ROUBAIX, France – Alison Jackson won the Paris-Roubaix Femmes on Saturday after helping a long breakaway survive over the cobbles of the one-day classic, then holding off Katia Ragusa and Marthe Truyven in a sprint finish at Roubaix’s velodrome.

The 34-year-old Canadian rider, who returned to the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB team this year, threw up her arms as she crossed the finish line. After dropping to the ground in exhaustion, Jackson got back up and broke into a dance on the infield.

“When we did the pre-ride and rode around this velodrome, I just dreamed of winning,” Jackson said, “but a lot of times, those dreams just stay dreams. It’s unreal to make it happen in real life. I have few words.”

Most of the big hitters in the women’s race missed out on the early 18-rider breakaway, including Lotte Kopecky and Elisa Longo Borghini. The breakaway mostly managed to navigate the slippery cobbled sectors without any problem, and they were able to maintain about a 10-second gap on the peloton as the six leaders reached the velodrome for a final lap.

Jackson moved up the track and used a big sprint to reach the finish line first.

Kopecky finished seventh when she outsprinted the remnants of the peloton, which included three-time world champion and former Olympic champ Marianne Voss. Borghini, the bronze medalist at the Tokyo Games, was a few seconds behind them.

Dylan van Baarle is back to defend his title in the men’s race on Sunday, though Milan-San Remo winner Mathieu van der Poel and Olympic silver medalist Wout van Aert are the favorites along with Mads Pedersen and Filippo Ganna.

ROUBAIX, France – Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel won the grueling Paris-Roubaix one-day classic for the first time on Sunday to clinch his second “monument race” victory of the season after Milan-San Remo.

The 28-year-old Van der Poel profited from a puncture to his main rival Wout van Aert of Belgium about 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) from the end.

He entered the Roubaix velodrome alone and had time to wave to the fans. Van der Poel finished 46 seconds ahead of Jasper Philipsen, his Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate, who beat Van Aert in a sprint to the line.

“Incredible how we rode as a team today. It’s not possible to do better than this,” Van der Poel said. “I think I had one of my best days on the bike.”

Several of the pre-race favorites were in a seven-rider breakaway group with Van Aert and Van der Poel that stayed together until late in the 256.6-kilometer (159-mile) trek from Compiègne to Roubaix.

Van der Poel knocked over John Degenkolb with 16 kilometers (10 miles) left as Degenkolb was trying to overtake on the outside on a cobblestone section.

Van Aert launched an attack but the Jumbo-Visma leader had a puncture on his rear tire and Van der Poel soon caught up and then pulled ahead.

“I knew he had a problem, but I didn’t know it was a flat tire,” Van der Poel said. “Otherwise maybe the two of us would have gone to the end.”

Roubaix is one of the five “monument races” in one-day cycling, along with the Tour of Flanders, Liège–Bastogne–Liège, the Giro di Lombardia (Tour of Lombardy) and Milan-San Remo – won by Van der Poel last month.

He has also twice won Flanders in his career.

“I think I have done my best classic season ever and to finish like this is a dream,” he said. “(Roubaix) is such a hard race.”

Known as “L’Enfer du Nord” (The Hell of the North), Roubaix has 52 kilometers (32 miles) of treacherous cobblestone sections.

Two weeks after crashing out in his final Flanders, 2018 Roubaix champion Peter Sagan crashed out in his final participation in the race after going over a slippery cobble section and tumbling into the grass.

Two weeks ago, two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar won Flanders for the first time but the Slovenian did not take part in Roubaix.

It’s the end of the road for the Cobbled Classics season. But first, racers must meet the finish line at the “Hell of the North”, otherwise known as the 2023 Paris-Roubaix.

The Paris Roubaix is one of the oldest road cycling races in the world, with the men’s race dating all the way back to 1896. Now, 127 years later, cyclists are still traversing the course’s infamous cobblestone road that is considered one of the five prestigious “Monuments” of road cycling.

Coverage of the 2023 Paris-Roubaix begins Saturday, April 8 at 9:15 a.m. ET on Peacock. For everything you need to know for this year’s contest in the City of Light, read below.

How to watch the 2023 Paris-Roubaix

What does this year’s course look like?

The men’s race will begin in Compiègne and the women’s in Denain, with both finish lines at the Roubaix Velodrome.

The course, as always, will be defined by the intensity of its cobblestones that comprise one-third of the final 150 km, with the men’s race amounting to a total of 256.6 km. The women’s field will ride for 145.4 km.

Last year’s battle at the Paris-Roubaix saw weather conditions that no rider wishes to endure, with a cold, steady rain pouring down on the cyclists. That memory is one that the riders likely won’t relive this year, as the weather forecasts still call for sunny skies shining upon the athletes.

What should I look for in the Paris-Roubaix men’s field?

For the men, defending champion Dylan van Baarle (Jumbo-Visma) will be making his return to the course after a two-week hiatus due to a crash at the E3 Saxo Classic. Regardless of the concerns regarding his fitness, the Dutch athlete is known to never back down from a fight.

Another big name vying for a Monument win this weekend is three-time world champion Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma), who has finished first, second, third and fourth in four Classics appearances this spring. While he heads into the 2023 Paris-Roubaix as one of the favorites, the Belgian is also tending to some injuries after crashing at last weekend’s Tour of Flanders. He will have a run for his money when put up against Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), who boasts five world championships of his own.

A rider composed of sheer power and handling abilities, van der Poel has had a successful spring, taking first place at Milan-Sanremo and second at last weekend’s Tour of Flanders. The 28-year-old is healthy and hopeful entering the race, where he will search to improve upon his ninth place finish in 2022.

What should I look for in the Paris-Roubaix women’s field?

In just the third women’s Paris-Roubaix in history, the field is headlined by Trek-Segafrado’s Elisa Longo Borghini, who will fight to defend her title as last year’s champion. Belgian Lotte Kopecky, however, isn’t expected to be far behind in the pursuit to the finish line for a first place finish for her SD Worx team. The 27-year-old Kopecky is entering Paris off a historic performance at the Tour of Flanders, where she became the first Belgian rider to win the race twice.

Her team, SD Worx, has displayed sheer dominance throughout the spring season, picking up the win in every Cobbled Classic. The team, however, has yet to achieve victory at the hallowed Paris-Roubaix.

