When is the 2023 Kentucky Derby? How to watch, what to know for 149th Derby running

By and Apr 18, 2023, 8:36 AM EDT
0 Comments

The 2023 Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 6 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Live coverage for the most exciting two minutes in sports begins at 2:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

The field will feature a total of 20 horses who have all earned a spot through a series of 35 races known as the Road to the Kentucky Derby. The top finishers in each race earn points on a descending scale and the 20 horses that have accumulated the most points earn a spot in the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

See below for how to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby as well as answers to all of your frequently asked questions about the event. NBC will also broadcast the 2023 Kentucky Oaks, Friday May 5th on USA Network.

How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby:

  • Date: Saturday, May 6
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV Network: NBC
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

When is the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 6th, and will air across the networks of NBC Sports and Peacock.

Where is the Kentucky Derby?

Since 1875, spectators have gathered at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, to witness the Run for the Roses.

The initial idea for Churchill Downs sparked in 1872, when Colonel Meriwether Lewis Clark attended the Epsom Derby in England. When Clark made his way back to the states, he sought to create a track similar to England’s that Kentucky racers could call home.

A few years later, that desire came to fruition, as “Churchill Downs” was born. The track’s first official race day came May 17, 1875, with three major stakes races – the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks and Clark Handicap.

What horses are in the field for the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Below are the current 20 horses in position for a spot in the Derby, as of April 11th:

  1. Forte
  2. Practical Move
  3. Angel of Empire
  4. Tapit Trice
  5. Two Phil’s
  6. Lord Miles
  7. Derma Sotogake (JPN)
  8. Kingsbarns
  9. Raise Cain
  10. Rocket Can
  11. Hit Show
  12. Confidence Game
  13. Verifying
  14. Sun Thunder
  15. Wild on Ice
  16. Mage
  17. Blazing Sevens
  18. Reincarnate
  19. Jace’s Road
  20. Skinner

Who won the Kentucky Derby in 2022?

Last year’s Run for the Roses saw one of the biggest upsets in Kentucky Derby history, as Rich Strike blazed by the competition on the final backstretch, passing favorite Epicenter just before the finish line.

Rich Strike, who wasn’t entered in the race until a mere day before when Ethereal Road was scratched, reigned victorious with a finishing time of 2:02.61. The Kentucky Derby victory was the first for trainer Eric Reed and jockey Sonny Lee.

Watch the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6 on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET.

Kentucky Derby food 2023: Recipes for traditional desserts, snacks and pies

By Apr 17, 2023, 9:57 AM EDT
0 Comments

Wherever you’re watching this year’s Kentucky Derby, it’s an opportunity to celebrate the most exciting two minutes in sports with several hours worth of great food. With 149 years of history and centuries of regional cuisine, there is no shortage of delicious and unique foods and desserts to whip up for the perfect at-home Kentucky Derby viewing party.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will air on Saturday, May 6 from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage is also available to stream live on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Kentucky Hot Brown

The hot brown is a product of the historic Brown Hotel in downtown Louisville. In the 1920s, Chef Fred Schmidt was looking for a late-night, stomach-satisfying dish for partying night owls and found it in this open-faced turkey sandwich topped with bacon and Mornay sauce.

Check out the Brown Hotel’s original recipe from the birthplace of the hot brown.

(Kentucky) Fried Chicken

Fried chicken is perhaps the most widespread, globally known export out of the Bluegrass, thanks in part to Colonel Sanders and his roadside restaurant in Corbin, Ky.

Keep things traditional with a classic and simple fried chicken from horse racing owner and celebrity chef Bobby Flay. Throw in some waffles and syrup if you’re a breakfast-for-dinner fan, or add some extra Southern flavor for the bourbon lovers.

Add a vegetable side dish for a little health from the Kentucky Derby’s official 2023 menu, like the glazed spring vegetables, heirloom grain salad or a Kentucky bibb greens salad.

Burgoo

Journey deep into the Kentucky scene with burgoo, a meat and vegetable stew that was traditionally made with whatever items were available, like rabbit, squirrel and possum. The Kentucky Derby’s official burgoo recipe uses less unique meats, including steak, pork and turkey.

Bourbon Balls

If you have a sweet tooth, satisfy your craving with rich bourbon balls, a chocolate-coated bourbon and nut delicacy that was invented by Ruth Booe of Rebecca Ruth Chocolates in 1938.

Try this straightforward recipe, which requires soaking the pecans in bourbon overnight, or mix things up with different ingredients like bourbon liqueur, different kinds of chocolate coating or adding sea salt for complexity.

Transparent Pie

Transparent pie is a custard-adjacent pie that originated in Maysville, which sits on the Kentucky-Ohio border. This simple dessert dates back to the 1800s and is entirely made out of everyday kitchen staples. Kentucky Tourism has a no-nonsense recipe great for beginning bakers.

Watch the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6 from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Full coverage is also available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

First Mission wins Lexington; Disarm qualifies for Kentucky Derby

Associated PressApr 16, 2023, 2:40 PM EDT
Americas Best Racing/Jessica Morgan/Eclipse Sportswire
3 Comments

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Favorite First Mission charged past Arabian Lion down the stretch for a half-length victory in the $400,000 Lexington Stakes at Keeneland, the final Kentucky Derby qualifier.

The biggest beneficiary might have been third-place Disarm, whose finish in the Grade 3 race earned six points for 46 total during qualifying season and a possible spot in the 149th Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6. The Steve Asmussen-trained colt had 40 points off his runner-up finish to Kingsbarns in the Louisiana Derby on March 25 and just needed to finish on the board to move past four other horses with 45.

“It looks like he got enough points to go, so we have the option to go,” said Disarm’s owner, Ron Winchell. “We’ll see how he comes out of this race. We’ve always thought a mile and a quarter (of the Derby) would be fine for him.”

Disarm achieved that simple goal, albeit far behind 2-1 choice First Mission, who earned 20 points with his first graded stakes win and second in a row overall with a runner-up finish as a 3-year-old. The dark brown colt was among a five-horse group in front throughout the race and used space along the rail to charge past Arabian Lion over the final furlong.

First Mission’s impressive performance had Godolphin USA bloodstock director Michael Banahan thinking of entering the horse in the Preakness on May 20 at Pimlico in Baltimore, the second jewel of racing’s Triple Crown.

“We were very hopeful and confident that if he showed the talent that we thought he had, we had a big, big chance,” Banahan said. “It’s exceptionally nice to see that happen, and especially the experience he needed to get, coming down (the stretch) in tight on the rail.”

With Luis Saez aboard, First Mission ran 1 1/16th mile in 1:43.74 and paid $6.38, $4 and $3.16.

Arabian Lion returned $5.14 and $3.52 for second, while Disarm was 4 1/4 lengths back and paid $2.96 to show.