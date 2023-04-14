How to watch the Kentucky Derby 2023: Where to stream online, TV channel, time, full race schedule

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Kentucky Derby is back, with the race’s 149th running taking place on the first Saturday in May.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will air on Saturday, May 6 from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage is also available to stream live on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

NBC Sports will also air the Kentucky Oaks the day before on Friday, May 5th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Related: When is the Kentucky Derby?

When is the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

The 149th Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, May 6. Coverage is on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app at 12 p.m. ET and will run until 7:30 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Kentucky Derby on?

NBC is home to the 149th Kentucky Derby, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock before, during and after. The 2023 Kentucky Derby will air on May 6th from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

NBC will also broadcast the 2022 Kentucky Oaks, Preakness Stakes, and Breeders’ Cup.

How to watch, stream the 2023 Kentucky Derby live:

The 149th Kentucky Derby will be available for live stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Where is the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby is run at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Related: How many horses have won the Triple Crown?

What is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of the American Triple Crown of horse racing. It is historically run on the first Saturday in May. First run in 1875, this 1 1/4 mile—or 10 furlongs—race runs on the dirt track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, where it has been held since its inaugural running in 1875.

Only 3-year-old Thoroughbreds can qualify for the Kentucky Derby. Eligible horses compete in the Road to the Kentucky Derby, a series of 35 races around the world. Horses win points for finishing in the top four spots, and the 20 horses with the most points at the end of the series gain entry into the Derby.

Related: Recipes for traditional Kentucky Derby foods

NBC Sports’ additional Triple Crown coverage:

Saturday, May 21: 146th Preakness Stakes

Watch the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6th from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Full coverage is also available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.