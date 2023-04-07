Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings: The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more ahead of draft weekend

The 2023 NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. Click here for the full first-round draft order to find out when your team is picking.

Ahead of this year’s draft, Chris Simms has already started analyzing the top prospects by position on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast. So far, Simms has revealed his highly anticipated list of the top 5 quarterback prospects and wide receivers. See below to find out who made the top 5 names for each position and be sure to check back for updates!

Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings:

Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Draft QB Rankings:

  1. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
  2. Bryce Young, Alabama
  3. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
  4. Anthony Richardson, Florida
  5. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA and Will Levis, Kentucky

Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Draft WR Rankings:

  1. Zay Flowers, Boston College
  2. Jaxon Smith-Njibga, Ohio State
  3. Quentin Jonston, TCU
  4. Michael Wilson, Stanford
  5. Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings

  1. Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
  2. DJ Turner, Michigan
  3. Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
  4. Deonte Banks, Maryland
  5. Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Draft RB Rankings

  1. Bijan Robinson, Texas
  2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
  3. Roschon Johnson, Texas
  4. Sean Tucker, Syracuse
  5. Chase Brown, Illinois

Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Draft TE Rankings

  1. Dalton Kincaid, Utah
  2. Sam LaPorta, Iowa
  3. Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
  4. Josh Whyle, Cincinnati
  5. Darnell Washington, Georgia

How can I watch the 2023 NFL Draft live?

ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

What time does the NFL Draft start?

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will get underway on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds two and three will commence Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final rounds at 12 p.m.

Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Draft TE Rankings: Dalton Kincaid a tier above the rest

With the 2023 NFL Draft pushing closer, teams are zeroing in on the prospects they want to handpick for the future of their franchise. Among this star-studded draft class is a group of tight ends that have the traits to transform an NFL offense.

But which tight end is the one that can do it all? Chris Simms unveiled his 2023 NFL Draft Tight End rankings this week on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned Podcast, making a case for why Utah’s Dalton Kincaid is the premier weapon to be put into action in the league.

Not far behind the Utah star, however, are four other potential NFL playmakers, with Simms ranking Iowa’s Sam LaPorta at No. 2, Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer at No. 3, Cincinnati’s Josh Whyle at No. 4 and Georgia’s Darnell Washington at No. 5.

The 2023 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 27, and end on Saturday, April 29. The first round will take place on Thursday with rounds two and three airing on Friday and rounds four through seven on Saturday. Click here for Simms’ quarterback rankings,and here for his list of top wide receivers.

The following are highlights from Simms' CB draft rankings. For Simms' in-depth analysis, read below for a breakdown on each prospect

No. 1: Dalton Kincaid, Utah

What Simms said: “This guy is awesome … the physical skills are off the charts good. First off, natural athlete. Great pair of legs. He’s not rocked up, but I have no problem with that, he’s just a big strong man. Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, they’re not rocked up, they’re just big guys who are natural athletes … After the catch, he’s receiver-like. He gets upfield in an instant, he can make people miss. It’s not like that’s gonna be his number one thing, breaking ankles, but he can make you miss. And then, damn, he breaks a lot of tackles … His blocking is really good. There’s certainly plays where he falls off blocks of misses blocks, but here’s the thing: there’s plenty enough to see it as you go through the games themselves and go, ‘Oh, damn, he does a good job. He can block people big, in space, do all that.’”

No. 2: Sam LaPorta, Iowa

What Simms said: “Just an all-around complete football player who, as a route-runner, is right up there with Dalton Kincaid, his ability to set people up, lean into them and come out of breaks. Again, the hip looseness that I’m so into and the ability to come out of some of the intricate breaks is a real thing … Man, he does his job every play and does high-level NFL run-blocking stuff to where you go, ‘Wait, I can see NFL routes, I see NFL run-blocking, and then of course the physical tools that go along with it.’ … I wish there was maybe a little more physicality after the catch. He doesn’t break a whole lot of tackles.”

No. 3: Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

What Simms said: “There’s some things I really like here. The guy has got some traits about him that I’m in love with … Separation was an issue. He did not separate from coverage nearly at the same rate Kincaid and Laporta did … The positive is that he catches the ball in (contested) scenarios a lot. My thing I’m a little worried about is that in the NFL there’s gonna be a little bit better players playing the ball and better athletes and a bigger guy altogether. But his ability, unlike Laporta, to catch the ball with people hanging around him and on him is through the roof good.”

No. 4: Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

What Simms said: “His route-running is off the charts good. He plays faster than his 40-time in the combine in my opinion … The way he gets off the ball, the way he runs by safeties and linebackers, I just thought man, it’s so easy … Dude can block. Again, it’s not “knock your head off” blocking, it’s what I call assignment blocking. He’s not soft, but he’s not gonna knock anybody back five yards or knock their head off, but his guys never makes a tackle for the most part … He’s always in good position, the feet are moving, it’s a wide base.”

No. 5: Darnell Washington, Georgia

What Simms said: “If there’s gonna be a Gronk in this class, it’s gonna be this guy. You gotta put it together a little bit and all that. But first off, he’s a monster. I mean, a monster. Second off, he’s an insane blocker. You want to compare a blocker to Gronk, we’ve got a guy. If he’s at the line of scrimmage, he’s like having another tackle in the football game … He kind of likes smashing people. And if you’re smaller, he really likes to let you know you’re smaller.”

Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Draft RB Rankings: Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs top the list

The 2023 NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. Ahead of this year’s draft, Chris Simms is analyzing the top prospects by position on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast. This week features everyone’s favorite powerhouse players – the running backs. See below for the Simms’ Top Five RB prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Simms’ Top Five RB prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Tier One

  1. Bijan Robinson, Texas
  2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Tier Two

3. Roschon Johnson, Texas

Tier Three

4. Sean Tucker, Syracuse

5. Chase Brown, Illinois

Chris Simms' RB prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft

Simms Breaks Down 2023 Draft RB Rankings

The following are highlights from Simms' RB draft rankings. For Simms' in-depth analysis, read below for a breakdown on each prospect

No. 1: Bijan Robinson, Texas

What Simms Said: “Bijan Robinson is special. It’s rare that a guy comes around with this complete of a package. What I mean by that more than anything, first off, he’s got good size at 5’11, 215 [pounds]. You know he can run and all of that. But it’s not just, okay, yeah he can run. It’s the way he runs, cuts, reaccelerates and stops, and then can go again… he can do it all.”

No. 2: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

What Simms Said: “He’s smaller. He’s 5’9, 199-200 [pounds] right on the bat. He’s got better speed than Bijan Robinson straight ahead. Acceleration is not much different. They’re both in a similar range of pretty damn special when it comes to that department. This guy, he is speed, and make-you-miss, and out-run you, and make-you-look silly, and everything that way. That’s where he’s awesome. Of course, he’s got the pass game ability and route-running ability of Christian McCaffery.”

No. 3: Roschon Johnson, Texas

What Simms Said: “This kid is the real deal. He’s a little different than the two we just talked about… he’s not going to make people miss. He’s not going to break a lot of ankles. Not the cross-over like we’re talking about. He will go over them. He will run you over… he’s a slasher… He’s 220 [pounds] and his acceleration is real. It’s right up there in the same class as Bijan Robinson and Gibbs when he takes off.”

No. 4. Sean Tucker, Syracuse

What Simms Said: “A little ball of muscle. That’s what he really is. Smaller, really thick, dense, powerful, looking body. The name I originally wrote down when I first saw him was Doug Martin for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers… the human bowling ball. It’s a little bit like that. The change of direction movements… this guy can break ankles in serious ways.”

No. 5. Chase Brown, Illinois

What Simms Said: “He was one of the earlier RBs I watched in the process. Smaller guy but rocked up. It’s a different look. Even though his measurables are similar to Sean Tucker, it’s a different looking guy… this guy is a little more proportionate. You can see the shredded, rocked-up-ness on his arms… This is all about violence and twitch. There’s not going to be a ton of ankle breaking. “

