2023 MLB on Peacock Schedule: How to watch, live stream Sunday morning baseball games online

By Apr 18, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Major League Baseball is coming back to NBC and Peacock for a second straight season of baseball excitement that you won’t want to miss. This year’s exclusive Sunday Morning MLB package will feature a total of 19 live games beginning on Sunday, April 23 as the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies host the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park. Live coverage begins at at 11:30 AM ET.

Additionally, each of NBC and Peacock’s 19 games will be featured as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:35 PM ET that day. See below for the full 2023 MLB on Peacock schedule as well as additional information on how to sign up for exclusive Peacock content.

2023 MLB on Peacock Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Matchup
April 23 12:05 p.m. Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies
April 30 12:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins
May 7 11:35 a.m. Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves*
May 14 11:35 a.m. Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians
May 21 11:35 a.m. New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds
May 28 11:35 a.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays
June 4 11:35 a.m. St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates
June 11 11:35 a.m. Arizona Diamondbacks at Detroit Tigers
June 18 1:05 p.m. Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs
July 2 12:05 p.m. Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles
July 9 12:05 p.m. Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals
July 16 12:05 p.m. San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates
July 23 12:05 p.m. San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers
July 30 12:05 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays
August 6 12:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
August 13 12:05 p.m. Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox
August 20 1:05 p.m. Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
August 27 12:05 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets
September 3 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers

Be sure to check out NBC's Circling the Bases Fantasy Baseball podcast for the latest baseball analysis, injury news, and storylines surrounding the 2023 MLB season!

How to watch MLB on Peacock:                           

Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch all 19 MLB games live on Sunday mornings!

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

What devices can I watch Peacock on?

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices;  Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; Samsung Smart TVs; VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs; LG Smart TVs; Comcast’s entertainment platforms including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV; and Cox’s Contour and Contour Stream Player devices. To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up, visit PeacockTV.com.

What else can I watch on Peacock?

Here’s what else you get with Peacock:

  • New movies straight from theaters—plus hundreds of movies from major Hollywood studios such as Universal, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features.
  • Thousands of hours of hit TV shows, including highly anticipated Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC & Bravo.
  • Peacock Channels playing your favorite movies, shows, and clips 24/7. Scroll less and stream more with NBC Sports on Peacock, SNL Vault, Fallon Tonight, TODAY All Day, and True Crime.
  • More LIVE sports than any other streamer, including Sunday Night Football and Premier League.
  • Kids’ movies and shows, including Where’s Waldo? and Curious George.
  • Hit Spanish-language TV shows and news from Telemundo.

How to watch 2023 MLB Opening Day: Full schedule, start times, rule changes and more

By Mar 30, 2023, 9:24 AM EDT
2 Comments

2023 MLB Opening Day takes place today, Thursday, March 30 with a total of 15 games–that’s action from all 30 MLB teams. The excitement begins at 1:05 PM ET with a Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals match up at Nationals Park and a San Francisco Giants vs New York Yankees showdown in the Bronx. See below for the full 2023 MLB Opening Day Schedule.

For a second straight season, NBC and Peacock will feature an exclusive Sunday Morning MLB package with a total of 19 games beginning on Sunday, April 23 with a Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies match up.

2023 MLB Opening Day Schedule

*All times are listed as ET

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals: 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees: 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox: 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs: 3:10 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays: 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers: 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds: 4:10 p.m.

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres: 4:10 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals: 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals: 4:10 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami Marlins: 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros: 7:08 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics: 10:07 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers: 10:10 p.m.

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners: 10:10 p.m.

What’s different about the 2023 MLB Season?

The 2023 MLB Season will debut a few rule changes including bigger bases, a pitch timer, and defensive shift restrictions.

  • Bigger Bases: All bases, with the exception of home plate, will now be 18 inches square. Prior to this change, bases were 15 inches square.
  • Pitch Timer: Pitchers will now have 15 seconds to throw a pitch if the bases are empty and 20 seconds to throw a pitch if there’s a runner on base. Additionally, there will be a 30-second timer between batters.
  • Defensive Shift: All four infielders are required to be on the infield with two on each side of second base at the time a pitch is thrown.

Click here for additional details and guidelines on the rule changes for the 2023 MLB Season.

Be sure to check out NBC’s Circling the Bases Fantasy Baseball podcast for the latest baseball analysis, injury news, and storylines surrounding the 2023 MLB season!

How to watch the MLB on Peacock:                           

When is the 2023 MLB Opening Day?

By Mar 30, 2023, 9:10 AM EDT
1 Comment

Baseball has finally arrived! Opening Day for the 2023 MLB Season is today, Thursday, March 30. The season kicks off with action from all 30 teams with 15 games on the slate. See below for the full 2023 MLB Opening schedule.

This 2023 MLB Season, NBC and Peacock have got you covered with a second consecutive season of baseball excitement. A total of 19 live games will be featured on this year's exclusive Sunday Morning MLB package beginning on Sunday, April 23 with a Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies match up.

When is Opening Day 2023?

Opening Day is on Thursday, March 30.

2023 MLB Opening Day Schedule

*All times are listed as ET

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals: 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees: 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox: 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs: 3:10 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays: 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers: 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds: 4:10 p.m.

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres: 4:10 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals: 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals: 4:10 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami Marlins: 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros: 7:08 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics: 10:07 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers: 10:10 p.m.

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners: 10:10 p.m.

Be sure to check out NBC’s Circling the Bases Fantasy Baseball podcast for the latest baseball analysis, injury news, and storylines surrounding the 2023 MLB season!

