Ruud beats Kecmanovic in Estoril for 10th ATP title

Associated PressApr 9, 2023, 11:49 PM EDT
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

ESTORIL, Portugal – Top-seeded Casper Ruud won his 10th ATP title by beating Serbian friend Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 7-6 (3) in the final of the Estoril Open on Sunday.

The Norwegian did not drop serve to secure his first trophy of the season.

“It’s my first time in Estoril and first time lucky, I guess,” Ruud said. “To be here with the trophy this Sunday is very special. It’s been quite some months since I won my last title, so it’s very important.”

Sixth-seeded Kecmanovic was seeking his second ATP singles title. The 40th-ranked Kecmanovic saved five break points he faced in the second set, but was unable to convert three of his own to avoid the tiebreaker.

Kecmanovic also lost the doubles final in Estoril.

All of Ruud’s titles have come on clay. He will move to No. 4 in Monday’s rankings.

Tunisia’s Jabeur wins WTA Charleston rematch over Bencic

Associated PressApr 9, 2023, 11:55 PM EDT
Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
0 Comments

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Ons Jabeur used quick thinking, a bit of creativity and some luck to turn the tide on the way to her Charleston Open championship Sunday.

Jabeur, ranked fifth in the world, saw opponent Belinda Bencic’s shot from the net coming straight at her. So Jabeur jumped with legs apart, put the racket behind her between the opening and sent the ball back at Bencic.

Bencic put her next shot to Jabeur’s left and she responded with a winning backhand at the right sideline to tie the opening set at 5-all on the way to a 7-6 (6), 6-4 victory.

“I reacted very fast,” Jabeur said. “I saw the ball coming at me. So I was like, ‘OK, I’m just going to give her one more ball to play and see.’”

Jabeur pumped her fist as the crowd cheered and she kept the momentum the rest of the way for her third career WTA title.

Jabeur understood the importance of that moment with Bencic a game away from taking the opening set.

“I think I was lucky and creative with that shot, which was amazing and it changed up the game a bit,” she said.

There were plenty of other critical moments for Jabeur, winning four straight points in the first-set tiebreaker when Bencic was a point away from taking charge.

Bencic was amazed with Jabeur’s shot, too.

“To play that on a break point is just, I mean, well done,” Bencic said. “Like what can I do?”

Bencic, the defending champion who defeated Jabeur in three sets to win here a year ago, joked that if the two meet in a grand slam final down the road and Jabeur does it again, “I will kill her.”

Jabeur broke Bencic’s serve three times in the final set. When Bencic hit her service return wide, Jabeur raised her arms in triumph for her first victory in the United States.

“I wish every tournament is like this, really (mean that) from the heart,” Jabeur said in accepting the trophy. “Really amazing tournament and I hope I can come back.”

When she does, it’ll be as defending champion.

Bencic advanced to the second straight final about 30 minutes before it began, finishing off a straight-set victory over No. 1 seed Jessica Pegula by winning the final five points of a tiebreaker.

Jabeur looked like the one who might’ve needed more rest early on. She lost her serve in the opening game of the finals and struggled to figure out Bencic’s serves.

Bencic held two set points in the tiebreaker that Jabeur fought off. Bencic watched a Jabeur’s ball hit the line and threw her racket. Jabeur’s hit another sideline on set point that Bencic thought was out, but the chair umpire ruled in it as Bencic pleaded her case to no avail.

“I wish at 6-4 in the tiebreak one of her balls would just go a little bit wide or a little bit long, but sometimes this is tennis,” Bencic said. “I felt today was meant to be her way.”

Jabeur took a 4-1 lead in the second set and held on for her first title since winning on grass in Berlin last June, also defeating Bencic.

The defeat ended Bencic’s 10-match win streak on Charleston’s green clay.

Carballes Baena beats Muller in unseeded Marrakech final

Associated PressApr 9, 2023, 11:53 PM EDT
Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
0 Comments

MARRAKECH, Morocco – Roberto Carballes Baena rallied to win the Grand Prix Hassan II on Sunday, beating Alexandre Muller 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 in a three-hour final.

“I am so tired, but I am very, very happy,” the Spaniard said. “It was a very, very tough match.”

Neither player was seeded in the tournament.

Carballes Baena won his only previous matchup with the Frenchman in 2019 at Roland Garros.

The 30-year-old Carballes Baena, who won his only previous ATP final in 2018 at Quito, is projected to climb to No. 49 in the rankings on Monday.

Muller, who will enter the top-100 for the first time on Monday, was playing his first tour-level final.