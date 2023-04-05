Top-seed Pegula, past champ Keys advance in Charleston Open

Associated PressApr 5, 2023, 10:40 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Top-seeded Jessica Pegula and past champion Madison Keys easily won second-round matches at the Charleston Open on Wednesday.

Pegula, the American ranked third in the world, needed less than 65 minutes to beat Anna Blinkova of Russia 6-2, 6-0.

Keys, an American who took this title in 2019, worked a couple of minutes more (69) to oust countrywoman Hailey Baptiste 6-1, 6-2 in the season’s opening clay-court tournament.

Pegula said the tournament at the Credit One Tennis Center feels familiar to her since she used to train at the facility when she grew up on Hilton Head Island, about two hours south of Charleston.

“It was a fun kind of period of my life, like maturing and growing into my career, and, yeah, figuring things out,” she said. “So it was a great time, and I loved everyone here.”

Pegula used a strong service game and steady groundstrokes to win the first four games of the match. She finished winning more than 71% of her first serves and did not have a double fault.

“I guess that’s how you want to play first match on clay and with a quick turnaround coming off the hard court,” Pegula said. “So just glad I got a good win.”

Keys put on a dominant show as well, winning all six break points Baptiste had against her.

In other matches, No. 3 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia topped Madison Brengle of the United States, 6-2, 6-1; seventh-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia defeated countrywoman Yulia Putintseva, 6-1, 6-3; 12th-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain beat Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, 7-5, 7-6 (6); and 15th-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania defeated American Sofia Kenin, 6-1, 6-4.

Fifth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia fell to countrywoman Diana Shnaider, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

Keys beats Navarro at Charleston Open; Kenin finishes win

Associated PressApr 4, 2023, 5:45 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Madison Keys grabbed an early lead and breezed into the second round of the Charleston Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over wild-card entry Emma Navarro, the 2021 NCAA singles champion whose father owns the green-clay tournament.

With the temperature around 80 degrees, 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Keys went up 4-0.

“Starting off on a good foot is really important normally,” said Keys, who won the Charleston title in 2019 and is seeded No. 9 this year, “but especially so when you’re playing someone young and someone in front of a home crowd.”

She finished the match with a 7-0 edge in aces, while converting 4 of 5 break points she generated – and saving 4 of 5 she faced.

“She came out playing really aggressively. I was knocked back a little bit at the beginning,” said the 21-year-old Navarro, who is ranked a career-best 118th this week and was playing in just the 16th tour-level contest of her career. “I think that, combined with some nerves, kind of set me back a little bit.”

Her father, Ben, is a local billionaire who bought the Charleston tournament in 2018 and whose company also owns the Western & Southern Open in Ohio.

“It’s cool to play someone who I’ve watched when they were at this level, and I wasn’t,” Navarro said. “So, yeah, to be able to play against her was cool for me. Definitely a learning experience.”

In other first-round action, 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin was a 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-1 winner over Aliaksandra Sasnovich in a rain-interrupted match. Play was stopped because of a downpour Monday night while Kenin was ahead 3-0 in the third set.

“I wish we would have finished yesterday so I could have the day off,” said Kenin, who plays No. 15 seed Irina-Camelia Begu for a spot in the third round.

No. 12 seed Paula Badosa began the day’s schedule in the main stadium with a 6-3, 6-1 win against Mayar Sherif, while Bernarda Pera beat Claire Liu 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-3 in a matchup between a pair of Americans.

In a second-round match, No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur, runner-up at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year, beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-3, 6-3.

And two-time Australian Open winner and No. 6 seed Victoria Azarenka beat Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the last 16 and a match against Anna Kalinskaya. Kalinskaya defeated Alize Cornet 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-2.

Juan Martin del Potro eyes U.S. Open, advises Miami padel club

Associated PressApr 4, 2023, 12:09 PM EDT
Even though he hasn’t played a real tennis match in more than a year and spends time on other pursuits – such as a role with a Pro Padel League team in Miami – Juan Martín del Potro is hoping for one final Grand Slam hurrah at the U.S. Open.

The big hitter from Argentina, who won the trophy at Flushing Meadows in 2009, told The Associated Press in a video interview that he wants to “play a farewell match” there in August – if his problematic right knee allows it.

“My goal is to be ready to play an official match in the tournament. I don’t know if I will be 100% or not but, at least, if my last tennis match ever has to be this year, I want (it to be) … at the U.S. Open,” the 34-year-old del Potro said. “I will work hard for the last time, maybe, in my career, and then you never know. God will decide if I’m ready or not.”

He is best known for using his booming forehand to beat Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer en route to claiming the championship in New York 14 years ago.

“Juan Martín is a true favorite of U.S. Open fans,” tournament director Stacey Allaster said. “He is a tremendous, yet gracious, competitor and we would be thrilled for this former U.S. Open champion to join us at this year’s tournament.”

Other career highlights include a runner-up finish in at Flushing Meadows in 2018, four other appearances in major semifinals, a Davis Cup title in 2016 and two Olympic medals. A series of wrist operations derailed del Potro early on; more recently, injuries to his right knee sidelined him from June 2019 until one match in Argentina in February 2022.

So he moved on from the tour, although he is not completely disconnected from sports. He is a strategic adviser of the ownership group for Miami’s franchise in the seven-team Pro Padel League, which starts play in May.

Del Potro said he’ll act as “an ambassador” and share what he knows as “an experienced athlete.”

Does he dabble in padel?

“I like to play,” he said. “My big mistake is that I want to play padel (like) a tennis player – completely the same way. (But) when you hit hard, you will lose the point. It’s completely different, tennis and padel. Now I’m getting used to how to play. I need to be coached to improve.”

Tennis coaching might be something del Potro tries down the road, but not for now in any formal way. He does occasionally offer help to players who reach out.

“They just want to know how to hit the best forehand ever,” del Potro said with a smile. “They just call me, and I say, ‘OK, do this, do that.’ But for now, I’m not ready to keep traveling and spend time away from home.”

He picks up a racket every now and then, although he’s been told not to run too much.

In Miami recently – del Potro splits his time between there and Argentina (“I try to follow the summertime,” he explained) – he met up for a coffee with an old pal: countrywoman Gabriela Sabatini, a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame and the 1990 U.S. Open champion.

“We said, ‘OK, let’s go hit some balls.’ We played together for an hour – and it felt like I played a five-hour match,” del Potro said. “I was completely exhausted.”

Otherwise, putting aside tennis, padel, or other interests, del Potro likes being somewhat idle after years of travel, practice and competition.

“The most beautiful thing is that I have time for myself,” he said. “I have time to do everything that I want to do – if I want to be at home with family or if I want to go out and drink wine or tequila. … I have no more pressure in my life.”