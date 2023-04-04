Elina Svitolina loses at Charleston Open in 1st match as a mom

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two-time Grand Slam semifinalist Elina Svitolina did not exactly ease her way back in her first match as a mother: Her return after more than a year away from the tennis tour was a back-and-forth three-setter lasting 2 hours, 46 minutes at the Charleston Open.

Svitolina – ranked as high as No. 3 in the past and currently No. 1,081 – could not quite pull out a victory, ceding the last two games and losing 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-4 to Yulia Putintseva on the main stadium’s green clay on a cloudy, breezy day.

“Physically, it was not easy for me,” said Svitolina, a 28-year-old from Ukraine. “It showed, I think, that I’m not at my best, but I’m getting there.”

She felt goosebumps when the crowd roared to mark her entrance. There were her familiar big-cut forehands. Her customary visor. And the unmistakable competitiveness displayed by clenched fists and yells of “Let’s go!”

“It’s very nice to have her back. She’s always been super nice and an inspiration for me, because she was a warrior on court, a fighter, and I love these kind of players. It’s even more inspirational seeing her come back as a mom,” said Paula Badosa, who is seeded 12th in Charleston. “I’m very happy for her and I hope soon she’s back where she belongs.”

Svitolina and her husband, fellow player Gael Monfils, became parents in October, when their daughter, Skaï, was born. From the time of her previous match – at the Miami Open in March 2022, when she was ranked No. 20 – Svitolina knew she wanted to come back to tennis.

Just didn’t know when.

She began the process Jan. 2, working alongside Monfils, who was coming back from an injury.

“Good company,” Svitolina said. “We really motivated each other to train really hard, every day.”

They’re both adjusting to life as mom and dad with jobs that require plenty of travel. Monfils went to California and Florida for recent tournaments; now he is at home in Monaco with Skaï, FaceTiming with Svitolina as much as possible.

“She loves the phone. She holds the phone. It’s not going to be easy to take the phone from her in the future,” Svitolina said with a laugh. “She’s getting used to FaceTime.”

This is the longest she has been away from her baby since a week-long trip to Ukraine in February, when Svitolina visited her grandmother, uncle and other relatives and joined former pro Sergiy Stakhovsky in holding a tennis clinic for 300 kids amid the war that began a year earlier when Russia invaded.

Svitolina thought it was “sad” that the All England Club announced last week it would allow players from Russia and Belarus, which aided in the attack, to return to Wimbledon in June after being banned from the tournament in 2022 because of the invasion.

One of her proudest moments in tennis was earning a bronze medal for Ukraine at the Tokyo Olympics. Among her other accomplishments: winning the season-ending WTA Finals in 2018 and reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open the following year.

Now she’ll head to smaller venues on the sport’s lower levels – a tournament in Switzerland with $60,000 in total prize money; one in Portugal offering $100,000 – and try to figure out her schedule beyond that.

Does she still harbor hopes of a Grand Slam title one day?

“It’s the ultimate goal for me,” Svitolina said.

In other Day 1 matches, 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens was a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 winner against qualifier Louisa Chirico, 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova beat Jil Teichmann 6-2, 3-6, 6-2, Anna Kalinskaya defeated Anhelina Kalinina 7-6 (6), 6-4, qualifier Katherine Sebov got past Lauren Davis 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, and Anna Blinkova eliminated Anna Bondar 7-6 (7), 6-2 to set up a second-round matchup against top-seeded Jessica Pegula.

Juan Martin del Potro eyes U.S. Open, advises Miami padel club

Even though he hasn’t played a real tennis match in more than a year and spends time on other pursuits – such as a role with a Pro Padel League team in Miami – Juan Martín del Potro is hoping for one final Grand Slam hurrah at the U.S. Open.

The big hitter from Argentina, who won the trophy at Flushing Meadows in 2009, told The Associated Press in a video interview that he wants to “play a farewell match” there in August – if his problematic right knee allows it.

“My goal is to be ready to play an official match in the tournament. I don’t know if I will be 100% or not but, at least, if my last tennis match ever has to be this year, I want (it to be) … at the U.S. Open,” the 34-year-old del Potro said. “I will work hard for the last time, maybe, in my career, and then you never know. God will decide if I’m ready or not.”

He is best known for using his booming forehand to beat Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer en route to claiming the championship in New York 14 years ago.

“Juan Martín is a true favorite of U.S. Open fans,” tournament director Stacey Allaster said. “He is a tremendous, yet gracious, competitor and we would be thrilled for this former U.S. Open champion to join us at this year’s tournament.”

Other career highlights include a runner-up finish in at Flushing Meadows in 2018, four other appearances in major semifinals, a Davis Cup title in 2016 and two Olympic medals. A series of wrist operations derailed del Potro early on; more recently, injuries to his right knee sidelined him from June 2019 until one match in Argentina in February 2022.

So he moved on from the tour, although he is not completely disconnected from sports. He is a strategic adviser of the ownership group for Miami’s franchise in the seven-team Pro Padel League, which starts play in May.

Del Potro said he’ll act as “an ambassador” and share what he knows as “an experienced athlete.”

Does he dabble in padel?

“I like to play,” he said. “My big mistake is that I want to play padel (like) a tennis player – completely the same way. (But) when you hit hard, you will lose the point. It’s completely different, tennis and padel. Now I’m getting used to how to play. I need to be coached to improve.”

Tennis coaching might be something del Potro tries down the road, but not for now in any formal way. He does occasionally offer help to players who reach out.

“They just want to know how to hit the best forehand ever,” del Potro said with a smile. “They just call me, and I say, ‘OK, do this, do that.’ But for now, I’m not ready to keep traveling and spend time away from home.”

He picks up a racket every now and then, although he’s been told not to run too much.

In Miami recently – del Potro splits his time between there and Argentina (“I try to follow the summertime,” he explained) – he met up for a coffee with an old pal: countrywoman Gabriela Sabatini, a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame and the 1990 U.S. Open champion.

“We said, ‘OK, let’s go hit some balls.’ We played together for an hour – and it felt like I played a five-hour match,” del Potro said. “I was completely exhausted.”

Otherwise, putting aside tennis, padel, or other interests, del Potro likes being somewhat idle after years of travel, practice and competition.

“The most beautiful thing is that I have time for myself,” he said. “I have time to do everything that I want to do – if I want to be at home with family or if I want to go out and drink wine or tequila. … I have no more pressure in my life.”

Nadal, Alcaraz pull out of clay-court Monte Carlo Masters

MONACO — Rafael Nadal pulled out of the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters, saying he is not yet able to compete at the highest level.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been sidelined with a left hip flexor injury since the Australian Open. The Monte Carlo Masters begins on April 8.

“I will not be able to play in one of the most important tournaments of my career, Monte Carlo,” Nadal wrote on Twitter. “I am not yet in conditions to play with the maximum guarantees and I continue my preparation process, hoping to be back soon.”

Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz and seventh-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime also withdrew from the event.

Alcaraz pulled out because of “physical discomfort” after his semifinal loss in Florida last week. The Spaniard had been so dominant recently, he hadn’t lost a set since February before that defeat.

“I have post-traumatic arthritis in my left hand and muscular discomfort in the spine that needs rest to prepare for everything that is to come,” the 19-year-old from Spain said.

Auger-Aliassime needs to rest his left knee.

“I have been struggling with my left knee for the past few weeks and decided it was the smartest decision to take some time off so I’m able to fully heal and recover,” the 22-year-old Canadian wrote on Instagram.

Nadal has won the Monte Carlo tournament a record 11 times, including an Open Era record streak of eight consecutive titles from 2005-12. The 36-year-old Spaniard generally uses the event as a key part of his preparations for the French Open, which takes place May 28-June 11.

Nadal has won 14 of his major titles on clay at Roland Garros, including last year while dealing with chronic pain in his left foot.

In January, Nadal hurt his hip flexor during a second-round loss to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open.