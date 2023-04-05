2023 USFL Season Schedule: Dates, times, locations, new teams, playoff format, and more

The 2023 USFL Season kicks off on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16 with four thrilling games. First, the Philadelphia Stars will take on the Memphis Showboats at 4:30 PM ET followed by a New Jersey Generals vs Birmingham Stallions match up at 7:30 PM ET. On Sunday, the Michigan Panthers will go head-to-head with the Houston Gamblers at noon, followed by a Pittsburgh Maulers vs New Orleans Breakers match up at 6:30 PM.
Season 2 of the USFL features four host cities–Detroit, Memphis, Canton, and Birmingham. This is a significant change from last year when all 10-regular season games were contested in Birmingham, Alabama and playoff games took place in Canton, Ohio. Additionally, the 2023 season will also feature a new team. The Tampa Bay Bandits will now be called the Memphis Showboats. Memphis was one of the original teams featured in the first edition of the USFL.
See below for the full 2023 USFL Season Schedule as well as answers to any questions you may have before the upcoming season. Be sure to check back for the latest updates to the schedule.
There are 10 weeks in the regular season. Each team will go head-to-head with division rivals twice and face off against teams of the opposite division once.
How will 2023 USFL playoffs work?
After the 10 week regular season comes to a close, the top two teams from each division will go head-to-head in two playoff games in late June, with the winners advancing to the USFL Championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
2023 USFL Season Schedule:
*All times are listed as ET
WEEK 1
Saturday, April 15
Philadelphia at Memphis – 4:30 p.m. (FOX)
New Jersey at Birmingham – 7:30 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, April 16
Michigan at Houston – 12 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)
Pittsburgh at New Orleans – 6:30 p.m. (FS1)
WEEK 2
Saturday, April 22
Houston at New Orleans – 12:30 p.m. (USA and Peacock)
Memphis at Birmingham – 7 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, April 23
New Jersey at Pittsburgh – 12 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)
Michigan at Philadelphia – 7 p.m. (FS1)
WEEK 3
Saturday, April 29
New Orleans at Birmingham – 12:30 p.m. (USA and Peacock)
Memphis at Houston – 7 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, April 30
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia – 12 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)
New Jersey at Michigan – 4 p.m. (FOX)
WEEK 4
Saturday, May 6
Houston at Philadelphia – 1 p.m. (FOX)
Memphis at Michigan – 7:30 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)
Sunday, May 7
New Orleans at New Jersey – 3 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)
Birmingham at Pittsburgh – 6:30 p.m. (FS1)
WEEK 5
Saturday, May 13
Pittsburgh at Michigan – 12:30 p.m. (USA and Peacock)
Houston at Birmingham – 4 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, May 14
New Jersey at Philadelphia – 12 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)
Memphis at New Orleans – 3 p.m. (FOX)
WEEK 6
Saturday, May 20
Pittsburgh at Memphis – 12:30 p.m. (USA and Peacock)
Birmingham at Michigan – 4 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, May 21
New Orleans at Philadelphia – 12 p.m. (FS1)
New Jersey at Houston – 4 p.m. (FOX)
WEEK 7
Saturday, May 27
Birmingham at New Orleans – 4 p.m. (FOX)
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh – 9 p.m. (FS1)
Sunday, May 28
Houston at Memphis – 2 p.m. (USA and Peacock)
Michigan at New Jersey – 5:30 p.m. (FS1)
WEEK 8
Saturday, June 3
Houston at Pittsburgh – 12 p.m. (USA and Peacock)
Philadelphia at Birmingham – 3 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)
Sunday, June 4
Memphis at New Jersey – 1 p.m. (FOX)
Michigan at New Orleans – 4 p.m. (FOX)
WEEK 9
Saturday, June 10
Michigan at Pittsburgh – 12 p.m. (FOX)
New Orleans at Memphis – 3 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)
Sunday, June 11
Birmingham at Houston – 2 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)
Philadelphia at New Jersey – 7 p.m. (FOX)
WEEK 10
Saturday, June 17
Pittsburgh at New Jersey – 1 p.m. (USA and Peacock)
Birmingham at Memphis – 4 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, June 18
New Orleans at Houston – 4 p.m. (FS1)
Philadelphia at Michigan – 7 p.m. (FOX)
After nearly two years off of football, Philadelphia Stars quarterback Case Cookus, 27, was poised to be the back-up for the 2022 season. But all of that changed in Week 3 when QB Bryan Scott went down with a season-ending knee injury. Cookus, a native of Thousand Oaks, California, was thrust into the starting job and led the Stars to the championship game against the Birmingham Stallions where he completed 17-of-29 passes for 222 pass yards and 3 touchdowns, helping Philadelphia clinch a 23-20 lead in the fourth quarter.
It looked like the stars were aligned for a Philadelphia victory, but with just minutes left in the game, Cookus was sacked, sustained a broken right leg, and was carted off the field. The Stars eventually lost 33-30.
Today, Cookus opens up about his traumatic injury, the lessons he walked away with from last season, his relationship with head coach Bart Andrus, and what fans can expect from the Philadelphia Stars in 2023.
*This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
NBC Sports: I want to pick up where we left off, at last season’s championship game. Because in a way that was the last time the fans saw you. It’s the fourth quarter of the championship game, the Stars are up 23-20 and then you go down with just minutes left in the game. Take me back to that play, what happened?
Case Cookus: The Stallions ended up bringing the pressure off the edge and stepped up and I got tackled from behind. It was an awkward hit and I just kind of landed funky and ended up breaking my leg. I broke my fibula and a piece of my ankle. I ended up having surgery on that about three or four days after. I flew back to LA, had surgery, and I got married five days after I had surgery. I was on a scooter rolling down the aisle. But I definitely didn’t really have a chance to process it until about two or three weeks later.
It happened very fast. I just remember all of a sudden being in the parking lot with my parents [after the game]. It didn’t even feel real at first. Obviously when something like that happens, it’s traumatic, but for me personally, anytime I’ve faced adversity, I’m just like how can we get past this? How can I get back to work? So my mind went straight to rehab, how to get stronger, and how to get my balance back. That’s how I got through the tough parts of it.
I feel bad for my wife. I told her we’d take more pictures later, plus she had to deal with me sitting on the couch for a couple of months not doing anything so she was a trooper through this whole thing. I appreciate her and my family so much for supporting me through that process.
I’m sorry you went through that! You were actually mic’d up when it happened and you immediately said, “Guys I broke my bone, my right leg.” How did you know your bone was broken and what was going through your head in that moment?
Cookus: I heard a crack and a pop. I didn’t know exactly what was wrong, but I had a feeling that something down there was broken. I told the trainer and doctors my leg was broken and they kind of just looked at me, felt the leg and told me I was right.
There wasn’t too much going through my head but just seeing the crowd support and feeling the team’s support was very humbling. Obviously, I wish I could have finished the game with my team but it was cool to see all the love and support from just my teammates and everyone there.
Even through injury, you could see that you’re a leader through and through. Just articulating exactly what you needed in that moment and then making sure your team was focused. Your last words to them before being carted off was “Finish”. How were you able to have the presence of mind to be a leader in that moment when you were in so much pain?
Cookus: Things happen, but things are bigger than one person. If the guys were able to win that game, that is a memory that will go down and they’ll remember forever. I don’t care who it is or who finishes the game. I was sad I didn’t get to finish the game with my teammates–who have become my brothers. We had fought through the whole year to get to that point so I wanted them to remember that it’s about finishing that game, and they can worry about me later. I’ll be fine.
Obviously, we came up a little short, but my focus was just on the guys–letting them know they could do this and that they’re such a good team. I felt like all of them deserve to raise up that trophy. It was a bummer the way it all worked out. But it was just trying to get them to dial in and really try to focus on what they needed to do.
All the viewers see is you getting carted off –what happened afterwards? Where did you go? Did you see the rest of the game?
Cookus: I was able to catch pieces of it. They took me to a little medical room to get an x-ray and confirm what was wrong. The medical team, and everyone was so nice and they took care of me. There were doctors and nurses that we’re all there helping. I think that at one point, there was like five or six people around me.
I ended up taking a shower, getting changed, and then they just put me in a boot, gave me some some crutches and support. From there, I was able to catch kind of the last couple of clips of the game and then shortly after that all the guys started coming in after the game finished.
Going back in time a little bit – You actually started last season as the back up QB to the third overall draft pick, Bryan Scott. He goes down with a season-ending injury in game three. You’re up next in line. Take me back to that moment, you get put in the game. What’s going through your head?
Cookus: It was a funny first play. Coach ended up calling like a post concept. I come in cold off the sideline and end up just bombing a post over the top. It was kind of a weird way to start the game, in this like third and long situation. Then Jordan [Suell] goes up and makes a great play in a post. It happened so fast that I don’t think I even had a chance to really think about it. I just went right into game mode and tried to get the offense going.
On paper, you guys weren’t supposed to be in that championship game. You lose your starting QB in Week 3, you get to the playoffs and you’re facing the Generals, who already beat you twice, but somehow, someway you’re playing for the title. If you were to pick one word to describe last season, what would it be and why?
Cookus: Oh, that’s a that’s a tough question. I think perseverance is a good one. I think overall, at a lot of different positions, guys had to make adjustments. I remember looking at the sideline a few times where we had like three defensive ends. There were guys taking every single rep on defense and on offense. We had three or four different rotations of offensive line. We had our guard Jackson [Brown] come in one game hurt because we didn’t have any offensive lineman left to play and he had to play through a little bit of a lower back injury. There’s stories that you can find of almost every guy playing through something or fighting through–guy’s just persevering through a weird season of different rotations and different guys playing and stepping up.
Now give me one word to describe the Philadelphia Stars.
Cookus: I think fun is the word I like to use. We’re fun to watch. We have a lot of fun while we’re playing football. I think it really describes who we are. I was just talking with some of the guys and I enjoy so much of us as teammates but also the product that we put on the field with lots of points trying to move the ball down the field. We’re also turning the ball over on defense which is great. I think we have one of the most fun special teams to watch whether it’s in the return game or in the kick coverage game. I think fun is really a good word to describe us and I hope people really enjoy watching us.
I love that you chose the word fun. We’ve seen glimpses of the team–from the funny and passionate moments of you guys being mic’d up to hearing your safety, Ahmad Dixon’s touching speech about losing his cousin to gun violence and finding brotherhood among you guys, his teammates. Can you describe what the atmosphere in the Philadelphia Stars locker room is like?
Cookus: I think we have a very close group. We returned a lot of guys. We know a lot of each other and then welcome all the new guys in. It has become kind of a little family we’ve created and I think we all appreciate each other. A lot of us have similar stories. For me, it was kind of like COVID year of football coming out of college and maybe not getting all the NFL looks you wanted and trying to find yourself. Some guys went to Canada, some guys didn’t, and then the USFL pops up and it’s this opportunity to continue what you love to play. One thing that’s kind of the same throughout all the guys is a lot of our guys love football and you can see it in the way they play.
It seems like this is bigger than football–your camaraderie. What do you guys play for?
Cookus: Every guy has his own unique thing that he plays for. But when it comes down to it, it really is the love of the game. Whether you’re on the offensive line and you’ve got a 300-pound guy just banging against your head every play–you’ve got to love what you do. For me, it’s weird, but like, getting hit and this and that… it just, makes me feel like a part of the game. You’ve got to love what you what you do and I think everyone on our team loves exactly what they do.
Did you guys keep in touch during the off season?
Cookus: Yeah, absolutely. I couldn’t even imagine how many text messages I got throughout the whole offseason just asking how I was doing. The football team is so unique, because you have guys from the inner cities, different states all over the country, that come together to compete for one goal and win a championship.
Looking back – How have you grown personally and professionally this season?
Cookus: I think going back to 2022, my first year out of college, I didn’t play football for two years. I didn’t play from 2020 until my first start there in 2022. Being able to get a year of football under my belt helped me so much in my development. I think it showed some flaws in my game and I went back in the offseason and tried to work a lot on my footwork and staying balanced in my throws. You learn by doing and practicing and watching film so being able to look back and watch film and find things to work on is really just how you improve the most.
How are you feeling physically? How is your leg?
Cookus: It’s been feeling really good. I was surprised how fast I was able to come back from [the injury]. I was so thankful to have Dr. Reed, he was the surgeon who did my surgery. He did such a great job on it. I would check in with him all the time. I went to physical therapy in Las Vegas and spent weeks and weeks and weeks working with all of my physical therapists and they worked so hard for me. I’m so thankful that they were able to help me so much to get back. My leg is feeling great.
It was tough at first. It was a very unique thing–nothing I had ever had to come back from before. I had experienced upper body injuries before that are a little easier to deal with because as a throwing athlete, you’re either sore or you’re not. To have an injury to your base and what you throw with as a quarterback, as you throw a lot with your base and your footwork, was a unique challenge for me. I focused a lot on trying to fix that. I still am and I still try to do lots of core and extra things–extra rehab and icing–to make sure I keep the ankle swelling under control.
I’m glad you’re doing much better. Looking ahead to the 2023 season – What can fans expect this season from the Philadelphia Stars?
Cookus: I think offensively, we have a ton of different weapons. We’re really excited about every position group on offense. I think we have a lot of different guys that can create big play touchdowns for us. I looked at our defensive side and they’re a dangerous group of guys. We’ve got a lot of hard workers getting after the quarterback and after the run game. Our linebackers are very fast, from side to side, and then you have our DBs that can go up and get the ball at any moment. I think you’re gonna see an exciting group of guys making a lot of plays.
How will the Philadelphia Stars be different this season?
Cookus: We have a lot of returners, but we added some some pieces, whether it was for depth or for competition for starting spot so it’s exciting to see. I think the base identity of who we are is going to be the same but you’re going to see some more flashes and more consistency across the board. I think at times last year we were a little bit inconsistent so that’s one of the things we’re working on. It’s not year one anymore.
How do you feel about having Detroit, Michigan be the home for the Philadelphia Stars this season?
Cookus: Oh, it’s great. You know, I think we would love to be in Philadelphia. I think the Philly fans are so great. But we got a little bit closer so that’s exciting. Hopefully, we get some Philly fans out here in Detroit supporting us. Ann Arbor is a great city. Everything so far has been awesome. They’ve done a great job of taking care of us and I’m looking forward to finding some nice food spots so I’m trying to do all my research now. I’m excited to spend 10 or so weeks up here.
What match up are you most excited for this season?
Cookus: You know, I get excited for all of them. I definitely would like a shot at some of the teams that we weren’t able to beat last year like the Breakers and the Stallions. Looking back at some of that stuff, I think you always kind of want to beat the teams that you weren’t able to get last year but you can’t get too ahead of it. One week at a time. There’s also a new team in the league. Week 1 will be exciting with the Memphis Showboats.
What’s it like having Bart Andrus as head coach? What’s one thing about him people would be surprised to know?
Cookus: I think there’s probably a lot of different things that people will be surprised about. Coach Bart is a pretty calm guy. I think it’s pretty rare to see him super fired up. I laughed actually the first time I saw him getting on the referees because he doesn’t really get on us too much in the quarterback room or in the offensive meeting rooms. He’s very calm. I forgot what happened that day but something happened and he started getting on the referees and started raising his voice a little bit. I was like wow, I’ve never seen Coach Bart really yell like that before. He’s a very easy guy to play for because of how positive he is through whatever you’re doing.
How would you describe your style of play as a quarterback?
Cookus: I like to consider myself a pocket passer but I guess I ran a little more than I was used to last year. The plan is to stay in that pocket a little more and take a few less hits this year. That comes from just being in the offense for one more year. Coach Bart, Coach Marcel Bellefeuille, and I have a good idea of what I do well, but also how to run their offense a little better. I think that’ll help trying to get the ball out. Because when I look at our team, you know, we have such playmakers at running back, tight end, and wide receiver– I’d rather have those guys have the ball in their hands making guys miss than me running around getting tired. I don’t know if I want to run around as much as I did last year, that’s for sure.
You definitely have some wheels – Where does your ability to run the offense and create those explosive plays come from?
Cookus: I’ve played a lot of different offenses now. I had three coordinators in college and bounced around and with a few NFL teams so I’ve learned a few offenses and I think from that you get pieces. You learn what you like and learn how you like to play. What’s great about Coach Bart and Coach Marcel is they want me to play the position, the way I play the position, and then they’ll kind of mold the offense around that. If I don’t like something and they feel like we’re not running it very well, they’ll take it out, we’ll move on, and we’ll find a different way to approach that play. They do such a great job of of taking feedback.
Switching gears – I want to get into the off season. You mentioned you got married in July… on a scooter— what was that like and how are you enjoying married life?
Cookus: Married life’s been great. I work out in the morning then I sit on the couch all day and I make dinner at night so I think I’m doing a pretty good job so far. The offseason for me is a lot of fun. You get to kind of set your own schedule. I like to work out and do my rehab and throwing in the morning and then that way I have the rest of the day to do whatever I need to get done. It’s been a great offseason. I was able to spend a little time with the LA Rams. I got signed over in November so I spent seven weeks there in LA with them and then was able to come back and spend the rest of [the offseason] in Vegas.
Cookus: It was good. There are a lot of smart people in that building so I was able to absorb a lot of information. Coach Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, just being around those two guys, was awesome to kind of learn how they do things and how they approach the game. I learned a lot from my time with the Rams.
Looking back at your journey, you’re one of the best QBs in the league right now, you spent some time on the practice squad with the Rams like you just mentioned but at one point in your career, you considered hanging it all up and becoming a firefighter. When you look back to those days, did you ever think you’d be where you are now?
Cookus: That’s tough. I guess no because obviously the USFL wasn’t going on during that time. During that time, I was, 6’2, 175 pounds. I was a little smaller. I wasn’t very highly recruited. I wanted to plan for the future and didn’t want to just risk everything for a future on a scholarship that wasn’t happening. I ended up going to a junior college and doing some testing for the fire department. During that whole process, I was still playing football for my community college and was able to get a scholarship to Northern Arizona University, and it kind of happened so fast that I wasn’t able to even really look back and consider both options. Getting the scholarship offer and having the opportunity to play football at the next level, having my school my school paid for–it was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up and I’m so, so thankful that I stuck with it and ended up playing football.
You were supposed to be a Yankees shortstop. How did you end up falling in love with football?
Cookus: For me it happened later. Growing up, baseball was super awesome. Derek Jeter was my idol. I thought he was so cool, he played shortstop. That was the position I played. He was such a good player at the time so I always wanted to play baseball. As I got into high school, I played a little more football and kind of bounced back and forth from wide receiver to quarterback and it was actually my sophomore year, where my high school coach, Coach Brown, and then head coach, Coach Liven, taught me a lot about the position.
One of the things I fell in love with was the fact that you’re never done learning with football. There’s always something else you can learn. One of the great clips I like to watch is Peyton Manning at Tennessee breaking down the simplest pass concept. He broke it down for like two hours–it’s this simple play but there’s always something more you can tweak and learn more from the game.
Did you watch football growing up? Did you have an NFL team that you were a fan of? I know you mentioned Peyton Manning but were there any other NFL players you were a fan of growing up?
Cookus: The Rams weren’t in LA at that time so I didn’t really have a favorite team which is funny because I liked defenses more when I was a kid. I liked watching the Bears play when Brian Urlacher and Matt Forte were on the team. It was a lot of fun to watch them. But I never really had a favorite football team growing up.
Obviously I wish the Rams were there when I was growing up because it would have been fun. The [current] Rams facility is actually five minutes from my my house that I grew up in. I called my parents when I signed and was like, “Hey, I’m moving back home.” So I actually stayed in my parents house for a few weeks again this offseason. It was a lot of fun growing up not really having a team because I was able to just watch a lot of different teams and I never got my heart broken by my favorite team losing in the championship.
You went to Northern Arizona where you played really great football for the Lumberjacks in between a broken collarbone and some complications that kept you sidelined for a bit. What did you learn from your time there?
Cookus: One of the things is just learning from different people. I had three different coordinators, a bunch of different coaches that came through the program, two different head coaches. Everyone wants their offense and their style of coaching to come through and to be able to get that done you need to know how to communicate and be able to understand what people want. The faster you get on the same page, the easier football becomes. If you’re butting heads, you’re arguing, or you’re upset, you know, nothing is going to get done.
Can you talk about how COVID really affected NFL dreams for you and a lot of people that graduated during the time frame?
Cookus: I think unexpected is definitely the word. The world was just unsure, not really knowing what to do, or how to do it. I think my pro day got canceled three days before. Going in and just being able to get signed to the Giants, I was happy with the opportunity. I tried to learn an offense over FaceTime and Zoom. It was very difficult and that was something I had to learn the hard way where it was like, hey, if you’re going to be a pro and take all this time to do this, you’ve really got to take it amongst yourself to try to get it done.
Learning different offenses, the difficulties that Zoom kind of created was very hard for your first example of NFL. A lot of guys get to go to rookie minicamp and make their mistakes and learn from those out on the field. It was something that a lot of guys, like myself didn’t get to do [during the peak of] COVID.
You’ve had great NFL opportunities with the Giants, Vikings, Broncos, Raiders, we already talked about the Rams, and also the Elks in the Canadian Football league. I can imagine it’s heartbreaking when you get so close and the situation doesn’t unfold the way you want it to – how do you stay motivated?
Cookus: One thing I like to try to think of is the positive steps forward. My first year, I get cut and don’t really end up playing much football at all that year. The next year, I signed with a couple of different teams, still getting cut. I ended up signing with a CFL team and just worked my way up to making a team at least. The next year, again, I get cut by a couple of teams, but then the USFL comes as an opportunity.
I think that opportunity to play again and make the squad but also contribute to the team–everything’s been trending in the right direction. I think even with getting cut, I’ve learned from all those opportunities. Although, you look back and you go, you’ve been cut from five different teams, you’ve been on six or seven different teams. The positive part is the right direction and I feel like my career still going in the right direction.
How has the USFL given you a new appreciation and love for football?
Cookus: I think they gave a lot of guys like me the opportunity to play football again. Whether it’s guys that were close to hanging it up or fresh out of college and weren’t getting the most looks in the NFL, the opportunity to play football and play this game and to get paid for it is an opportunity. Not a lot of people get to do something they love and get paid to do it. It’s awesome and I’m so thankful that they started this league and it’s super exciting.
Alright, it’s time for some rapid fire. Finish this sentence. I’m not ready for game day without…
Cookus: Coffee.
How do you take your coffee?
Cookus: If it’s cold I like a little cream and some vanilla sweetener but if it’s warm, nothing.
Game-day hype song?
Cookus: I don’t have one. Whatever the guys are listening to.
If football had walk up songs, what would yours be?
Cookus: Probably a good country song. That or a rock song, I need to do some research.
You’re singing karaoke for your life. What song are you picking?
Cookus: I’m going to have to sing every word right?
NBC Sports: Tell me about your sports background. I know you grew up playing basketball but how did you get your start in football?
Reggie Corbin: I played football as a kid and early on I was the type of player that if you gave me the ball three times, I was probably scoring twice. Everyone that knew me, knew that I was in love with the game. My dad was a huge basketball player though so I took up his love for the game and we just started to focus on basketball. I always trained in the mornings with my dad for basketball, never for football.
I went to Gonzaga College High School for basketball–it’s one of the best schools in the country. My dad told me one day, “Look, football is your true gift. This is what you were born to do so you need to at least play. ” Originally, I was against it but he was basically like, you’re either going to play or go live somewhere else. I went out there and did really well for freshman football. I was the point guard that played running back and everyone truly couldn’t believe it.
My sophomore year of high school, during my first varsity game, I don’t like using this word, but I blacked out. I can remember every other game in my career but I can’t remember that one. I think I had like 5 carries and three touchdowns and like 120 yards. It was amazing. That’s when I knew this is what I’m supposed to do.
Did you grow up watching any NFL teams or were there any specific players you looked up to?
Corbin: I always loved Barry Sanders. I was just amazed at the things he could do and I felt that [his style] was super similar to me. I loved Marshawn Lynch for his attitude. There weren’t really running backs that I watched. Once I got to high school, I watched guys like Tavon Austin and De’Anthony Thomas but I never truly watched running backs so that might explain why I don’t necessarily play like a traditional running back.
Would you say it was that high school game that made you want to become a professional athlete or did you have that dream from an earlier age?
Corbin: Well before that, I thought I was definitely going to the NBA. 100%. You couldn’t tell me or my dad otherwise. But once I felt that feeling towards football, all of that was out the window. I knew this is what I was meant to do. It didn’t stop there, it kept going. I felt that feeling before when I was a kid. My friends would ask me how I was so good at the sport–guys just couldn’t tackle me, I could juke–I didn’t know what to say other than God loves me. People would laugh and think I was joking, but I meant it.
Playing football felt like me putting the last piece of a puzzle in. I feel so complete with the ball in my hand. It’s unreal and it’s the happiest thing I’ve ever experienced. I feel that way every time I go out there. I fall in love with the game all over again.
What led to your decision to play football at the University of Illinois?
Corbin: What’s crazy is that right before that I ended up playing Rugby in high school and being one of the top players in the country. Our team went to Italy and Chile and believe it or not, I wanted to go to the Olympics. I still plan to do that at some point after I’m finished playing football.
When I went to visit Illinois, I saw a RB there named Josh Ferguson and we had the exact same style of play. He was a beast. Every team at the time loved him. For me to have an opportunity to play at a school where their running backs were historically good was just a no brainer. I also loved the coaching staff there. It’s crazy because they got fired the week before the first game. I went through a lot there, but it ended up working out. I’m just happy I went there. I loved the school, the fan base won me over, and the culture among the guys was just unreal.
I remember during my visit the guys were having rap battles in the locker room with flashing lights. I just knew I wanted to be apart of [that culture].
How did your time there shape you into the athlete and person you are today?
Corbin: My time there really showed me to have fortitude. When you go through things, keep going. Don’t give up. It’s easy to be gifted and great when everything’s going well. We can all do that. But it’s about separating yourself. When the tough times comes, that’s when you really achieve greatness. Illinois gave me both and I’m grateful for it.
Corbin: It’s a lot of pressure for sure but I love that. I thrive in those situations. You know the type of pressure the Lakers and the Cowboys get? I fiend for that. That’s the type of environment I want to be in. It’s fun because you have a group of guys that are all special–they’ve all had Big Ten offers–but even outside of football they’re special individuals. You get to be around each other 24/7 and develop relationships. These are the guys that end up being in your wedding and things like that. I was fortunate enough to have my best friend from high school, Richie Petitbon, transfer from Alabama and be my roommate. He helped me love Illinois a lot more.
I love that! So take me back to the 2020 draft, you just wrapped up your senior season at Illinois, were you expecting to get your name called?
Corbin: 110%. If someone would have told me I wasn’t getting drafted, I would have them they were crazy. I thought at the very least, if I didn’t get drafted, I’d make it to rookie mini camp but with COVID-19, that didn’t happen.
Did you watch the draft? What do you remember thinking and feeling?
Corbin: Oh, I watched everything. I remember taking a walk after that and being just heartbroken. My dad was heartbroken too but in the back of our minds we knew it wasn’t going to be easy. When you say you want something special and you pray for it, it’s not going to be easy. That would have been the easiest path, but I had a feeling that it wasn’t going to happen. But that’s been the story of my entire life. Nothing has been easy and nothing has been given to me.
I was prepared for it. The difference between guys like Kobe Bryant and other guys in the NBA that were super talented was their mentality. If you can’t dig yourself out of a hole, you’ll never achieve what you want to achieve because adversity is going to come. I gave myself about 20 minutes to soak in it.
But this is what I mean when I talk about separation. I know what’s for me and I know what’s for my life. There are a lot of people that probably gave up that day, but I wasn’t going to be one of them. I trained every day for a year and when I got the chance to go to Canada for the Canadian Football League, they saw me and were in disbelief that I sat out for a year. I was in great shape. The opportunity in Canada didn’t work out but I got another shot to workout with HUB Football, and they also were shocked that I had been sitting out for so long.
But I knew, if I was going to have that time to work on myself, it would be over. I trained every day. Who I was in college isn’t even close to who I am now and I felt like God was preparing me for what’s going to come.
You talked about working on yourself for that year and half, what exactly did that look like?
Corbin: Eating right. I’ve trained with five people since I’ve been out of college. I’m surrounded by a great team, but honestly it’s all about just being consistent. Within a year, there’s going to be days when you don’t feel well, COVID was going on, so there were times that I had to train by myself but I just never stopped. I learned to do quality work because all work isn’t good work.
Fast forward to February 2021, you sign with the BC Lions (Canadian Football League) then get cut later that summer – what was that experience like?
Corbin: I got the chance to be in Vancouver. I’m so positive about everything so I was ready to give my all to BC. I had a really great training camp. I didn’t have any drops. But they knew exactly who they wanted before I went over there, no knock to them but, I just wasn’t the guy that they wanted. I was kind of caught off guard because I was getting such great feedback from the coaches, but it is what it is because that was God working in mysterious ways, so I’m grateful for that experience.
How did that workout at the HUB come together?
Corbin: I saw it on Twitter and messaged my agent at the time and he thought I should try it. I dominated when I was out there. I had a lot of scouts come up to me. I was the only running back that was kind of motioning out to receiver and showing what I could do. Luckily, the RB coach there was Kirby Wilson who went to Illinois. As soon as I found that, I remember thinking ‘God is good’. Here I was a little upset about Canada but now I felt refreshed. I knew something was coming.
I had a great performance there and then two weeks later the Seahawks called and then COVID happened.
How did you end up in the USFL?
Corbin: The USFL never called me. I knew I was in the draft. I was just watching thinking I would go to the Pittsburgh Maulers because of that Kirby Wilson connection. He went to Illinois and I had just worked out for him. He loved me. We kept in touch. So when he drafted a Michigan and Wisconsin guy, I was so furious. He knows this, I tell him all the time. Then somehow, I had never talked to a team. All my friends had talked to teams before this and I’m thinking to myself, I’m not going to get drafted.
The second to last pick, Michigan drafts me. I didn’t even know who was over there. All I know is that they drafted Shea Patterson first and I knew him from Canada so I’m like okay, whatever. Two or three hours go by and I’m thinking maybe it’s just not real. I’m sitting there and I’m mad about it and one of my friends called me to say congratulations and I’m like “What are you talking about? There’s two picks left and I didn’t get drafted” He goes “You just got drafted by Michigan” and then it popped up on my phone.
Afterwards, I start training outside and two hours go by and no one calls me. I didn’t hear from the team. Then luckily, Coach Eric Marty [the offensive coordinator] called me. I remember telling him on the phone, “This is the best decision you made. You have no idea. The guy that you watched on tape is not even close to who I am now.”
You had an incredible first season, led your team in both rushing and kick return yards – How would you sum up your first USFL season in one word? Why?
Corbin: Definitely fortitude. 100%. It wasn’t as simple as people think. There was a lot that happened behind the scenes. I thought I had an amazing camp. I was breaking runs and doing everything you saw during the season but then I ended up hurting my hamstring. I’ve played through injury before but I played all of this season hurt. I was probably [operating] at about 60% and people couldn’t tell. I was going through that and for the first game I was inactive.
When I found out, I went to Coach Marty and just had a conversation–but I understood why I wasn’t playing that week, I was injured, I rested. For Week 2, I found out on Twitter that I was inactive again and I was upset to the point that I wanted to leave. I talked to the tight ends coach and he encouraged me to talk to Coach Marty. Our coaches have an open door policy, as long as you’re respectful they won’t keep anything from you.
I spoke with him and he explained to me why I wasn’t playing. We had our talk. It went really deep. For Week 3, I got a call from him the day before the game and he told me he needed me to play. At this point, I was pissed. I was still being respectful and a great teammate but I told him, once you give me this opportunity, be ready.
That game against the Maulers I think I had like 100 and something yards. After the game, I just shook his hand and looked him straight in the eyes and didn’t say anything and he just smiled. After watching me, he gave me the opportunity to play and every game I tried to capitalize on that but I played hurt the entire time. I wasn’t going to show that I was hurt or couldn’t run full speed because at the end of the day if you really want to be great, you have to battle through.
People want to be great and talented when it’s easy, but when tough times come you have to look within yourself and figure out who you really are. I thrive on those moments.
I was pissed that we lost as much as we did but I’m glad that we went through what we went through. We made some changes and I think moving forward we’re going to be really freaking good.
Reggie Corbin is GONE! 💨
88 yards to the house to give the Panthers the lead.
What was the exact hamstring injury you dealt with?
Corbin: I strained my hamstring … Anyone that put there hand on my leg and felt it, wondered how I was even able to play.
Did last season go as you expected it to go?
Corbin: Team wise and personally, no. It didn’t. I wanted to be healthy every single game. I know if I could play at 100% it would have been completely different. That’s what I want to be able to put on tape to show teams. If teams see my tape now and don’t love it, they have no idea what I’ve even been through [physically] to be able to play.
The 88-yard touchdown run I had against the Stars, I was really running on one [good] leg. I really want to be able to show people what I can do. That’s the frustrating part, you train so much and you really want to be able to put your best work on tape. Luckily, I was still able to play well and help my team win but it’s definitely frustrating and the season didn’t go as planned in any shape or form. Its all good. It’s part of God’s plan and I have to keep going.
What did you learn about yourself last season?
Corbin: I don’t think I learned anything I didn’t know about myself already. I truly try to take myself in the deep waters every time I train. People ask me what I focus on when I’m working out but once you get to a certain level of skill, there are certain days where you have to work on your mentality a lot. I pride myself on taking myself into those deep waters and figuring out who I am every time. I thrive on that.
You were drafted by an XFL team, the San Antonio Brahmas, in January – how close were you to signing with them? What led to your decision to come back to the USFL?
Corbin: What’s crazy is that I didn’t know. I was driving and my phone rang, I didn’t recognize the number so I didn’t answer. Then I get a text saying “Hey this is the OC for an XFL team”. I called him back and he started congratulating me. I was like “What are you talking about?” and then he told me I was drafted the night before. I didn’t put my name in the pool so I don’t know how I was drafted but I said thank you. He told me they wanted me to come play and I told him I needed time to think because my whole mind set was focused on going back to the USFL.
I took a few days and Hines Ward [the current head coach of the San Antonio Brahmas] actually called me later on that day to tell me he wanted me to come play and compete for a job. It was really great to hear but I knew I couldn’t really deal with that level of uncertainty at this point. I’m 27. This is one of those make-or-break years. What if I go over there and we run and offense that doesn’t necessarily fit me? I knew what I would be getting with the Michigan Panthers. I know we have a great O-line, really deep talent. I know the playbook. I really like our offensive coordinator. I love our quarterback, our receivers, and tight ends. I just knew what I would be getting.
If I went [to the Brahmas] and we end up having a worse season than we had last year it would have been the dumbest decision in the world because I know I’m at least going to have an opportunity to play with Michigan. I also prayed about it and the opportunity felt kind of rushed. They were calling me just a week before.
The XFL seems great though. A lot of my friends are in that league but I had to go with what’s for certain right now.
You talked about being 27 and having this be a make-or-break year for you. How will this season be different for you?
Corbin: I just have to be healthy and play hard. The rest of it will take care of itself. What God has for me, is for me. I’m going to continue to play hard, be a great teammate, and try to help win every single game. I just feel like it’s time.
How are you feeling physically? How’s the hamstring?
Corbin: I feel great. Phenomenal now. Right after the season I felt great. I was prepared to go forward to an NFL camp and everything.
How will the Panthers be different this year?
Corbin: We’ll be completely different. We’ve had time to really go over what happened last year. We were always one play away and that was annoying. The missed field goal, the two-point conversions, the fumbles. Our passing game was really frustrating to the team. In practice, we would go days without dropping the ball. We were just 100% on everything. In the game it didn’t translate all the time and that was frustrating for the guys. I wanted to just have a 60-yard bomb so we could all feel good about it. I wanted it so bad for them because they work so hard for it. We truly have a quarterback that fits exactly what we need as far as the team right now. We have an offensive coordinator who is insanely dedicated. If only you guys knew… football is all he does.
He’s made adjustments that will take us to the next level. Coaching wise, it’ll be great. We learned from two big name guys last season. We got to take the good from Coach Jeff Fisher and now we get to learn from another guru. We also have all of this talent being brought in so I know for a fact our team got a lot better. I’m excited to see the defensive line. I told them “you guys better not hit me in practice”, but I can’t wait for them to see them hit someone else. I’m going to be so hyped up. Our kickers and punters also got a lot better.
It’s going to be completely different all the way around especially since we’ll be in Detroit and we’ll have people cheering for us. That’s going to be amazing! If it’s anything like what Birmingham had last year–they had fireworks as they were coming out of the locker room–it was crazy. This season will be completely different and I think it’s something Detroit will be proud of and I think all the guys on our team will reap the benefits of it.
You guys have a new head coach, Mike Nolan, have you started getting to know him already?
Corbin: Yeah, we had a conversation on the phone. I heard the way he wants to run things and I love what I’m hearing so far. I think it’s going to be a great experience. Having a guy that’s defense oriented like that just gives us more opportunities.
Can you give us a sneak preview? How exactly does he want to run things?
Corbin: Our conversation was just about being more efficient in practice, honestly. I told him about some of the things we went through last year and what our schedule was like. It was tougher on us because we had the afternoon practice. I was telling him that the teams that made the playoffs practiced in the morning, so we need to practice in the morning. We joked around a bit but we talked about how to be a pro, being efficient, and how he likes to do things. He knew a lot he just wanted to see what I was going to say.
Do you communicate with your teammates at all during the offseason to stay connected?
Corbin: I talk to Josh Love like every other day. I mess with him all the time. I’m really close with Joe Walker. Last year, I was really close with the O-line but we have a lot of new offensive linemen so I know I’m going to be close with them for sure. The receivers. Lance [Lenoir], isn’t here anymore, but we talk 24/7. I talk to Stevie [Scott] all the time. My best friend from college, Jamal Milan, is playing defensive line now so we talk all the time. He’s nervous, he’s got his first-year jitters and I’ve been telling him he’s going to be perfectly fine.
I talk to the guys as much as I can because we’re all on different schedules. We have our little meetings and everything because like I said earlier, our offensive coordinator is crazy–in a great way. He definitely kept us together. I would rather have that than trying to motivate a guy to work hard.
You’ve talked about getting to play in front of a home crowd, having a new coach, and being physically healthy. What else are you excited about for this season?
Corbin: I am excited to be in Michigan. When I played [in college] against Michigan State, going against those fans–you could tell their passion for the sport and for their schools and teams. I scrolled past a Detroit Pistons post the other day and even though that team isn’t playoff ready, the fact that everyone is still out there supporting them like that is huge. I’m excited to have even a fraction of that support and I think [the fans] will be really proud.
The best thing about it is the last time the Michigan Panthers were there, they were really good. I’m excited just for all of it. I’m trying to keep myself calm.
You’ve had a lot of really good opportunities that haven’t unfolded the way that you expected them to. I can imagine that after seasons of disappointment, it’s hard to get excited again or trust – How have you dealt with that and how do you stop yourself from thinking too far ahead?
Corbin: I stop myself now from creating my own plan. When you always have a plan, things never unfold that way so I just stopped doing that. When it comes to disappointments, you just have to be tough. I fall in love with the game over and over again. It’s hard for people to understand but I truly do.
The reason I knew basketball wasn’t for me was because I would have to wake up at 5:30 AM to be in the gym with my dad by 6:00 AM. He would tell me that I had to make 500 shots before I could go to school and I couldn’t be late so I had to figure it out. It was kind of dreadful after an hour or so. It would be painful. But when I go to the football field, I could be there all day–no phone, no nothing–and be in heaven the whole time (as long as my legs don’t hurt). The fatigue sets in, but in my heart it’s the happiest place and the only place I want to be. That’s how I knew. Every time I go out there, when I put my gloves and go catch the ball, it feels really good. It’s like having great food. It’s amazing and it hits me every single time. I start smiling.
The tough times can’t possibly outweigh my love for the game and my love for the game is unreal. I love learning and being able to know things–what the quarterback is doing–everything. My love for the game outweighs all the bad times. I love it so much and I just can’t picture myself doing anything else. That feeling I get, I can’t find it anywhere else.
When I go through stuff, all I have to do is pick up a ball and that’s it.
I love your passion for the game. What are your career goals? Is the NFL still the goal?
Corbin: Of course. I’m not working this hard just to not play in the NFL. But yeah, 100% I know that’s what’s for me. I train with guys in the NFL and they’re always so surprised that I’m not in the league. That reassurance obviously makes you feel good but I know as long as I keep going, what’s for me is for me and I just have to control what I can control. When I get my shot, I’ll have to make it count.
Have you had any more opportunities or conversations with the NFL since?
Corbin: Yeah, I heard from a bunch of teams. I don’t want to put any specific teams out there but I thought I was going to a few different teams, week, after week during the season. There was a team that told me that I was next up the whole year and then ended up bringing in a different guy. But that’s just how the cookie crumbles sometimes.
But who knows what could have happened. I could have gone to rookie mini camp and then been cut with no tape. So I’m grateful for what happened. It’s all part of God’s plan and I have no bitterness towards it but I’m definitely going to be pissed. That’s just who I am and how I play–I take everything personally to a certain extent. I definitely take that personal and I can’t wait till I get my chance.
KaVontae Turpin, last year’s USFL league MVP, got signed to the Dallas Cowboys and went on to have a Pro Bowl Season. Does seeing that provide inspiration to you and the other players in the league?
Corbin: Heck yeah. Seeing him get that opportunity was amazing and really all the motivation in the world. Turpin definitely is a success story and I congratulated him immediately. I’m so happy for him. He played his butt off.
What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned along your journey and what would you tell your younger self?
Corbin: Keep God first. You can’t depend on anything 100% apart from God. Also when it gets tough, stay the course. Luckily, I have so many people watching over me that have instilled that in me.
I want to talk about some of those people that have been there for you. Can you tell me about your mom?
Corbin: I was 12 when she passed away. It was 2008. When I was 11 she walked in my room and told me she was having thyroid surgery. She just said, “Hey, I probably won’t be okay for a couple of days, but I’ll be alright.” I remember going with her to the hospital… something went wrong during surgery. For about a year she just fell into a coma. She couldn’t talk, or walk. She was breathing out of tubes. It was really tough to see that.
I went to the AAU Basketball Championship in Florida and when I came back, my dad told me she passed away while I was gone.
I’m so sorry for your loss. Thank you for sharing that – You and your dad have a really close bond, can you tell me about your relationship with your him?
Corbin: We are definitely best friends. We don’t fight, but you know how you get annoyed with your parents at time? I know I do the same thing as him so I can’t even be mad. We’re super close though. During that time, I never realized how hard it had to be for him as well. I think about it now, throughout my lifetime of having girlfriends and all of that–feeling like you felt love in any sort of way. To actually see my dad have true love for my mom and lose her…I finally realized that as I got older it had to be the toughest thing to deal with.
Going to the gym was therapy for him as well. This whole time I was thinking it’s just for me but he needed it whether he knows or admits it or not. It was true therapy. We had grown so close during that time and he always used to tell me “it’s me and you against the world.” We’re super tight even now. He critiques me nonstop. When everyone’s complimenting me and telling me I played great, he’ll call me and say “You should have scored on this play.” He’s tough on me. He knows how I am as a competitor so he tries to get me going in different ways.
I’m so grateful for him. I couldn’t have asked for a better dad. To go through something so tough and to pour all of your pain and feelings into your child in a positive way is unreal. I can’t imagine possibly losing my wife one day. I wouldn’t want to be around anyone so I can’t thank him enough for that.
Okay, I’ve got some rapid-fire questions for you. Finish this sentence – I’m not ready for game day without…
Corbin: A nap.
How long do you sleep before a game?
Corbin: It depends. If I’ve got 4 hours, I’m sleeping the whole time.
Game day hype song?
Corbin: Probably Meek Mill’s whole Wins and Losses album. When I was going through something tough in my life, that album right there willed me out of what I was going through.
If you could only listen to one artist for an entire workout who would it be? Meek Mill?
Corbin: If I’m lifting it’s got to be Meek but if I’m running it can be Drake.
You have to sing karaoke for your life, what song are you picking?
Corbin: Who sings that song that goes “Baby you just don’t get it, do you enjoy being hurt? … “Let me love you” by Mario. As a kid in the car, I learned those words for this day. Because I know it’s going to come.
What TV show are you binging?
Corbin: I just finished Breaking Bad but I’m always binging Friends. Friends is my thing. It’s like a deeper meaning to it. Meek Mill and the show Friends helped me through a dark time. I don’t even have to look at the TV to know what’s going on.