Tour de France champ Jonas Vingegaard extends Jumbo-Visma deal

Associated PressApr 18, 2023, 10:43 AM EDT
Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard will remain with Jumbo-Visma until the end of 2027, the Dutch team said.

Vingegaard, who defeated Tadej Pogacar to win cycling’s biggest race last year, joined Jumbo-Visma in 2019. He extended his contract by three years.

“I have had a fantastic journey with the team who has supported me in every way to become the rider I am today,” Vingegaard said. “I appreciate the quality of the team and the people here and feel at home.”

Jumbo-Visma is one of the most potent teams in men’s road cycling, with Primoz Roglic and Wout van Aert also part of its squad. Vingegaard will count on the star-studded team this summer to achieve his main goal of the season: Defending his Tour title.

“The Tour de France is something very special,” he said. “The feeling I had, standing on top of the podium, was fantastic. My goal is to go for many more wins.”

The Tour starts on July 1 from the Spanish city of Bilbao.

Alison Jackson wins Paris-Roubaix Femmes with late velodrome sprint

Associated PressApr 9, 2023, 2:32 PM EDT
ROUBAIX, France – Alison Jackson won the Paris-Roubaix Femmes after helping a long breakaway survive over the cobbles of the one-day classic, then holding off Katia Ragusa and Marthe Truyven in a sprint finish at Roubaix’s velodrome.

The 34-year-old Canadian rider, who returned to the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB team this year, threw up her arms as she crossed the finish line. After dropping to the ground in exhaustion, Jackson got back up and broke into a dance on the infield.

“When we did the pre-ride and rode around this velodrome, I just dreamed of winning,” Jackson said, “but a lot of times, those dreams just stay dreams. It’s unreal to make it happen in real life. I have few words.”

Most of the big hitters in the women’s race missed out on the early 18-rider breakaway, including Lotte Kopecky and Elisa Longo Borghini. The breakaway mostly managed to navigate the slippery cobbled sectors without any problem, and they were able to maintain about a 10-second gap on the peloton as the six leaders reached the velodrome for a final lap.

Jackson moved up the track and used a big sprint to reach the finish line first.

Kopecky finished seventh when she outsprinted the remnants of the peloton, which included three-time world champion and former Olympic champ Marianne Voss. Borghini, the bronze medalist at the Tokyo Games, was a few seconds behind them.

Dylan van Baarle is back to defend his title in the men’s race on Sunday, though Milan-San Remo winner Mathieu van der Poel and Olympic silver medalist Wout van Aert are the favorites along with Mads Pedersen and Filippo Ganna.

Mathieu Van der Poel wins Paris-Roubaix for first time

Associated PressApr 9, 2023, 1:56 PM EDT
ROUBAIX, France – Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel won the grueling Paris-Roubaix one-day classic for the first time to clinch his second “monument race” victory of the season after Milan-San Remo.

The 28-year-old Van der Poel profited from a puncture to his main rival Wout van Aert of Belgium about 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) from the end.

He entered the Roubaix velodrome alone and had time to wave to the fans. Van der Poel finished 46 seconds ahead of Jasper Philipsen, his Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate, who beat Van Aert in a sprint to the line.

“Incredible how we rode as a team today. It’s not possible to do better than this,” Van der Poel said. “I think I had one of my best days on the bike.”

Several of the pre-race favorites were in a seven-rider breakaway group with Van Aert and Van der Poel that stayed together until late in the 256.6-kilometer (159-mile) trek from Compiègne to Roubaix.

Van der Poel knocked over John Degenkolb with 16 kilometers (10 miles) left as Degenkolb was trying to overtake on the outside on a cobblestone section.

Van Aert launched an attack but the Jumbo-Visma leader had a puncture on his rear tire and Van der Poel soon caught up and then pulled ahead.

“I knew he had a problem, but I didn’t know it was a flat tire,” Van der Poel said. “Otherwise maybe the two of us would have gone to the end.”

Roubaix is one of the five “monument races” in one-day cycling, along with the Tour of Flanders, Liège–Bastogne–Liège, the Giro di Lombardia (Tour of Lombardy) and Milan-San Remo – won by Van der Poel last month.

He has also twice won Flanders in his career.

“I think I have done my best classic season ever and to finish like this is a dream,” he said. “(Roubaix) is such a hard race.”

Known as “L’Enfer du Nord” (The Hell of the North), Roubaix has 52 kilometers (32 miles) of treacherous cobblestone sections.

Two weeks after crashing out in his final Flanders, 2018 Roubaix champion Peter Sagan crashed out in his final participation in the race after going over a slippery cobble section and tumbling into the grass.

Two weeks ago, two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar won Flanders for the first time but the Slovenian did not take part in Roubaix.