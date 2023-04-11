When is the 2023 Kentucky Derby? How to watch, what to know for 149th Derby running

The 2023 Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 6 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Live coverage for the most exciting two minutes in sports will air throughout the weekend on NBC and Peacock.

The field will feature a total of 20 horses who have all earned a spot through a series of 35 races known as the Road to the Kentucky Derby. The top finishers in each race earn points on a descending scale and the 20 horses that have accumulated the most points earn a spot in the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

See below for how to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby as well as answers to all of your frequently asked questions about the event. NBC will also broadcast the 2023 Kentucky Oaks, Friday May 5th on USA Network.

How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby:

  • Date: Saturday, May 6
  • Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV Network: NBC
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

When is the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 6th, and will air across the networks of NBC Sports and Peacock.

Where is the Kentucky Derby?

Since 1875, spectators have gathered at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, to witness the Run for the Roses.

The initial idea for Churchill Downs sparked in 1872, when Colonel Meriwether Lewis Clark attended the Epsom Derby in England. When Clark made his way back to the states, he sought to create a track similar to England’s that Kentucky racers could call home.

A few years later, that desire came to fruition, as “Churchill Downs” was born. The track’s first official race day came May 17, 1875, with three major stakes races – the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks and Clark Handicap.

What horses are in the field for the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Below are the current 20 horses in position for a spot in the Derby, as of April 11th:

  1. Forte
  2. Practical Move
  3. Angel of Empire
  4. Tapit Trice
  5. Two Phil’s
  6. Lord Miles
  7. Derma Sotogake (JPN)
  8. Kingsbarns
  9. Raise Cain
  10. Rocket Can
  11. Hit Show
  12. Confidence Game
  13. Verifying
  14. Sun Thunder
  15. Wild on Ice
  16. Mage
  17. Blazing Sevens
  18. Reincarnate
  19. Jace’s Road
  20. Skinner

Who won the Kentucky Derby in 2022?

Last year’s Run for the Roses saw one of the biggest upsets in Kentucky Derby history, as Rich Strike blazed by the competition on the final backstretch, passing favorite Epicenter just before the finish line.

Rich Strike, who wasn’t entered in the race until a mere day before when Ethereal Road was scratched, reigned victorious with a finishing time of 2:02.61. The Kentucky Derby victory was the first for trainer Eric Reed and jockey Sonny Lee.

59-1 long shot Lord Miles wins 3-wide end in Wood Memorial

NEW YORK – Lord Miles, a 59-1 long shot, held off favorite Hit Show by a nose with Dreamlike next in a thrilling three-wide finish to win the $750,000 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct, earning 100 points toward the Kentucky Derby.

Lord Miles broke from the No. 8 post in the Grade 2 race for 3-year-olds and briefly seized the lead entering the backstretch before settling back into a lead pack featuring Hit Show, the 8-5 choice, behind Arctic Arrogance and Uncle Jake. As Hit Show moved ahead entering the final turn, Lord Miles came on from the outside to form a three-horse duel down the stretch, all within a nose of each other.

Lord Miles nudged in front over the final 1/16th mile and held off Hit Show and Dreamlike for his first career graded stakes victory and first in four starts this year. He was coming off a fifth-place run in last month’s Tampa Bay Derby.

With Paco Lopez aboard, Lord Miles covered 1 1/8 mile in 1:51.17 and paid $120.50, $25.60 and $13.20. He earned 100 points for second career win. Hit Show returned $3.50 and $2.70 for second, while Dreamlike paid $4.60 for show.

Practical Move wins Santa Anita Derby, Kentucky Derby next

Associated PressApr 9, 2023, 2:45 PM EDT
ARCADIA, Calif. – Practical Move held off Japan’s Mandarin Hero by a nose to win the $750,000 Santa Anita Derby, solidifying his status as a top contender in next month’s Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Ramon Vazquez, Practical Move ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.69. Sent off as the 4-5 favorite, the 3-year-old colt paid $4, $3 and $2.20.

Mandarin Hero returned $6.60 and $4. Skinner was another half-length back in third.

National Treasure finished fourth in his first start in three months after being moved from trainer Bob Baffert’s barn to Tim Yakteen, who also trains Practical Move. Baffert is in the second and final year of serving a ban by Churchill Downs Inc.

Practical Move earned 100 qualifying points for the May 6 Kentucky Derby.

At Keeneland, 8-5 favorite Tapit Trice edged past Verifying in the stretch and held on to win the $1 million Blue Grass by a neck. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Tapit Trice also earned 100 qualifying points on the last major weekend of Kentucky Derby preps.

Ridden by Luis Saez, Tapit Trice covered 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.00 and paid $5.28, $3.12 and $2.64. Verifying returned $3.70 and $2.92. Blazing Sevens paid $3.74 to show.

The lone remaining Derby qualifier is next weekend’s Lexington Stakes at Keeneland, which offers 20 points to the winner.