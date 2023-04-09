Practical Move wins Santa Anita Derby, Kentucky Derby next

ARCADIA, Calif. – Practical Move held off Japan’s Mandarin Hero by a nose to win the $750,000 Santa Anita Derby on Saturday, solidifying his status as a top contender in next month’s Kentucky Derby.
Ridden by Ramon Vazquez, Practical Move ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.69. Sent off as the 4-5 favorite, the 3-year-old colt paid $4, $3 and $2.20.
Mandarin Hero returned $6.60 and $4. Skinner was another half-length back in third.
National Treasure finished fourth in his first start in three months after being moved from trainer Bob Baffert’s barn to Tim Yakteen, who also trains Practical Move. Baffert is in the second and final year of serving a ban by Churchill Downs Inc.
Practical Move earned 100 qualifying points for the May 6 Kentucky Derby.
At Keeneland, 8-5 favorite Tapit Trice edged past Verifying in the stretch and held on to win the $1 million Blue Grass by a neck. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Tapit Trice also earned 100 qualifying points on the last major weekend of Kentucky Derby preps.
Ridden by Luis Saez, Tapit Trice covered 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.00 and paid $5.28, $3.12 and $2.64. Verifying returned $3.70 and $2.92. Blazing Sevens paid $3.74 to show.
The lone remaining Derby qualifier is next weekend’s Lexington Stakes at Keeneland, which offers 20 points to the winner.
NEW YORK – Lord Miles, a 59-1 long shot, held off favorite Hit Show by a nose with Dreamlike next in a thrilling three-wide finish to win the $750,000 Wood Memorial on Saturday at Aqueduct, earning 100 points toward the Kentucky Derby.
Lord Miles broke from the No. 8 post in the Grade 2 race for 3-year-olds and briefly seized the lead entering the backstretch before settling back into a lead pack featuring Hit Show, the 8-5 choice, behind Arctic Arrogance and Uncle Jake. As Hit Show moved ahead entering the final turn, Lord Miles came on from the outside to form a three-horse duel down the stretch, all within a nose of each other.
Lord Miles nudged in front over the final 1/16th mile and held off Hit Show and Dreamlike for his first career graded stakes victory and first in four starts this year. He was coming off a fifth-place run in last month’s Tampa Bay Derby.
With Paco Lopez aboard, Lord Miles covered 1 1/8 mile in 1:51.17 and paid $120.50, $25.60 and $13.20. He earned 100 points for second career win. Hit Show returned $3.50 and $2.70 for second, while Dreamlike paid $4.60 for show.
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Tapit Trice edged past Verifying in the stretch and held on to win the $1 million Blue Grass by a neck on Saturday at Keeneland and solidify a spot in the Kentucky Derby.
Objections were immediately filed after an exciting side-by-side duel in which the horses made contact entering the stretch. Stewards quickly upheld the finish after review, giving the Todd Pletcher-trained colt his fourth consecutive victory after starting the 11-horse, Grade 1 race for 3-year-olds on the rail as the 8-5 favorite.
“I feel like he (Verifying) came out and touched my horse to try to get a foul,” Saez said just before the finish was upheld.
Clear The Air, an 86-1 long shot, led entering the final turn with Verifying, Major Blue (51-1) and Tapit Trice close behind. Tapit Trice surged from the outside after the final turn and drew even with Verifying before nudging ahead in the final 1/16th mile and holding on. Blazing Sevens was 5 3/4 lengths back in third.
Ridden by Luis Saez, the gray colt covered 1 1/8 mile in 1:50.00 and paid $5.28, $3.12 and $2.64. Tapit Trice earned 100 points with the win and has 150 total to ensure a spot in the 149th Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs. Pletcher, a Hall of Fame trainer, earned his fourth Blue Grass victory and first since Carpe Diem in 2015. Saez won for the second time in three years and third overall.
Verifying returned $3.70 and $2.92 and earned 40 points for 64 total. Blazing Sevens paid $3.74 for show and earned 30 points, while Sun Thunder earned 20 points for fourth.
The Blue Grass was one of Saturday’s three major qualifiers for the Derby. The Santa Anita Derby in California and Wood Memorial at Aqueduct in New York were set to follow.