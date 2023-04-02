Pogacar wins Tour of Flanders for first time, Van der Poel second

Apr 2, 2023
107th Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres 2023 - Men's Elite
AUDENARDE, Belgium – Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar joked that he could now retire happy from cycling after winning the Tour of Flanders classic for the first time on Sunday.

Pogacar, who won the showcase Tour in 2020 and 2021, became only the third cyclist to win both races after Frenchman Louison Bobet and Belgian great Eddy Merckx.

The 24-year-old Slovenian clinched victory with a superb solo attack to add Flanders – one of the five “monument races” in one-day cycling – to his glittering list of wins.

“I can say that I can retire after today and I can be proud of my career,” Pogacar said, smiling. “I can be super happy and proud.”

Pogacar dropped Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel about 18 kilometers from the end of the 273.4-kilometer (169.5-mile) trek from Bruges to Audenarde and beat him by 16 seconds.

Dane Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) was third, ahead of Belgian Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in fourth spot – both 1:12 behind Pogacar.

Called “Ronde van Vlaanderen” in Dutch, the Flanders race is renowned for having narrow short hills and cobbles.

Sunday’s cold and humid weather contributed to several crashes. Polish rider Filip Maciejuk was disqualified after swerving into the peloton and sparking a mass crash that took out 2016 champion Peter Sagan in his final Flanders.

“I’m really sorry for my mistake and causing the crash today. I hope all those involved are in good health,” Maciejuk wrote on Twitter. “This should not happen and was a big error in my judgment.”

The pace was quick throughout.

“With the speed on the cobbles I was already suffering,” said Pogacar, who races for UAE Team Emirates.

Sunday’s victory was his third monument win, after winning Liège–Bastogne–Liège in Belgium in 2021 and the Giro di Lombardia (Tour of Lombardy) in Italy for the past two years.

The two he has yet to win are Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix, which has even tougher cobbles than Flanders and is being held on April 9. n der Poel won Milan-San Remo this year with Pogacar finishing in fourth place.

“San Remo is the most difficult one (of the five monuments), I arrived there in good shape this year,” said Pogacar, who won the Paris-Nice stage race this year.

He is uncertain whether he is bulky enough to take on Roubaix, which is known as “L’Enfer du Nord” (The Hell of the North).

“I think I need to gain a few kilos for Roubaix,” Pogacar said. “Toughen my hands for the cobbles.”

Primoz Roglic triumphs at Tirreno-Adriatico for winning return from injury

Mar 12, 2023
SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO, Italy — Primož Roglič made a winning return to cycling as he triumphed at the week-long Tirreno-Adriatico for a fourth Slovenian victory in five editions at “The Race of the Two Seas.”

It was Roglič’s first race of the season after the Jumbo-Visma rider underwent shoulder surgery last year.

“It’s just nice to come back to racing this way. I really enjoyed the whole week,” Roglič said. “My teammates were super strong.

“One week ago I was just expecting to suffer. It’s even better to win when it’s unexpected. It feels good ahead of the Giro d’Italia too.”

After winning the previous three stages to build up a significant advantage, Roglič protected his lead and finished safely in the peloton during Stage 7 to end the week-long race 18 seconds ahead of João Almeida of Portugal and 23 seconds ahead of British cyclist Tao Geoghegan Hart.

Roglič won the Tirreno in 2019. Fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogačar won the two previous editions but the two-time defending champion was competing at the Paris-Nice race which he won.

Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen won a bunch sprint to take the stage win. The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider edged out Dylan Groenewegen and Alberto Dainese.

It was Philipsen’s second sprint victory at this year’s Tirreno, setting him up as one of the favorites for next weekend’s Milan-San Remo race.

“I was dying in the end, my legs felt really painful, but I’m happy that I could keep it to the finish,” Philipsen said.

“The sprint stage is always different from a classic like San Remo but of course we have some confidence. We have a strong team I think. So now it’s good to take some time off, recover a little bit and try to be on top level.”

There was an early breakaway in the 154-kilometer (96-mile) route that started and finished in San Benedetto del Tronto but the eight riders were caught with just over 3 kilometers (2 miles) remaining.

Pogacar tops Gaudu, Vingegaard to win Paris-Nice

Mar 12, 2023
NICE, France — An impressive Tadej Pogacar clinched the final stage with a solo escape to win the week-long Paris-Nice.

David Gaudu finished second overall, 53 seconds behind Pogacar, while Jonas Vingegaard was third at 1 minute, 39 seconds back.

Pogacar attacked during the climb of Col d’Eze with 18 kilometers (11.2 miles) to go, finishing the eighth stage 33 seconds ahead of a small group made up of Vingegaard, Gaudu, Simon Yates and Matteo Jorgenson.

The Slovenian rider completed the 118-kilometer trek around Nice in 2 hours, 51 minutes, 2 seconds, crossing the finish line with both arms raised before taking a bow in front of the crowd and clapping his hands.

Pogacar now has a slight mental edge over Vingegaard, also outclassing him last October to win the Tour of Lombardy.

The duel between Pogacar and Vingegaard has become one of the biggest rivalries in cycling. Vingegaard finished second behind Pogacar in the 2021 Tour de France. But the Danish rider managed to beat Pogacar in the 2022 Tour de France for his first major title.

Vingegaard still has time to hit peak form. The Tour de France starts July 1.

Pogacar is the current leader in the UCI men’s road racing world rankings.

Pogacar and Vingegaard both started the season well. Last month in Spain, Pogacar won the Tour of Andalucia while Vingegaard won the O Gran Camino. Pogacar took the yellow jersey by winning the fourth stage. He dumped Vingegaard in the climb of La Loge des Gardes. Only Gaudu could stay on Pogacar’s wheel.

The two-time Tour de France winner extended his overall lead by taking Stage 7, beating Gaudu and Vingegaard in a small sprint atop Col de la Couillole.

French rider Gaudu finished fourth overall in the 2022 Tour de France but failed to finish in the past two editions of Paris-Nice.

The next race on the UCI World Tour is the Milan-San Remo classic on March 18.