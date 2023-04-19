Novak Djokovic rallies from set down to beat teenager in Bosnia

Associated PressApr 19, 2023, 4:14 PM EDT
BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic had to rally from a set down to beat 18-year-old Luca Van Assche 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2 at the Srpska Open.

Djokovic, coming off an early exit at Monte Carlo, was also down an early break in the decider before advancing to the quarterfinals at the clay-court tournament.

The 35-year-old Serb recovered from a slow start to drop just two points on his serve in the second set.

Djokovic, playing just his third match on clay this season, needed two hours, 38 minutes to put away the young Frenchman.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion said the match “would probably rank as the slowest court, slowest conditions I’ve ever played in, to be honest. I couldn’t put any ball past him.”

Van Assche, who won the boys’ title at Roland Garros in 2021, is the youngest player in the Top 100. He’s ranked No. 87.

Djokovic will next face either Dusan Lajovic or Gregoire Barrere in the last eight.

Gauff, Rybakina win 1st-round matches in Stuttgart

Associated PressApr 19, 2023, 2:29 PM EDT
STUTTGART, Germany — Coco Gauff fought off a deciding-set comeback from Veronika Kudermetova to reach the second round of the Porsche Grand Prix, and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina beat Jule Niemeier.

Seeded fifth on the Stuttgart clay, Gauff needed nearly three hours to beat Kudermetova 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3). Her Russian opponent won four straight games to take the second set from 4-2 down and came back from 5-3 down in the decider to force a tiebreaker before Gauff finally secured the win. The 19-year-old American plays Anastasia Potapova next.

Gauff is playing her first tournament since splitting with coach Diego Moyano following the Miami Open.

Rybakina won five games in a row to seal a 7-5, 6-3 win over Niemeier after she had been 3-1 down in the second set. She goes on to play Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Playing each other for the third time in four tournaments, Karolina Pliskova beat eighth-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 to set up a second-round meeting with Donna Vekic. Pliskova takes a 4-3 lead in career meetings with Sakkari, who eliminated the Czech player in the third round at Indian Wells last month before going on to reach the semifinals.

Tsitsipas opens with win over Cachin at Barcelona Open

Associated PressApr 19, 2023, 1:05 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain — Stefanos Tsitsipas opened his Barcelona Open campaign with a comfortable 6-4, 6-2 win over Pedro Cachin.

Tsitsipas did not face a break point and converted all three of his own to defeat the 69th-ranked Argentine.

“It’s one of those matches I was able to figure out from early on, keep up with the pace, and anything that was being thrown at me I was reacting to it very positively and being very smooth on the court,” the second-seeded Greek said.

Tsitsipas will next face Denis Shapovalov, who earlier defeated Jozef Kovalik 6-4, 6-3.

Tsitsipas was a finalist in Barcelona in 2018 and 2021, losing both times to Rafael Nadal.

“Obviously, good memories are in the back of my head,” he said. “It’s two finals, but still you keep the positives instead of sticking too much to what went wrong.”

Fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner got past Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-4 for his 25th tour-level win this year.

Sinner reached the semifinals in Indian Wells and the final in Miami, and he also made it to the last four in Monte Carlo to begin his clay-court season.

“I tried to stay quite aggressive, made a couple of unforced errors, but I have to remind myself that this is the first round for me,” the 21-year-old Sinner said. “I tried to stay calm and obviously try in the best way in important moments.”

The eighth-ranked Italian will next face Yoshihito Nishioka, who defeated David Goffin 6-1, 7-5.

Sixth-seeded Karen Khachanov defeated Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-4, while seventh-seeded Briton Cameron Norrie advanced past qualifier Pavel Kotov 6-1, 6-2. Eighth-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur beat Alexander Shevchenko 6-0, 6-1.