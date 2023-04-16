Pegula sends US past Austria to Billie Jean King Cup finals

Jessica Pegula sent the U.S. into the Billie Jean King Cup finals, where the Americans will have the chance to extend their record for most titles.

Pegula and Coco Gauff both won twice in a 4-0 victory over Austria in Delray Beach, Florida. Pegula clinched the best-of-five tie for the Americans with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Austria’s Julia Grabher on Saturday.

“I think it’s fun and a privilege to be in this moment and do it,” the third-ranked Pegula said. “Obviously a little bit of pressure, but I think it’s fun to get up for those types of matches.”

The victory gave the Americans a 3-0 lead and Gauff followed by reuniting with former partner Caty McNally to beat Sinja Kraus and Melanie Klaffner 6-1, 6-4. Pegula also won her singles match Friday after No. 6 Gauff, playing in her hometown, beat Grabher in the opener.

Now the Americans can eye a 19th title in the women’s team event.

“I think knowing all of the American women, they’re all competitive, so I’m sure they’re going to want to bring that Cup home, too,” U.S. captain Kathy Rinaldi said.

France, Spain, the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Germany, and Italy also secured berths in the finals, scheduled for Nov. 7-12 at a site to be determined. Those nations will join reigning champion Switzerland, 2022 runner-up Australia and one wild-card recipient at the finals, with a couple spots still be determined on the second day of the two-day qualifiers.

All of those nations have won the Cup except Kazakhstan. But it has a chance now after reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina won both her matches in a 3-1 home victory over Poland, clinching a second consecutive finals berth for Kazakhstan with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Magda Linette on Saturday in Astana.

“It was a difficult match today. I felt so tired that even at the end, during the on-court interview, I didn’t understand the questions to be honest. I felt better yesterday, maybe some sort of fatigue from flying and a recent return from America to Europe,” Rybakina said.

“But, as I say, I am delighted that Kazakhstan have once again made it to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals and we will be able to fly our nation’s flag on this big stage.”

The tie between Italy and Slovakia in Bratislava, Slovakia, was on the only one to go the distance. After the hosts won two straight matches to battle back from a 2-0 deficit, Martina Trevisan and Elisabetta Cocciaretto pulled out a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 victory over Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova in the doubles match.

In other results: Caroline Garcia secured the winning point for France in a 3-1 victory at Britain by outlasting Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-7 (10), 6-1; 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova gave the Czech Republic a 3-1 victory over Ukraine in a tie that was moved to Turkey after Russia’s invasions of Ukraine; Nuria Parrizas-Diaz won for the second straight day as Spain beat Mexico 3-1; and Germany rallied to beat Brazil 3-1.

Canada and Belgium would decide another spot Saturday, but Slovenia and Romania will need an extra day because rain halted the decisive doubles match after the teams split four singles matches in Koper, Slovenia. They are scheduled to resume Sunday morning at 3-3 in the first set.

Gauff, Pegula put US up 2-0 vs. Austria in BJK Cup qualifier

Coco Gauff enjoyed playing in front of family and friends in a Billie Jean King Cup qualifier in her hometown of Daytona Beach, Florida, on Friday, teaming with Jessica Pegula – who also lives nearby – to give the United States a 2-0 lead over Austria.

The No. 6-ranked Gauff, the runner-up at last year’s French Open, beat Julia Grabher 6-1, 6-3, before No. 3 Pegula defeated Sinja Kraus 6-0, 7-5. At No. 78, Grabher is the only member of Austria’s roster ranked inside the WTA’s top 150.

The best-of-five-match contest continues Saturday with up to two matches in singles and one in doubles. If the Americans win any one of those, they’ll clinch a spot in the 12-nation BJK Cup finals from Nov. 7-12.

There are nine qualifiers being held around the world on Friday and Saturday, including Canada hosting Belgium. Leylah Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open runner-up, gave Canada a 1-0 edge with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Yanina Wickmayer. Canada’s Rebecca Marino faced Belgium’s Ysaline Bonaventure at night.

Earlier on Day 1, Barbora Krejcikova helped put the Czech Republic ahead of Ukraine 2-0 at Antalya, Turkey, then announced she would be donating her prize money to help earthquake relief efforts in the country hosting the matches.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria in February, killing more than 50,000 – the vast majority in Turkey – and leaving millions homeless.

“It’s very sad, and I would like to help the young tennis players that lost everything,” said Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open singles champion and owner of a career Grand Slam in doubles. “I have friends among the Turkish players who connected me with the Turkish federation. They have a project that they are planning to do, and I am honored I can help somewhere.”

She earned her first career BJK Cup singles victory, 6-4, 6-3 over Katarina Zavatska, after 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova defeated Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-1.

The countries were supposed to play each other in Ukraine, but the matches were moved because of the war there that began when Russia invaded in February 2022.

In other results: Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina got past Weronika Falkowska 6-3, 6-4, before Yulia Putintseva topped Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette 7-5, 6-3, to give host Kazakhstan a 2-0 edge against Poland; Caroline Garcia won in three sets and Alizé Cornet won in two – every set in each match went to a tiebreaker – to put France ahead 2-0 at Britain; Sara Sorribes Tormo’s 6-0, 6-0 blanking of Fernanda Contreras Gomez helped Spain grab a 2-0 lead against visiting Mexico; Italy leads host Slovakia 2-0; Romania is up 2-0 against host Slovenia; and Germany and visiting Brazil are tied at 1-all.

The nine countries that win Saturday will join reigning champion Switzerland, 2022 runner-up Australia and one wild-card recipient at the finals.

Musetti sends Djokovic to another early exit at Monte Carlo

MONACO — For the third year in a row, Novak Djokovic has been knocked out early at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Playing in only his second match on clay this season after a one-month pause, the top-ranked Serb lost 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 against Lorenzo Musetti.

Still adapting to the slow surface, Djokovic struggled with his movement, hit 46 unforced errors and could not find a solution to counter his Italian rival’s solid baseline shots.

“Well, (my) feeling is terrible after playing like this, honestly,” said Djokovic, who is expected to resume his preparations for the French Open next week at the Srpska Open in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

A two-time champion at Monte Carlo, Djokovic lost his opening match on the French Cote d’Azur last year and exited the tournament in the third round in 2021.

Djokovic got off to a strong start but lost control of the match in the second set, dropping his serve five times as both players struggled with accuracy in windy conditions.

Djokovic led 4-2 but could not hold onto his lead as Musetti’s mix of clever drop shots and deep groundstrokes put the 22-time Grand Slam winner on the back foot. Djokovic was broken at love in the 11th game and was furious at the changeover, stomping on his racket and destroying it.

Musetti kept his cool in the next game to serve out the set and force a decider.

The match was suspended by rain for about an hour with the score 6-4, 5-7, 1-1 and Djokovic up 40-30 on his serve. Musetti broke for a 4-3 lead and concluded on his fourth match point.

“I am struggling not to cry,” Musetti said. “It is an emotional win because it was a really long match. Three-hour match and suspended by rain. It was not easy conditions because it was a little bit windy and cold. Not like we used to play in the recent days. I am really proud of myself and I can see on the screen. I am struggling not to cry because it is a dream for me.”

The 16th-seeded Musetti – who led 2 sets to love against Djokovic at the 2021 French Open before retiring in the fifth set, will take on Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals.

The seventh-seeded Sinner came from behind and saved a match point to get past No. 10-seeded Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Sinner trailed by a set and a break then came out on top of a 22-shot rally when down 6-5 in the tiebreaker to remain in the match. Hurkacz lost the next two points and threw his racket in anger, then totally lost his focus in the decider.

“Playing against him, I knew already from the beginning that it was very tough to get into the rhythm,” Sinner said. “I think he served incredible in the first one-and-a-half sets, and when I broke him the first time the momentum changed a little bit.”

Also, German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff took another step in his comeback from an injury as he upset fourth-seeded Casper Ruud 6-1, 7-6 (6).

Having been ranked 29th, Struff dropped as low as No. 168 after sustaining a foot fracture last year during a match in Miami, an injury that left him sidelined for more than two months.

Struff has enjoyed a good start to the season and returned to the Top 100 last month but had not beaten anyone in the Top 10 since June 2021. His aggressive style of play resulted in 37 winners and 23 points won at the net against Ruud, who dropped his serve four times.

Struff ended Ruud’s nine-match winning streak on clay. The 2022 French Open runner-up had won his past two tournaments on the surface, in Gstaad last July and in Estoril last week.

Struff will next be up against 2021 runner-up Andrey Rublev, who beat Karen Khachanov 7-6 (4), 6-2 at the Country Club.

“We know each other too well,” Rublev said. “The first set was only mental. We didn’t show some tennis skills. But it was tough to show skills because the wind was really hard and the court was slippery and it was tough to do something.”

Two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 6-4 without dropping his serve.

“I had to deal with a few (tough) points, especially when he had break points,” said Tsitsipas, who next plays eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz. “I dealt with those situations very maturely and played precisely, so it was great out there.”

Sixth-seeded Holger Rune advanced to the quarterfinals without playing when Matteo Berrettini withdrew due to an injury. Third-seeded Daniil Medvedev was scheduled to play 13th-seeded Alexander Zverev later.