Paris-Roubaix 2023: How to watch, what to know ahead of famed cycling event

By Apr 7, 2023, 2:22 PM EDT
It’s the end of the road for the Cobbled Classics season. But first, racers must meet the finish line at the “Hell of the North”, otherwise known as the 2023 Paris-Roubaix.

The Paris Roubaix is one of the oldest road cycling races in the world, with the men’s race dating all the way back to 1896. Now, 127 years later, cyclists are still traversing the course’s infamous cobblestone road that is considered one of the five prestigious “Monuments” of road cycling.

Coverage of the 2023 Paris-Roubaix begins Saturday, April 8 at 9:15 a.m. ET on Peacock. For everything you need to know for this year’s contest in the City of Light, read below.

How to watch the 2023 Paris-Roubaix

What does this year’s course look like?

The men’s race will begin in Compiègne and the women’s in Denain, with both finish lines at the Roubaix Velodrome.

The course, as always, will be defined by the intensity of its cobblestones that comprise one-third of the final 150 km, with the men’s race amounting to a total of 256.6 km. The women’s field will ride for 145.4 km.

Last year’s battle at the Paris-Roubaix saw weather conditions that no rider wishes to endure, with a cold, steady rain pouring down on the cyclists. That memory is one that the riders likely won’t relive this year, as the weather forecasts still call for sunny skies shining upon the athletes.

What should I look for in the Paris-Roubaix men’s field?

For the men, defending champion Dylan van Baarle (Jumbo-Visma) will be making his return to the course after a two-week hiatus due to a crash at the E3 Saxo Classic. Regardless of the concerns regarding his fitness, the Dutch athlete is known to never back down from a fight.

Another big name vying for a Monument win this weekend is three-time world champion Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma), who has finished first, second, third and fourth in four Classics appearances this spring. While he heads into the 2023 Paris-Roubaix as one of the favorites, the Belgian is also tending to some injuries after crashing at last weekend’s Tour of Flanders. He will have a run for his money when put up against Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), who boasts five world championships of his own.

A rider composed of sheer power and handling abilities, van der Poel has had a successful spring, taking first place at Milan-Sanremo and second at last weekend’s Tour of Flanders. The 28-year-old is healthy and hopeful entering the race, where he will search to improve upon his ninth place finish in 2022.

What should I look for in the Paris-Roubaix women’s field?

In just the third women’s Paris-Roubaix in history, the field is headlined by Trek-Segafrado’s Elisa Longo Borghini, who will fight to defend her title as last year’s champion. Belgian Lotte Kopecky, however, isn’t expected to be far behind in the pursuit to the finish line for a first place finish for her SD Worx team. The 27-year-old Kopecky is entering Paris off a historic performance at the Tour of Flanders, where she became the first Belgian rider to win the race twice.

Her team, SD Worx, has displayed sheer dominance throughout the spring season, picking up the win in every Cobbled Classic. The team, however, has yet to achieve victory at the hallowed Paris-Roubaix.

Pogacar wins Tour of Flanders for first time, Van der Poel second

Associated PressApr 2, 2023, 5:56 PM EDT
107th Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres 2023 - Men's Elite
Getty Images
AUDENARDE, Belgium – Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar joked that he could now retire happy from cycling after winning the Tour of Flanders classic for the first time.

Pogacar, who won the showcase Tour in 2020 and 2021, became only the third cyclist to win both races after Frenchman Louison Bobet and Belgian great Eddy Merckx.

The 24-year-old Slovenian clinched victory with a superb solo attack to add Flanders – one of the five “monument races” in one-day cycling – to his glittering list of wins.

“I can say that I can retire after today and I can be proud of my career,” Pogacar said, smiling. “I can be super happy and proud.”

Pogacar dropped Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel about 18 kilometers from the end of the 273.4-kilometer (169.5-mile) trek from Bruges to Audenarde and beat him by 16 seconds.

Dane Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) was third, ahead of Belgian Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in fourth spot – both 1:12 behind Pogacar.

Called “Ronde van Vlaanderen” in Dutch, the Flanders race is renowned for having narrow short hills and cobbles.

Sunday’s cold and humid weather contributed to several crashes. Polish rider Filip Maciejuk was disqualified after swerving into the peloton and sparking a mass crash that took out 2016 champion Peter Sagan in his final Flanders.

“I’m really sorry for my mistake and causing the crash today. I hope all those involved are in good health,” Maciejuk wrote on Twitter. “This should not happen and was a big error in my judgment.”

The pace was quick throughout.

“With the speed on the cobbles I was already suffering,” said Pogacar, who races for UAE Team Emirates.

Sunday’s victory was his third monument win, after winning Liège–Bastogne–Liège in Belgium in 2021 and the Giro di Lombardia (Tour of Lombardy) in Italy for the past two years.

The two he has yet to win are Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix, which has even tougher cobbles than Flanders and is being held on April 9. n der Poel won Milan-San Remo this year with Pogacar finishing in fourth place.

“San Remo is the most difficult one (of the five monuments), I arrived there in good shape this year,” said Pogacar, who won the Paris-Nice stage race this year.

He is uncertain whether he is bulky enough to take on Roubaix, which is known as “L’Enfer du Nord” (The Hell of the North).

“I think I need to gain a few kilos for Roubaix,” Pogacar said. “Toughen my hands for the cobbles.”

Primoz Roglic triumphs at Tirreno-Adriatico for winning return from injury

Associated PressMar 12, 2023, 1:30 PM EDT
Getty Images
SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO, Italy — Primož Roglič made a winning return to cycling as he triumphed at the week-long Tirreno-Adriatico for a fourth Slovenian victory in five editions at “The Race of the Two Seas.”

It was Roglič’s first race of the season after the Jumbo-Visma rider underwent shoulder surgery last year.

“It’s just nice to come back to racing this way. I really enjoyed the whole week,” Roglič said. “My teammates were super strong.

“One week ago I was just expecting to suffer. It’s even better to win when it’s unexpected. It feels good ahead of the Giro d’Italia too.”

After winning the previous three stages to build up a significant advantage, Roglič protected his lead and finished safely in the peloton during Stage 7 to end the week-long race 18 seconds ahead of João Almeida of Portugal and 23 seconds ahead of British cyclist Tao Geoghegan Hart.

Roglič won the Tirreno in 2019. Fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogačar won the two previous editions but the two-time defending champion was competing at the Paris-Nice race which he won.

Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen won a bunch sprint to take the stage win. The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider edged out Dylan Groenewegen and Alberto Dainese.

It was Philipsen’s second sprint victory at this year’s Tirreno, setting him up as one of the favorites for next weekend’s Milan-San Remo race.

“I was dying in the end, my legs felt really painful, but I’m happy that I could keep it to the finish,” Philipsen said.

“The sprint stage is always different from a classic like San Remo but of course we have some confidence. We have a strong team I think. So now it’s good to take some time off, recover a little bit and try to be on top level.”

There was an early breakaway in the 154-kilometer (96-mile) route that started and finished in San Benedetto del Tronto but the eight riders were caught with just over 3 kilometers (2 miles) remaining.