughest climbs in cycling.

The two-time Tour de France champion earned his third one-day classic victory of the season season by triumphing at the top of the Mur de Huy for the first time to claim the Flèche Wallonne race, and add another trophy to his already storied career.

The 24-year-old has been untouchable on all grounds this year, dominating the field at the Tour of Flanders and then the Amstel Gold Race last weekend. His performance in the small Belgian town along the river Meuse marked his sixth race victory of 2023 – to go with six stage wins at the weeklong Paris-Nice and Tour of Andalucia races – a streak that is drawing comparisons with cycling great Eddy Merckx.

In the women’s race, Demi Vollering was also in a class of her own in the final grueling ascent leading to the finish as she dropped all her rivals to secure a second one-day classic victory in the space of four days.

The 26-year-old Dutch rider accelerated at the foot of the Mur de Huy – a 1.3-kilometer (0.8-mile) ascent with an average gradient of 9.6% with sections as steep as 19% that decides the outcome of the race. She moved away from the leading pack to follow up her victory at Amstel Gold Race last weekend with another big win.

Both Pogacar and Vollering will aim for a triple of the Ardennes races this weekend at Liege-Bastogne-Liege, an even more prestigious classic they already won two years ago.

Pogacar will be up against defending champion Remco Evenepoel, who is also the reigning world champion. Only the late Davide Rebellin and Philippe Gilbert have managed to win the Amstel, the Flèche and Liège in succession during the same season.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège is one of the “monuments” of cycling – the five most prestigious one-day events in the sport – along with the Tour of Flanders, Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Lombardy.

The battle between the male main contenders really kicked off once the last breakaway rider, Louis Vervaeke, was caught by the peloton with one kilometer left. Michael Woods, Pogacar and Tom Pidcok rode at the front at a fast tempo until Frenchman Romain Bardet attacked with 250 meters left.

Pogacar had no problem countering the move, rising up out of his saddle in a final effort to easily drop his rivals. Mattias Skjelmose finished second ahead of Mikel Landa.

“I left it all on the climb, it was super hard,” Pogacar said. “It gives me a lot of boost when the team does such an amazing job. … I needed to pull it off otherwise all the work was for nothing.”

Vollering’s burst of power left everyone else in her wake. Kasia Niewiadoma tried hard to stay on the Dutchwoman’s wheel but got dropped close to the top as Liane Lippert produced a late effort to secure a runner-up finish, five seconds behind. Gaia Realini was third, seven seconds off the pace.

Vollering, who attacked again to keep Lippert at bay, was in tears after she crossed the finish as she thanked her SD Worx teammates via the team’s radio.

“I just went at my own pace and I couldn’t believe there was a gap,” Vollering said. “I saw it very late and the gap was pretty big and I was really surprised by that, so I’m really happy.”

Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard will remain with Jumbo-Visma until the end of 2027, the Dutch team said.

Vingegaard, who defeated Tadej Pogacar to win cycling’s biggest race last year, joined Jumbo-Visma in 2019. He extended his contract by three years.

“I have had a fantastic journey with the team who has supported me in every way to become the rider I am today,” Vingegaard said. “I appreciate the quality of the team and the people here and feel at home.”

Jumbo-Visma is one of the most potent teams in men’s road cycling, with Primoz Roglic and Wout van Aert also part of its squad. Vingegaard will count on the star-studded team this summer to achieve his main goal of the season: Defending his Tour title.

“The Tour de France is something very special,” he said. “The feeling I had, standing on top of the podium, was fantastic. My goal is to go for many more wins.”

The Tour starts on July 1 from the Spanish city of Bilbao.

ROUBAIX, France – Alison Jackson won the Paris-Roubaix Femmes after helping a long breakaway survive over the cobbles of the one-day classic, then holding off Katia Ragusa and Marthe Truyven in a sprint finish at Roubaix’s velodrome.

The 34-year-old Canadian rider, who returned to the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB team this year, threw up her arms as she crossed the finish line. After dropping to the ground in exhaustion, Jackson got back up and broke into a dance on the infield.

“When we did the pre-ride and rode around this velodrome, I just dreamed of winning,” Jackson said, “but a lot of times, those dreams just stay dreams. It’s unreal to make it happen in real life. I have few words.”

Most of the big hitters in the women’s race missed out on the early 18-rider breakaway, including Lotte Kopecky and Elisa Longo Borghini. The breakaway mostly managed to navigate the slippery cobbled sectors without any problem, and they were able to maintain about a 10-second gap on the peloton as the six leaders reached the velodrome for a final lap.

Jackson moved up the track and used a big sprint to reach the finish line first.

Kopecky finished seventh when she outsprinted the remnants of the peloton, which included three-time world champion and former Olympic champ Marianne Voss. Borghini, the bronze medalist at the Tokyo Games, was a few seconds behind them.

Dylan van Baarle is back to defend his title in the men’s race on Sunday, though Milan-San Remo winner Mathieu van der Poel and Olympic silver medalist Wout van Aert are the favorites along with Mads Pedersen and Filippo Ganna.