Nadal, Alcaraz pull out of clay-court Monte Carlo Masters

Associated PressApr 4, 2023, 12:07 PM EDT
MONACO — Rafael Nadal pulled out of the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters, saying he is not yet able to compete at the highest level.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been sidelined with a left hip flexor injury since the Australian Open. The Monte Carlo Masters begins on April 8.

“I will not be able to play in one of the most important tournaments of my career, Monte Carlo,” Nadal wrote on Twitter. “I am not yet in conditions to play with the maximum guarantees and I continue my preparation process, hoping to be back soon.”

Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz and seventh-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime also withdrew from the event.

Alcaraz pulled out because of “physical discomfort” after his semifinal loss in Florida last week. The Spaniard had been so dominant recently, he hadn’t lost a set since February before that defeat.

“I have post-traumatic arthritis in my left hand and muscular discomfort in the spine that needs rest to prepare for everything that is to come,” the 19-year-old from Spain said.

Auger-Aliassime needs to rest his left knee.

“I have been struggling with my left knee for the past few weeks and decided it was the smartest decision to take some time off so I’m able to fully heal and recover,” the 22-year-old Canadian wrote on Instagram.

Nadal has won the Monte Carlo tournament a record 11 times, including an Open Era record streak of eight consecutive titles from 2005-12. The 36-year-old Spaniard generally uses the event as a key part of his preparations for the French Open, which takes place May 28-June 11.

Nadal has won 14 of his major titles on clay at Roland Garros, including last year while dealing with chronic pain in his left foot.

In January, Nadal hurt his hip flexor during a second-round loss to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open.

Juan Martin del Potro eyes U.S. Open, advises Miami padel club

Associated PressApr 4, 2023, 12:09 PM EDT
Even though he hasn’t played a real tennis match in more than a year and spends time on other pursuits – such as a role with a Pro Padel League team in Miami – Juan Martín del Potro is hoping for one final Grand Slam hurrah at the U.S. Open.

The big hitter from Argentina, who won the trophy at Flushing Meadows in 2009, told The Associated Press in a video interview that he wants to “play a farewell match” there in August – if his problematic right knee allows it.

“My goal is to be ready to play an official match in the tournament. I don’t know if I will be 100% or not but, at least, if my last tennis match ever has to be this year, I want (it to be) … at the U.S. Open,” the 34-year-old del Potro said. “I will work hard for the last time, maybe, in my career, and then you never know. God will decide if I’m ready or not.”

He is best known for using his booming forehand to beat Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer en route to claiming the championship in New York 14 years ago.

“Juan Martín is a true favorite of U.S. Open fans,” tournament director Stacey Allaster said. “He is a tremendous, yet gracious, competitor and we would be thrilled for this former U.S. Open champion to join us at this year’s tournament.”

Other career highlights include a runner-up finish in at Flushing Meadows in 2018, four other appearances in major semifinals, a Davis Cup title in 2016 and two Olympic medals. A series of wrist operations derailed del Potro early on; more recently, injuries to his right knee sidelined him from June 2019 until one match in Argentina in February 2022.

So he moved on from the tour, although he is not completely disconnected from sports. He is a strategic adviser of the ownership group for Miami’s franchise in the seven-team Pro Padel League, which starts play in May.

Del Potro said he’ll act as “an ambassador” and share what he knows as “an experienced athlete.”

Does he dabble in padel?

“I like to play,” he said. “My big mistake is that I want to play padel (like) a tennis player – completely the same way. (But) when you hit hard, you will lose the point. It’s completely different, tennis and padel. Now I’m getting used to how to play. I need to be coached to improve.”

Tennis coaching might be something del Potro tries down the road, but not for now in any formal way. He does occasionally offer help to players who reach out.

“They just want to know how to hit the best forehand ever,” del Potro said with a smile. “They just call me, and I say, ‘OK, do this, do that.’ But for now, I’m not ready to keep traveling and spend time away from home.”

He picks up a racket every now and then, although he’s been told not to run too much.

In Miami recently – del Potro splits his time between there and Argentina (“I try to follow the summertime,” he explained) – he met up for a coffee with an old pal: countrywoman Gabriela Sabatini, a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame and the 1990 U.S. Open champion.

“We said, ‘OK, let’s go hit some balls.’ We played together for an hour – and it felt like I played a five-hour match,” del Potro said. “I was completely exhausted.”

Otherwise, putting aside tennis, padel, or other interests, del Potro likes being somewhat idle after years of travel, practice and competition.

“The most beautiful thing is that I have time for myself,” he said. “I have time to do everything that I want to do – if I want to be at home with family or if I want to go out and drink wine or tequila. … I have no more pressure in my life.”

Garbine Muguruza says she will skip French Open, Wimbledon

Associated PressApr 4, 2023, 11:55 AM EDT
Garbiñe Muguruza is going to skip the French Open and Wimbledon – the sites of her two Grand Slam titles – during an extended break.

The former No. 1-ranked woman hasn’t played a match on tour since Jan. 30 and is 0-4 so far this year. She wrote in an Instagram post that she will miss the entire clay-court and grass-court portions of the season.

“Spending time with my family and friends and it’s really been healthy and amazing so I am going to lengthen this period till summer,” Muguruza said.

She added: “Thanks for all the lovely messages and will be updating you guys.”

The 29-year-old Spaniard won the French Open in 2016 – beating Serena Williams in the final – and Wimbledon in 2017 – beating Venus Williams in the final.

Muguruza also was the runner-up at Wimbledon in 2015 and the Australian Open in 2020.