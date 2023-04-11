Zverev, Dimitrov advance at Monte Carlo Masters

Associated PressApr 11, 2023, 10:20 AM EDT
Getty Images
0 Comments

MONACO — Alexander Zverev started his clay-court season with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over Alexander Bublik to reach the second round at the Monte Carlo Masters.

The 13th-seeded German was playing on clay for the first time since a right ankle injury forced him to retire in the French Open semifinals against Rafael Nadal last year.

Zverev said he needed to “get the injury out of my head” and get used to sliding again.

“It felt awful at times to be honest, but he made me feel awful,” Zverev said. “Tactically he played well, he didn’t let me play my game at all. He didn’t let me have my rhythm and he almost won the match, just a few points here and there.”

Still, Zverev limited his unforced errors to nine and hit 21 winners on Court Rainier III to set up a match against Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the next round.

Two-time semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov also advanced by beating American Ben Shelton 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. The 20-year-old Shelton made his debut at Monte Carlo and did not disappoint, testing Dimitrov in a tense contest that lasted more than two hours.

“It is one of those matches that I just needed to go through,” Dimitrov said. “I played a lot of good tennis. There were a lot of positives to take out of that.”

Dimitrov will next play Jiri Lehecka of Czech Republic.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic will start his clay-court season against qualifier Ivan Gakhov. The 35-year-old Djokovic has not played since losing to Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the Dubai Championships five weeks ago, which ended the Australian Open champion’s 20-match winning streak.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, aiming for a third consecutive title at the Country Club, takes on Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi.

Rafael Nadal, second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, and seventh-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime pulled out of the tournament.

Wawrinka wins but Murray loses in 1st round at Monte Carlo

Associated PressApr 10, 2023, 12:21 PM EDT
Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

MONACO — Three-time Grand Slam winners Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka had contrasting fortunes in the first round of the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters .

Former champion Wawrinka rallied to win 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 against Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, sealing victory on his sixth match point.

The 38-year-old Swiss, who won here in 2014, next plays American Taylor Fritz.

Murray lost 6-1, 6-3 to 14th-seeded Alex De Minaur. The 35-year-old Murray, who has a metal hip, struggled against the Australian’s court speed in their first meeting on clay, losing the first set in 34 minutes after dropping serve a third time.

De Minaur served out the match on his first match point when Murray’s backhand hit the net, and he improved to 3-0 against the British player. De Minaur plays Jan-Lennard Struff next.

Former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini of Italy won 6-4, 6-2 against unseeded American Maxime Cressy, who served 14 double-faults.

Berrettini, who has dropped to 22nd in the rankings, next faces Francisco Cerundolo. The unseeded Argentine won 90% of his first-serve points in a 6-3, 6-4 win against 11th-seeded Briton Cameron Norrie.

Dominic Thiem had six aces and did not face a break point as he beat French veteran Richard Gasquet 6-1, 6-4.

Thiem has reached the final at every Grand Slam except Wimbledon, twice losing in the French Open final and once at the Australian Open before finally winning at the U.S. Open in 2020.

The 29-year-old Austrian reached a career-high No. 3 in the rankings that year, but his form dropped following a right wrist injury and he’s now 106th.

Thiem announced on Saturday that he was parting ways with coach Nicolas Massu after four years together. Thiem next plays Paris Masters winner Holger Rune of Denmark, who is seeded sixth.

Diego Schwartzman won 6-4, 6-2 against Belgian David Goffin and next faces seventh-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner.

Briton Jack Draper beat Sebastian Baez 6-3, 7-5 to set up a match against 10th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz.

In Tuesday’s second-round action, top-ranked Novak Djokovic of Serbia and two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece start their bids to win the tournament for the third time.

Djokovic faces Russian qualifier Ivan Gakhov while Tsitsipas takes on Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi.

No. 13 Alexander Zverev, a French Open semifinalist the last two years, faces Alexander Bublik – who said during last year’s tournament how much he dislikes clay.

Record 11-time Monte Carlo champion Rafael Nadal and second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the tournament.

Tunisia’s Jabeur wins WTA Charleston rematch over Bencic

Associated PressApr 9, 2023, 11:55 PM EDT
Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun/USA TODAY NETWORK
1 Comment

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Ons Jabeur used quick thinking, a bit of creativity and some luck to turn the tide on the way to her Charleston Open championship.

Jabeur, ranked fifth in the world, saw opponent Belinda Bencic’s shot from the net coming straight at her. So Jabeur jumped with legs apart, put the racket behind her between the opening and sent the ball back at Bencic.

Bencic put her next shot to Jabeur’s left and she responded with a winning backhand at the right sideline to tie the opening set at 5-all on the way to a 7-6 (6), 6-4 victory.

“I reacted very fast,” Jabeur said. “I saw the ball coming at me. So I was like, ‘OK, I’m just going to give her one more ball to play and see.’”

Jabeur pumped her fist as the crowd cheered and she kept the momentum the rest of the way for her third career WTA title.

Jabeur understood the importance of that moment with Bencic a game away from taking the opening set.

“I think I was lucky and creative with that shot, which was amazing and it changed up the game a bit,” she said.

There were plenty of other critical moments for Jabeur, winning four straight points in the first-set tiebreaker when Bencic was a point away from taking charge.

Bencic was amazed with Jabeur’s shot, too.

“To play that on a break point is just, I mean, well done,” Bencic said. “Like what can I do?”

Bencic, the defending champion who defeated Jabeur in three sets to win here a year ago, joked that if the two meet in a grand slam final down the road and Jabeur does it again, “I will kill her.”

Jabeur broke Bencic’s serve three times in the final set. When Bencic hit her service return wide, Jabeur raised her arms in triumph for her first victory in the United States.

“I wish every tournament is like this, really (mean that) from the heart,” Jabeur said in accepting the trophy. “Really amazing tournament and I hope I can come back.”

When she does, it’ll be as defending champion.

Bencic advanced to the second straight final about 30 minutes before it began, finishing off a straight-set victory over No. 1 seed Jessica Pegula by winning the final five points of a tiebreaker.

Jabeur looked like the one who might’ve needed more rest early on. She lost her serve in the opening game of the finals and struggled to figure out Bencic’s serves.

Bencic held two set points in the tiebreaker that Jabeur fought off. Bencic watched a Jabeur’s ball hit the line and threw her racket. Jabeur’s hit another sideline on set point that Bencic thought was out, but the chair umpire ruled in it as Bencic pleaded her case to no avail.

“I wish at 6-4 in the tiebreak one of her balls would just go a little bit wide or a little bit long, but sometimes this is tennis,” Bencic said. “I felt today was meant to be her way.”

Jabeur took a 4-1 lead in the second set and held on for her first title since winning on grass in Berlin last June, also defeating Bencic.

The defeat ended Bencic’s 10-match win streak on Charleston’s green clay.