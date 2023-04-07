Paris-Roubaix 2023: How to watch, what to know ahead of famed cycling event

It’s the end of the road for the Cobbled Classics season. But first, racers must meet the finish line at the “Hell of the North”, otherwise known as the 2023 Paris-Roubaix.

The Paris Roubaix is one of the oldest road cycling races in the world, with the men’s race dating all the way back to 1896. Now, 127 years later, cyclists are still traversing the course’s infamous cobblestone road that is considered one of the five prestigious “Monuments” of road cycling.

Coverage of the 2023 Paris-Roubaix begins Saturday, April 8 at 9:15 a.m. ET on Peacock. For everything you need to know for this year’s contest in the City of Light, read below.

RELATED: Click here for all NBC Sports cycling coverage

How to watch the 2023 Paris-Roubaix

What does this year’s course look like?

The men’s race will begin in Compiègne and the women’s in Denain, with both finish lines at the Roubaix Velodrome.

The course, as always, will be defined by the intensity of its cobblestones that comprise one-third of the final 150 km, with the men’s race amounting to a total of 256.6 km. The women’s field will ride for 145.4 km.

Last year’s battle at the Paris-Roubaix saw weather conditions that no rider wishes to endure, with a cold, steady rain pouring down on the cyclists. That memory is one that the riders likely won’t relive this year, as the weather forecasts still call for sunny skies shining upon the athletes.

What should I look for in the Paris-Roubaix men’s field?

For the men, defending champion Dylan van Baarle (Jumbo-Visma) will be making his return to the course after a two-week hiatus due to a crash at the E3 Saxo Classic. Regardless of the concerns regarding his fitness, the Dutch athlete is known to never back down from a fight.

Another big name vying for a Monument win this weekend is three-time world champion Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma), who has finished first, second, third and fourth in four Classics appearances this spring. While he heads into the 2023 Paris-Roubaix as one of the favorites, the Belgian is also tending to some injuries after crashing at last weekend’s Tour of Flanders. He will have a run for his money when put up against Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), who boasts five world championships of his own.

RELATED: Pogacar wins Tour of Flanders for the first time

A rider composed of sheer power and handling abilities, van der Poel has had a successful spring, taking first place at Milan-Sanremo and second at last weekend’s Tour of Flanders. The 28-year-old is healthy and hopeful entering the race, where he will search to improve upon his ninth place finish in 2022.

What should I look for in the Paris-Roubaix women’s field?

In just the third women’s Paris-Roubaix in history, the field is headlined by Trek-Segafrado’s Elisa Longo Borghini, who will fight to defend her title as last year’s champion. Belgian Lotte Kopecky, however, isn’t expected to be far behind in the pursuit to the finish line for a first place finish for her SD Worx team. The 27-year-old Kopecky is entering Paris off a historic performance at the Tour of Flanders, where she became the first Belgian rider to win the race twice.

Her team, SD Worx, has displayed sheer dominance throughout the spring season, picking up the win in every Cobbled Classic. The team, however, has yet to achieve victory at the hallowed Paris-Roubaix.

How can I watch other cycling events on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including cycling.

Upcoming Cycling Events on NBC Sports and Peacock

Wednesday, April 19th: La Fleche Wallone and La Fleche Wallone Femmes

Sunday, April 23rd: Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes

Sunday, April 23rd: La Fleche Wallonne

What devices does Peacock support?