Casper Ruud extends clay winning streak at Monte Carlo Masters

Associated PressApr 12, 2023, 12:56 PM EDT
MONACO — Fourth-seeded Casper Ruud extended his winning streak on clay to nine matches to reach the third round at the Monte Carlo Masters.

The 2022 French Open runner-up was made to work hard by Botic van de Zandschulp in his opening match at the Country Club before winning 7-5, 7-6 (1) on the slow surface.

Ruud has won the past two clay events he has played, in Gstaad last July and in Estoril last week.

“It is never easy to start at a new tournament and against a player I have lost to before,” said Ruud, who fell to his Dutch opponent in Miami last month. “Sometimes it is a little tricky playing someone you recently lost to, like ‘Not again’, but in this case I was a bit happy because I felt like some unfinished business from the Miami match.”

Ruud, who saved one set point in the second set, will next be up against Jan-Lennard Struff, who defeated 14th-seeded Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-2.

After struggling with consistency at the start of the year in the wake of his best season, Ruud has found his confidence back on his best surface.

“It felt great last week in Estoril,” he said. “It felt very comfortable. Today was at times a very good match, but at times a little rusty. There are a lot of positives to build on.”

Third-seeded Daniil Medvedev made a clinical start to his clay-court season, edging Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 6-2 to set up a meeting with 13th-seeded Alexander Zverev.

Medvedev has been in superb form recently, winning 25 of his past 26 matches during a run that saw him clinch four titles.

Among those advancing to the third round were seventh-seeded Jannik Sinner, No. 8 seed Taylor Fritz, and Lorenzo Musetti, who got past fellow Italian Luca Nardi 6-0, 6-0. The quick win earned Musetti the right to take on top-ranked Novak Djokovic.

Rafael Nadal and second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the tournament last week. Nadal has won it a record 11 times, including an Open Era record streak of eight consecutive titles from 2005-12. But the 22-time Grand Slam champion has been sidelined with a left hip flexor injury since the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic opens clay-court season with straight-set win

Associated PressApr 11, 2023, 1:55 PM EDT
MONACO — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic looked rusty as he started his clay-court season with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win against qualifier Ivan Gakhov at the Monte Carlo Masters.

The two-time Monte Carlo champion had not played since losing to Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the Dubai Championships five weeks ago, which ended the Australian Open champion’s 20-match winning streak.

The 35-year-old Djokovic, who suffered an opening-round exit last year in the Principality, struggled with consistency in the first set and took time to find his marks on the slow surface. He played more aggressively in the second set and broke for 3-2, then did not look back to reach the third round.

“I have not played my best, particularly in the first set,” said Djokovic, who saved three of the four break points he faced. “All in all, I’m just pleased with the way I held my nerves in important moments.”

Djokovic’s next opponent will be either Lorenzo Musetti or Luca Nardi.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, aiming for a third consecutive title at the Country Club, advanced after Benjamin Bonzi retired because of a wrist injury just 22 minutes into their match, with the two-time defending champion leading 4-1.

Zverev, Dimitrov advance at Monte Carlo Masters

Associated PressApr 11, 2023, 10:20 AM EDT
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic will start his clay-court season against qualifier Ivan Gakhov. The 35-year-old Djokovic has not played since losing to Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the Dubai Championships five weeks ago, which ended the Australian Open champion’s 20-match winning streak.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, aiming for a third consecutive title at the Country Club, takes on Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi.

Rafael Nadal, second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, and seventh-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime pulled out of the tournament.