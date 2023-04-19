Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings: The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more ahead of draft weekend

The 2023 NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. Click here for the full first-round draft order to find out when your team is picking.

Ahead of this year’s draft, Chris Simms has already started analyzing the top prospects by position on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast. So far, Simms has revealed his highly anticipated list of the top 5 quarterback prospects and wide receivers. See below to find out who made the top 5 names for each position and be sure to check back for updates!

Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings:

Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Draft QB Rankings:

  1. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
  2. Bryce Young, Alabama
  3. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
  4. Anthony Richardson, Florida
  5. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA and Will Levis, Kentucky

Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Draft WR Rankings:

  1. Zay Flowers, Boston College
  2. Jaxon Smith-Njibga, Ohio State
  3. Quentin Jonston, TCU
  4. Michael Wilson, Stanford
  5. Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings

  1. Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
  2. DJ Turner, Michigan
  3. Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
  4. Deonte Banks, Maryland
  5. Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Draft RB Rankings

  1. Bijan Robinson, Texas
  2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
  3. Roschon Johnson, Texas
  4. Sean Tucker, Syracuse
  5. Chase Brown, Illinois

Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Draft TE Rankings

  1. Dalton Kincaid, Utah
  2. Sam LaPorta, Iowa
  3. Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
  4. Josh Whyle, Cincinnati
  5. Darnell Washington, Georgia

Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Draft EDGE Rankings

  1. Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
  2. Luke Van Ness, Iowa
  3. Nolan Smith, Georgia
  4. Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
  5. Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Draft OL Rankings

  1. Darnell Wright, Tennessee
  2. Broderick Jones, Georgia
  3. Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
  4. Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
  5. Blake Freeland, BYU

Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Draft DT Rankings

  1. Jalen Carter, Georgia
  2. Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
  3. Bryan Bresee, Clemson
  4. Mazi Smith, Michigan
  5. Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Draft LB Rankings

  1. Daiyan Henley, Washington State
  2. Trenton Simpson, Clemson
  3. Jack Campbell, Iowa
  4. Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
  5. Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati

Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Draft Safety Rankings

  1. Jartavius “Quan” Martin, Illinois
  2. Sydney Brown, Illinois
  3. Brian Branch, Alabama
  4. Christopher Smith, Georgia
  5. Jay Ward, LSU

How can I watch the 2023 NFL Draft live?

ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

What time does the NFL Draft start?

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will get underway on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds two and three will commence Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final rounds at 12 p.m.

2023 Draft Round 1 Order

  1. Carolina Panthers (via the Chicago Bears)
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Seattle Seahawks (via the Denver Broncos)
  6. Detroit Lions (via the Los Angeles Rams)
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears (via the Carolina Panthers)
  10. Philadelphia Eagles (via the New Orleans Saints)
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Houston Texans (via the Cleveland Browns)
  13. New York Jets
  14. New England Patriots
  15. Green Bay Packers
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Los Angeles Chargers
  22. Baltimore Ravens
  23. Minnesota Vikings
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars
  25. New York Giants
  26. Dallas Cowboys
  27. Buffalo Bills
  28. Cincinnati Bengals
  29. New Orleans Saints (via 49ers, by way of Broncos and Dolphins)
  30. Philadelphia Eagles
  31. Kansas City Chiefs

Note: The Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick after violating league policies pertaining to integrity of the game.

