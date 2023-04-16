First Mission wins Lexington; Disarm qualifies for Kentucky Derby

Associated PressApr 16, 2023, 2:40 PM EDT
Americas Best Racing/Jessica Morgan/Eclipse Sportswire
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Favorite First Mission charged past Arabian Lion down the stretch for a half-length victory in the $400,000 Lexington Stakes at Keeneland, the final Kentucky Derby qualifier.

The biggest beneficiary might have been third-place Disarm, whose finish in the Grade 3 race earned six points for 46 total during qualifying season and a possible spot in the 149th Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6. The Steve Asmussen-trained colt had 40 points off his runner-up finish to Kingsbarns in the Louisiana Derby on March 25 and just needed to finish on the board to move past four other horses with 45.

“It looks like he got enough points to go, so we have the option to go,” said Disarm’s owner, Ron Winchell. “We’ll see how he comes out of this race. We’ve always thought a mile and a quarter (of the Derby) would be fine for him.”

Disarm achieved that simple goal, albeit far behind 2-1 choice First Mission, who earned 20 points with his first graded stakes win and second in a row overall with a runner-up finish as a 3-year-old. The dark brown colt was among a five-horse group in front throughout the race and used space along the rail to charge past Arabian Lion over the final furlong.

First Mission’s impressive performance had Godolphin USA bloodstock director Michael Banahan thinking of entering the horse in the Preakness on May 20 at Pimlico in Baltimore, the second jewel of racing’s Triple Crown.

“We were very hopeful and confident that if he showed the talent that we thought he had, we had a big, big chance,” Banahan said. “It’s exceptionally nice to see that happen, and especially the experience he needed to get, coming down (the stretch) in tight on the rail.”

With Luis Saez aboard, First Mission ran 1 1/16th mile in 1:43.74 and paid $6.38, $4 and $3.16.

Arabian Lion returned $5.14 and $3.52 for second, while Disarm was 4 1/4 lengths back and paid $2.96 to show.

Kentucky Derby Signature Drink: How to make a mint julep

By Apr 14, 2023, 2:04 PM EDT
The Kentucky Derby is a sporting event immersed in tradition and spirit – so what better way to watch the Run for the Roses than with a mint julep in hand?

The mint julep has been the official drink of the Kentucky Derby since 1939, although its origins trace back to the first Derby Day in 1875. This iconic bourbon cocktail is still served to Kentucky Derby guests to this day, typically presented in silver or pewter cups that create a crisp, frosted effect.

Thousands of guests will be enjoying a mint julep at Churchill Downs on race day, but that doesn’t mean that the classic drink can’t be just as good wherever you are.

The Kentucky Derby is not far away, with the 149th Run for the Roses taking place on Saturday, May 6, airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock. See below to learn how to make the Derby’s most iconic drink, the mint julep.

RELATED: What to watch, what to know for the 2023 Kentucky Derby

How to make a mint julep

Learn how to make your own mint julep with Alton Brown of Food Network’s recipe. 

Ingredients

  • 10 mint leaves, extra sprig for garnish
  • 1 ½ teaspoons superfine sugar
  • Seltzer water
  • Crushed ice
  • 2 ½ ounces Kentucky bourbon whiskey

RELATED: What is the historical meaning of the Kentucky Derby?

Directions

At the bottom of an old-fashioned glass, place your 10 mint leaves with sugar on top. Gently muddle the two together, releasing the essential oils from the leaves.

Add a splash of seltzer water to the mixture and fill ¾ of your glass with crushed ice. Fill the rest of the glass with your Kentucky bourbon whiskey and stir well. Once the drink is prepared, garnish it with a sprig of mint to complete the look.

Tip: Before garnishing the drink, try gently slapping the sprig with your hand to release aromatic oils from the mint.

Now, sit back and sip on your mint julep as you watch 20 horses vie for the ultimate crown at the Kentucky Derby on NBC.

How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby:

  • Date: Saturday, May 6
  • Time: Coverage begins at 12pm ET
  • Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV Network: NBC
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

    Watch the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6 on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Kentucky Derby 2023: Where to stream online, TV channel, time, full race schedule

By Apr 14, 2023, 1:57 PM EDT
The Kentucky Derby is back, with the race’s 149th running taking place on the first Saturday in May.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will air on Saturday, May 6 from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage is also available to stream live on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

NBC Sports will also air the Kentucky Oaks the day before on Friday, May 5th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Related: When is the Kentucky Derby?

When is the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

The 149th Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, May 6. Coverage is on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app at 12 p.m. ET and will run until 7:30 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Kentucky Derby on?

NBC is home to the 149th Kentucky Derby, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock before, during and after. The 2023 Kentucky Derby will air on May 6th from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

NBC will also broadcast the 2022 Kentucky Oaks, Preakness Stakes, and Breeders’ Cup.

How to watch, stream the 2023 Kentucky Derby live:

The 149th Kentucky Derby will be available for live stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Where is the 2023 Kentucky Derby? 

The Kentucky Derby is run at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Related: How many horses have won the Triple Crown?

What is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of the American Triple Crown of horse racing. It is historically run on the first Saturday in May. First run in 1875, this 1 1/4 mile—or 10 furlongs—race runs on the dirt track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, where it has been held since its inaugural running in 1875.

Only 3-year-old Thoroughbreds can qualify for the Kentucky Derby. Eligible horses compete in the Road to the Kentucky Derby, a series of 35 races around the world. Horses win points for finishing in the top four spots, and the 20 horses with the most points at the end of the series gain entry into the Derby.

Related: Recipes for traditional Kentucky Derby foods

NBC Sports’ additional Triple Crown coverage: 

  • Saturday, May 21: 146th Preakness Stakes

Watch the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6th from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Full coverage is also available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

