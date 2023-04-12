2023 Kentucky Derby: How many horses have achieved Triple Crown status?

By Apr 12, 2023, 2:36 PM EDT
0 Comments

Each year, an elite batch of horses battle for some of America’s most prestigious horse racing titles. Whether it be a Run for the Roses triumph, a Preakness Stakes victory or a Belmont Stakes success, it goes without saying that one trophy stands above them all — the Triple Crown trophy. This year, the road to the Triple Crown begins with the Kentucky Derby, Saturday May 6th on NBC and Peacock.

While a Triple Crown achievement is a rarity in American horse racing, there is a batch of horses throughout history who have attained the glorious title, forever to be remembered in history as a Triple Crown Champion.

What is the Triple Crown?

The Triple Crown of American horse racing is a title given to a three-year-old Thoroughbred that manages to win the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes all in the same season.

The Triple Crown was first popularized in America in the 1930s by journalist Charles Hatton of the Daily Racing Form. After the name picked up steam in the following decades, it was officially established as a title in December of 1950 at the annual awards dinner of the Thoroughbreds Racing Associations in New York.

Regardless of the date the name was dubbed, the Triple Crown achievement was still awarded to horses that had won prior to 1950.

How many horses have won the Triple Crown?

The Triple Crown title is well-known for its elusive nature, as only 13 horses have earned the title in American horse racing. See below for the full list of Triple Crown winners:

Sir Barton, 1919

  • Guy Bedwell (trainer), Johnny Loftus (jockey)

Gallant Fox, 1930

  • Jim Fitzsimmons (trainer), Earl Sande (jockey)

Omaha, 1935

  • Jim Fitzsimmons (trainer), Will “Smokey” Saunders (jockey)

War Admiral, 1937

  • George Conway (trainer), Charles Kurtsinger (jockey)

Whirlaway, 1941

  • Ben A. Jones (trainer), Eddie Arcaro (jockey)

Count Fleet, 1943

  • Don Cameron (trainer), Johnny Longden (jockey)

Assault, 1946

  • Max Hirsch (trainer), Warren Mehrtens (jockey)

Citation, 1948

  • Horace A. “Jimmy” Jones (trainer), Eddie Arcaro (jockey)

Secretariat, 1973

  • Lucien Laurin (trainer), Ron Turcotte (jockey)

Seattle Slew, 1977

  • William H. Turner Jr. (trainer), Jean Cruguet (jockey)

Affirmed, 1978

  • Laz Barrera (trainer), Steve Cauthen (jockey)

American Pharoah, 2015

  • Bob Baffert (trainer), Victor Espinoza (jockey)

Justify, 2018

  • Bob Baffert (trainer), Mike Smith (jockey)

Who won the first Triple Crown?

While the term Triple Crown was not coined until 1950, Sir Barton was the first horse to record a win in all three races in 1919.

Remembered as an unfriendly colt with a dislike for most humans, Sir Barton was just as aggressive on the track as he was off. After losing all six of his starts as a two-year-old, however, hopes were not high for the chestnut thoroughbred at the Run for the Roses.

Sir Barton was supposed to act as a rabbit for his favored stablemate Billy Kelly in the 1919 Kentucky Derby. Sir Barton, however, had no intention of slowing down and giving away the win, as he led the field from start to finish and took the Run for the Roses by five lengths.

Just four days after, he took home the crown at the Preakness at Pimlico before cementing his legacy at the Belmont Stakes, setting the American record for the fastest mile and three-eighths race, notching a 2:17.25.

Has any trainer won the Triple Crown more than once?

In the extensive history of American horse racing, just two trainers have directed a horse to a Triple Crown title more than one time.

The first of these is James E. “Sunny Jim” Fitzsimmons, who trained both Gallant Fox and Omaha for the Belair Stud. Fitzsimmons, a native of Sheepshead Bay, New York, began his career in 1885 at a racetrack as a stable boy. After ten years as a jockey, Fitzsimmons then shifted to the profession of horse trainer, one that would show him much success. Throughout his career, “Sunny Jim” trained three Kentucky Derby winners, four Preakness Stakes winners and six Belmont stakes winners.

The only trainer to achieve the feat of multiple Triple Crowns since Fitzsimmons is Bob Baffert, who trained Triple Crown winners American Pharoah and Justify. The Arizona native’s career in horseracing began at the young age of 10, when he practiced racing his father’s Quarter Horses on a racetrack.

After working as a jockey in informal Quarter Horse races in his teens, Baffert advanced to racing on recognized tracks, taking home his first victory when he was 17. Horses trained under Baffert have achieved a record six Kentucky Derby wins, seven Preakness Stakes wins and three Belmont Stakes wins.

When is the 2023 Kentucky Derby? How to watch, what to know for 149th Derby running

By and Apr 11, 2023, 11:36 AM EDT
0 Comments

The 2023 Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 6 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Live coverage for the most exciting two minutes in sports will air throughout the weekend on NBC and Peacock.

The field will feature a total of 20 horses who have all earned a spot through a series of 35 races known as the Road to the Kentucky Derby. The top finishers in each race earn points on a descending scale and the 20 horses that have accumulated the most points earn a spot in the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

See below for how to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby as well as answers to all of your frequently asked questions about the event. NBC will also broadcast the 2023 Kentucky Oaks, Friday May 5th on USA Network.

How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby:

  • Date: Saturday, May 6
  • Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV Network: NBC
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

When is the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 6th, and will air across the networks of NBC Sports and Peacock.

Where is the Kentucky Derby?

Since 1875, spectators have gathered at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, to witness the Run for the Roses.

The initial idea for Churchill Downs sparked in 1872, when Colonel Meriwether Lewis Clark attended the Epsom Derby in England. When Clark made his way back to the states, he sought to create a track similar to England’s that Kentucky racers could call home.

A few years later, that desire came to fruition, as “Churchill Downs” was born. The track’s first official race day came May 17, 1875, with three major stakes races – the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks and Clark Handicap.

What horses are in the field for the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Below are the current 20 horses in position for a spot in the Derby, as of April 11th:

  1. Forte
  2. Practical Move
  3. Angel of Empire
  4. Tapit Trice
  5. Two Phil’s
  6. Lord Miles
  7. Derma Sotogake (JPN)
  8. Kingsbarns
  9. Raise Cain
  10. Rocket Can
  11. Hit Show
  12. Confidence Game
  13. Verifying
  14. Sun Thunder
  15. Wild on Ice
  16. Mage
  17. Blazing Sevens
  18. Reincarnate
  19. Jace’s Road
  20. Skinner

Who won the Kentucky Derby in 2022?

Last year’s Run for the Roses saw one of the biggest upsets in Kentucky Derby history, as Rich Strike blazed by the competition on the final backstretch, passing favorite Epicenter just before the finish line.

Rich Strike, who wasn’t entered in the race until a mere day before when Ethereal Road was scratched, reigned victorious with a finishing time of 2:02.61. The Kentucky Derby victory was the first for trainer Eric Reed and jockey Sonny Lee.

Watch the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6 on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET.

59-1 long shot Lord Miles wins 3-wide end in Wood Memorial

Associated PressApr 9, 2023, 2:50 PM EDT
0 Comments

NEW YORK – Lord Miles, a 59-1 long shot, held off favorite Hit Show by a nose with Dreamlike next in a thrilling three-wide finish to win the $750,000 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct, earning 100 points toward the Kentucky Derby.

Lord Miles broke from the No. 8 post in the Grade 2 race for 3-year-olds and briefly seized the lead entering the backstretch before settling back into a lead pack featuring Hit Show, the 8-5 choice, behind Arctic Arrogance and Uncle Jake. As Hit Show moved ahead entering the final turn, Lord Miles came on from the outside to form a three-horse duel down the stretch, all within a nose of each other.

Lord Miles nudged in front over the final 1/16th mile and held off Hit Show and Dreamlike for his first career graded stakes victory and first in four starts this year. He was coming off a fifth-place run in last month’s Tampa Bay Derby.

With Paco Lopez aboard, Lord Miles covered 1 1/8 mile in 1:51.17 and paid $120.50, $25.60 and $13.20. He earned 100 points for second career win. Hit Show returned $3.50 and $2.70 for second, while Dreamlike paid $4.60 for show.