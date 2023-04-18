Ruud defeats Shelton to reach Barcelona Open quarterfinals

Associated PressApr 18, 2023, 1:12 PM EDT
Getty Images
0 Comments

BARCELONA, Spain — Casper Ruud reached the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open for a second straight year by beating Ben Shelton 6-2, 7-6 (1).

The third-seeded Norwegian lost to Shelton last year in Cincinnati, where the American was a relatively unknown college player ranked 229th in the world.

“I wanted my revenge,” Ruud said. “Different surface, different continent, different tournament . . . I felt like I had a little bit more time here to build the points on clay, which is normal.”

Shelton, who had his breakout tournament in Cincinnati, made his first appearances in clay-court tournaments this season. He was eliminated in the first round in Monte Carlo and in the second round in Estoril.

Ruud won his first title of the year in Estoril this month. He will next face 15th-seeded Francisco Cerúndolo or Francesco Passaro, who defeated Fernando Verdasco 6-1, 6-1.

Also, Diego Schwartzman defeated Wu Yibing 6-2, 6-2 to set up second-round matchup against fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner.

David Goffin beat Feliciano Lopez 7-6 (3), 6-7 (4), 6-0, while Alejandro Davidovich Fokina defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-3.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz later faced No. 79-ranked Nuno Borges of Portugal.

Baez loses to Otte in BMW Open first round, Thiem advances

Associated PressApr 18, 2023, 3:55 PM EDT
Getty Images
0 Comments

MUNICH — Fifth-seeded Sebastian Baez was upset by Oscar Otte in the first round of the BMW Open, as out-of-form Dominic Thiem progressed in his match thanks to a retirement.

Otte was the only one of four Germans to win in front of the home crowd as he beat Baez 6-3, 7-5 with a break of serve in each set.

Former U.S. Open champion Thiem has been plagued by injuries and only got past the first round once in the first three months of 2023. He’s now in the second round for the third tournament in a row after Constant Lestienne retired following Thiem taking the first set 6-3.

Thiem plays Marc-Andrea Huesler in the second round after the eighth-seeded Swiss player finished off a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-3 win over another player who’s had lengthy injury issues, Britain’s Kyle Edmund. That match was completed after being suspended.

Sixth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego lost the first set and was 5-2 down in the second-set tiebreak before recovering to beat Quentin Halys 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5. He next plays Cristian Garin after the Chilean beat German qualifier Marko Topo 6-4, 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz cruises to opening victory at Barcelona Open

Associated PressApr 18, 2023, 1:28 PM EDT
Getty Images
0 Comments

BARCELONA, Spain — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz opened his title defense at the Barcelona Open with a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win over Nuno Borges.

The top-seeded Spaniard, No. 2 in the world, converted five of his seven break opportunities to secure the win at the Rafa Nadal center court.

“It’s always different to play here, it’s not just any other tournament for me,” the 19-year-old Alcaraz said. “I’m at home, with the fans behind me. It’s always nice and special.”

A two-time winner this year, Alcaraz is making his 2023 debut on the European clay-court tour. He had not competed since Miami in March, skipping Monte Carlo because of inflammation in his left hand and back pain.

“I feel great,” Alcaraz said. “Moving well, hitting the ball really well so I feel a lot of confidence playing here in Barcelona.”

Alcaraz’s next opponent will be fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the 13th-seed who defeated Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 6-2.

Fifth-seeded American Frances Tiafoe lost 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4 to Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland. The 40th-ranked Ruusuvuori rallied from 3-0 down in the final set.

Earlier, Casper Ruud reached the quarterfinals for a second straight year by beating Ben Shelton 6-2, 7-6 (1).

The third-seeded Norwegian lost to Shelton last year in Cincinnati, where the American was a relatively unknown college player ranked 229th in the world.

“I wanted my revenge,” Ruud said. “Different surface, different continent, different tournament … I felt like I had a little bit more time here to build the points on clay, which is normal.”

The 20-year-old Shelton, who had his breakout tournament in Cincinnati, made his first appearances in clay-court tournaments this season and has reached No. 37 in the world. He was eliminated in the first round in Monte Carlo and in the second round in Estoril.

Ruud won his first title of the year in Estoril this month. He will next face 15th-seeded Francisco Cerúndolo or Francesco Passaro, who defeated Fernando Verdasco 6-1, 6-1.

Also, Diego Schwartzman defeated Wu Yibing 6-2, 6-2 to set up second-round matchup against fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner.

David Goffin beat Feliciano Lopez 7-6 (3), 6-7 (4), 6-0, while Alejandro Davidovich Fokina defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-3. Qualifier Matteo Arnaldi defeated Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-4.