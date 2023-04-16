Rublev rallies to beat Rune in Monte Carlo Masters final

Associated PressApr 16, 2023, 2:51 PM EDT
Getty Images
0 Comments

MONACO — Andrey Rublev rallied from 4-1 down in the final set to beat Holger Rune 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 in the Monte Carlo Masters final for the first Masters title of his career.

The fifth-seeded Russian clinched victory on his second match point with an ace, stood still for a moment to check if the ball was in and then lay on his back for several moments to savor the moment. The sixth-seeded Rune climbed over the net to go over and congratulate him.

“I don’t know what to say. Losing 4-1, 0-30, saving break points. Somehow I did it,” the 25-year-old Rublev said. “I was deep inside hoping (that) at least I would have one chance.”

Rune missed a golden chance to clinch a second Masters title after beating Novak Djokovic with a stunning comeback at the Paris Masters last November.

This time it was the opposite.

The 19-year-old Dane let the match slip and lost his nerve in the 11th game of the decider, hitting two balls out of the court in frustration.

“I was definitely in control in the third set … didn’t manage to close it out,” Rune said. “Just got to see what I did wrong, what I can do better, and move on, because, you know, the most important tournament of the clay season is the French Open.”

The crowd jeered him when he hit the balls out and he sarcastically encouraged them to do so. But Rune double-faulted to give his opponent the chance to serve for victory and Rublev sealed a 14th career title.

Rublev had lost his two previous Masters finals – at Monte Carlo and Cincinnati in 2021 – but stayed focused.

“I remember the previous finals I was not mentally ready and, when I was losing, I was thinking no chance to win anymore, and I was mentally going completely down,” Rublev said. “Today I was like ‘OK, if you lose today at least please believe until the end.’”

Rune looked fresh despite finishing a tense semifinal against Jannik Sinner.

He treated the crowd to a delightful sliced backhand drop shot in the sixth game of the first set and broke Rublev’s serve with a heavy forehand winner for 4-2.

Rune saved four break points in the next game but Rublev took his fifth chance to pull back to 4-3 when Rune mis-hit a forehand long, and then held for 4-4.

Rune clinched the first set when Rublev misjudged a shot that landed right on the line and mistimed his return to give Rune a break point. He took it when Rublev’s loose forehand was too long.

Rublev broke Rune and held to love with a second-serve ace for 2-0 in the second set. Rublev’s aggressive approach troubled Rune, who needed to save two break points before holding the third game.

Rublev stepped it up and consecutive breaks of serve clinched a second set where Rune made 11 unforced errors.

After Rune broke for a 2-0 lead in the third set, Rublev seemed troubled by the bounce of the ball on court. But Rune saved two break points in a tight fourth game to hold for a 4-1 lead.

Rune changed racket at 0-30 down in the seventh game but immediately served a double-fault and Rublev let out a roar when he broke back to 4-3, as the match began to turn back in his favor.

Rune said the late finish may have had an impact.

“I didn’t have much time to recover,” he said. “I gave it all. Didn’t have any more in me. I did what I could, and I was very close. ”

Jessica Pegula sends U.S. past Austria to Billie Jean King Cup finals.

Associated PressApr 16, 2023, 1:06 AM EDT
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
3 Comments

Jessica Pegula sent the U.S. into the Billie Jean King Cup finals, where the Americans will have the chance to extend their record for most titles.

Pegula and Coco Gauff both won twice in a 4-0 victory over Austria in Delray Beach, Florida. Pegula clinched the best-of-five tie for the Americans with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Austria’s Julia Grabher.

“I think it’s fun and a privilege to be in this moment and do it,” the third-ranked Pegula said. “Obviously a little bit of pressure, but I think it’s fun to get up for those types of matches.”

The victory gave the Americans a 3-0 lead and Gauff followed by reuniting with former partner Caty McNally to beat Sinja Kraus and Melanie Klaffner 6-1, 6-4. Pegula also won her singles match Friday after No. 6 Gauff, playing in her hometown, beat Grabher in the opener.

Now the Americans can eye a 19th title in the women’s team event.

“I think knowing all of the American women, they’re all competitive, so I’m sure they’re going to want to bring that Cup home, too,” U.S. captain Kathy Rinaldi said.

France, Spain, the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Germany, Canada and Italy also secured berths in the finals, scheduled for Nov. 7-12 at a site to be determined. Those nations will join reigning champion Switzerland, 2022 runner-up Australia and one wild-card recipient at the finals, with one spot still be determined from the qualifiers.

All of those nations have won the Cup except Kazakhstan and Canada. But reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina won both her matches in a 3-1 home victory over Poland, clinching a second consecutive finals berth for Kazakhstan with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Magda Linette on Saturday in Astana.

“It was a difficult match today. I felt so tired that even at the end, during the on-court interview, I didn’t understand the questions to be honest. I felt better yesterday, maybe some sort of fatigue from flying and a recent return from America to Europe,” Rybakina said.

“But, as I say, I am delighted that Kazakhstan have once again made it to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals and we will be able to fly our nation’s flag on this big stage.”

Canada advanced with a 3-2 victory over Belgium when Leylah Fernandez and Gabriela Dabrowski beat Kirsten Flipkens and Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-2. Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open runner-up, went 3-0 on the weekend in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The tie between Italy and Slovakia in Bratislava, Slovakia, also went the distance. After the hosts won two straight matches to battle back from a 2-0 deficit, Martina Trevisan and Elisabetta Cocciaretto pulled out a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 victory over Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova in the doubles match.

In other results: Caroline Garcia secured the winning point for France in a 3-1 victory at Britain by outlasting Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-7 (10), 6-1; 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova gave the Czech Republic a 3-1 victory over Ukraine in a tie that was moved to Turkey after Russia’s invasions of Ukraine; Nuria Parrizas-Diaz won for the second straight day as Spain beat Mexico 3-1; and Germany rallied to beat Brazil 3-1.

Slovenia came back from 0-2 down to beat Romania in a tie that needed an extra day to finish the qualifying round because rain halted the decisive doubles match after the teams split four singles matches in Koper, Slovenia. Resuming Sunday morning at 3-3 in the first set, the hosts completed their comeback with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 win. It was the eighth time in the history of the Billie Jean King Cup that a team overcame an 0-2 start to win and the first since France beat Italy 3-2 in 2015.

Gauff, Pegula put U.S. up 2-0 vs. Austria in BJK Cup qualifier

Associated PressApr 14, 2023, 11:40 PM EDT
Getty Images
0 Comments

Coco Gauff enjoyed playing in front of family and friends in a Billie Jean King Cup qualifier in her hometown of Daytona Beach, Florida, teaming with Jessica Pegula – who also lives nearby – to give the United States a 2-0 lead over Austria.

The No. 6-ranked Gauff, the runner-up at last year’s French Open, beat Julia Grabher 6-1, 6-3, before No. 3 Pegula defeated Sinja Kraus 6-0, 7-5. At No. 78, Grabher is the only member of Austria’s roster ranked inside the WTA’s top 150.

The best-of-five-match contest continues Saturday with up to two matches in singles and one in doubles. If the Americans win any one of those, they’ll clinch a spot in the 12-nation BJK Cup finals from Nov. 7-12.

There are nine qualifiers being held around the world on Friday and Saturday, including Canada hosting Belgium. Leylah Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open runner-up, gave Canada a 1-0 edge with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Yanina Wickmayer. Canada’s Rebecca Marino faced Belgium’s Ysaline Bonaventure at night.

Earlier on Day 1, Barbora Krejcikova helped put the Czech Republic ahead of Ukraine 2-0 at Antalya, Turkey, then announced she would be donating her prize money to help earthquake relief efforts in the country hosting the matches.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria in February, killing more than 50,000 – the vast majority in Turkey – and leaving millions homeless.

“It’s very sad, and I would like to help the young tennis players that lost everything,” said Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open singles champion and owner of a career Grand Slam in doubles. “I have friends among the Turkish players who connected me with the Turkish federation. They have a project that they are planning to do, and I am honored I can help somewhere.”

She earned her first career BJK Cup singles victory, 6-4, 6-3 over Katarina Zavatska, after 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova defeated Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-1.

The countries were supposed to play each other in Ukraine, but the matches were moved because of the war there that began when Russia invaded in February 2022.

In other results: Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina got past Weronika Falkowska 6-3, 6-4, before Yulia Putintseva topped Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette 7-5, 6-3, to give host Kazakhstan a 2-0 edge against Poland; Caroline Garcia won in three sets and Alizé Cornet won in two – every set in each match went to a tiebreaker – to put France ahead 2-0 at Britain; Sara Sorribes Tormo’s 6-0, 6-0 blanking of Fernanda Contreras Gomez helped Spain grab a 2-0 lead against visiting Mexico; Italy leads host Slovakia 2-0; Romania is up 2-0 against host Slovenia; and Germany and visiting Brazil are tied at 1-all.

The nine countries that win Saturday will join reigning champion Switzerland, 2022 runner-up Australia and one wild-card recipient at the finals.