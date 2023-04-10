Wawrinka wins but Murray loses in 1st round at Monte Carlo

MONACO — Three-time Grand Slam winners Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka had contrasting fortunes in the first round of the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters .

Former champion Wawrinka rallied to win 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 against Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, sealing victory on his sixth match point.

The 38-year-old Swiss, who won here in 2014, next plays American Taylor Fritz.

Murray lost 6-1, 6-3 to 14th-seeded Alex De Minaur. The 35-year-old Murray, who has a metal hip, struggled against the Australian’s court speed in their first meeting on clay, losing the first set in 34 minutes after dropping serve a third time.

De Minaur served out the match on his first match point when Murray’s backhand hit the net, and he improved to 3-0 against the British player. De Minaur plays Jan-Lennard Struff next.

Former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini of Italy won 6-4, 6-2 against unseeded American Maxime Cressy, who served 14 double-faults.

Berrettini, who has dropped to 22nd in the rankings, next faces Francisco Cerundolo. The unseeded Argentine won 90% of his first-serve points in a 6-3, 6-4 win against 11th-seeded Briton Cameron Norrie.

Dominic Thiem had six aces and did not face a break point as he beat French veteran Richard Gasquet 6-1, 6-4.

Thiem has reached the final at every Grand Slam except Wimbledon, twice losing in the French Open final and once at the Australian Open before finally winning at the U.S. Open in 2020.

The 29-year-old Austrian reached a career-high No. 3 in the rankings that year, but his form dropped following a right wrist injury and he’s now 106th.

Thiem announced on Saturday that he was parting ways with coach Nicolas Massu after four years together. Thiem next plays Paris Masters winner Holger Rune of Denmark, who is seeded sixth.

Diego Schwartzman won 6-4, 6-2 against Belgian David Goffin and next faces seventh-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner.

Briton Jack Draper beat Sebastian Baez 6-3, 7-5 to set up a match against 10th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz.

In Tuesday’s second-round action, top-ranked Novak Djokovic of Serbia and two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece start their bids to win the tournament for the third time.

Djokovic faces Russian qualifier Ivan Gakhov while Tsitsipas takes on Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi.

No. 13 Alexander Zverev, a French Open semifinalist the last two years, faces Alexander Bublik – who said during last year’s tournament how much he dislikes clay.

Record 11-time Monte Carlo champion Rafael Nadal and second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the tournament.

Tunisia's Jabeur wins WTA Charleston rematch over Bencic

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Ons Jabeur used quick thinking, a bit of creativity and some luck to turn the tide on the way to her Charleston Open championship.

Jabeur, ranked fifth in the world, saw opponent Belinda Bencic’s shot from the net coming straight at her. So Jabeur jumped with legs apart, put the racket behind her between the opening and sent the ball back at Bencic.

Bencic put her next shot to Jabeur’s left and she responded with a winning backhand at the right sideline to tie the opening set at 5-all on the way to a 7-6 (6), 6-4 victory.

“I reacted very fast,” Jabeur said. “I saw the ball coming at me. So I was like, ‘OK, I’m just going to give her one more ball to play and see.’”

Jabeur pumped her fist as the crowd cheered and she kept the momentum the rest of the way for her third career WTA title.

Jabeur understood the importance of that moment with Bencic a game away from taking the opening set.

“I think I was lucky and creative with that shot, which was amazing and it changed up the game a bit,” she said.

There were plenty of other critical moments for Jabeur, winning four straight points in the first-set tiebreaker when Bencic was a point away from taking charge.

Bencic was amazed with Jabeur’s shot, too.

“To play that on a break point is just, I mean, well done,” Bencic said. “Like what can I do?”

Bencic, the defending champion who defeated Jabeur in three sets to win here a year ago, joked that if the two meet in a grand slam final down the road and Jabeur does it again, “I will kill her.”

Jabeur broke Bencic’s serve three times in the final set. When Bencic hit her service return wide, Jabeur raised her arms in triumph for her first victory in the United States.

“I wish every tournament is like this, really (mean that) from the heart,” Jabeur said in accepting the trophy. “Really amazing tournament and I hope I can come back.”

When she does, it’ll be as defending champion.

Bencic advanced to the second straight final about 30 minutes before it began, finishing off a straight-set victory over No. 1 seed Jessica Pegula by winning the final five points of a tiebreaker.

Jabeur looked like the one who might’ve needed more rest early on. She lost her serve in the opening game of the finals and struggled to figure out Bencic’s serves.

Bencic held two set points in the tiebreaker that Jabeur fought off. Bencic watched a Jabeur’s ball hit the line and threw her racket. Jabeur’s hit another sideline on set point that Bencic thought was out, but the chair umpire ruled in it as Bencic pleaded her case to no avail.

“I wish at 6-4 in the tiebreak one of her balls would just go a little bit wide or a little bit long, but sometimes this is tennis,” Bencic said. “I felt today was meant to be her way.”

Jabeur took a 4-1 lead in the second set and held on for her first title since winning on grass in Berlin last June, also defeating Bencic.

The defeat ended Bencic’s 10-match win streak on Charleston’s green clay.

Carballes Baena beats Muller in unseeded Marrakech final

MARRAKECH, Morocco – Roberto Carballes Baena rallied to win the Grand Prix Hassan II, beating Alexandre Muller 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 in a three-hour final.

“I am so tired, but I am very, very happy,” the Spaniard said. “It was a very, very tough match.”

Neither player was seeded in the tournament.

Carballes Baena won his only previous matchup with the Frenchman in 2019 at Roland Garros.

The 30-year-old Carballes Baena, who won his only previous ATP final in 2018 at Quito, is projected to climb to No. 49 in the rankings on Monday.

Muller, who will enter the top-100 for the first time on Monday, was playing his first tour-level final.