WWE’s biggest event of the year returns to Peacock as WrestleMania 39 takes place this Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This year’s lineup features all of your favorite superstars including 14-time Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, and more.
The excitement begins on Friday, March 31 when Rey Mysterio, Stacy Keibler, Andy Kaufman, The Great Muta and Tim White join the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Peacock.
See below for the full WrestleMania 39 match card, the schedule of events, and additional information on how to watch and live stream WrestleMania 39 on Peacock.
WrestleMania 39 Match Card:
Saturday, April 1st
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship – The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens
WWE United States Championship – Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena
Singles Match – Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Logan Paul
Tag Team Match – Becky Lynch, Lita, & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, & IYO SKY)
Single’s Match – Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
Men’s WrestleMania Showcase – Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders
Sunday, April 2nd
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship – Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
WWE RAW Women’s Championship – Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka
WWE Intercontinental Championship – Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre
Hell in a Cell Match – Edge vs. Finn Balor
Singles Match – Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
Women’s Showcase Tag Team Match – Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi & Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville
*All times are listed as ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock
Friday, March, 31:
- WWE Hall of Fame: 10:00 PM ET
Saturday, April 1:
- NXT Stand & Deliver: Kick off at 12 PM ET; Main Event at 1 PM ET
- WrestleMania Saturday: Kick off at 6 PM ET; Main Event at 8 PM ET
Sunday, April 2:
- WrestleMania Sunday: Kick off at 6 PM ET; Main Event at 8 PM ET
How do I watch WrestleMania 39 on Peacock?
Sign up here to watch both packed nights of WrestleMania 39 on Peacock, April 1–2 8pm ET. With Peacock Premium, you’ll also be able to watch every other WWE Premium Live Event, including Crown Jewel, Survivor Series, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble, plus every WCW and ECW Premium Live Event in history.
Peacock is available across a variety of streaming devices. Check the compatibility of your device here.
The WWE Crown Jewel 2022 match card is set and it’s all happening this Saturday live on Peacock. Tune in to watch the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between social media star Logan Paul and the defending champion, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. We’ve got you covered on everything you need to know so you don’t miss a second of the action.
Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch WWE Crown Jewel live!
Where is WWE’s Crown Jewel event?
Crown Jewel is WWE’s main recurring event in Saudi Arabia and the 2022 event marks the fourth year in a ten-year partnership between the two sides. This year’s event will be held at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia.
What time is WWE Crown Jewel 2022?
WWE’s Crown Jewel Kickoff show begins at 11 a.m. ET and the main card PLE event should start around 12 p.m. ET.
- WWE’s The Bump will be available on-demand beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock
- Kickoff Show: 11 a.m. ET
- Main card: 12 p.m. ET
How to watch WWE Crown Jewel this year
Crown Jewel will be available on Peacock for fans in the U.S. and WWE Network for viewers outside of the U.S.
Who is the current WWE Universal Champion?
Roman Reigns, who last defeated Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle. He will defend this title against Logan Paul in the main event on Saturday. This will mark Paul’s third official match inside a WWE ring, and he’s coming off defeating The Miz at Summerslam and knocking out Jey Uso at WWE Smackdown. Jake Paul, Logan’s brother, is fresh off his defeat of Anderson Silva last weekend and will be in Logan’s corner for support against the rest of The Bloodline.
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 match card
- The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes
- Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Damage Control
- Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
- Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)
- Braun Strowman vs. Omos (with MVP)
- The O.C. vs The Judgment Day
- Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley
- Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul
“At WWE Crown Jewel, the WWE Universe will once again go down the rabbit hole as Bray Wyatt is scheduled to appear.”
Are there any WWE events after Crown Jewel?
After Crown Jewel, WWE will wrap up the 2022 schedule with Survivor Series in Boston on November 26 and NXT Deadline on December 10.
The WWE returns to Philadelphia to host Extreme Rules for the first time in October.
The Wells Fargo Center, which housed the event in 2019, will be the center of the wrestling world when Ronda Rousey looks to avenge her controversial loss at SummerSlam in a no holds barred match against Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.
Also on the card are Seth “Freaking” Rollins and Matt Riddle continuing their grudge match inside the fight pit with special guest referee and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier.
Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch WWE Extreme Rules!
What time is WWE Extreme Rules?
- Date: Saturday, October 8
- WWE’s The Bump: 3 p.m. ET
- Kickoff Show: 7 p.m. ET
- Main card: 8 p.m. ET
What channel is showing WWE Extreme Rules?
What to know about WWE Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey is on a rampage to reclaim the SmackDown Women’s Championship, dominating a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the opportunity to get champion, Liv Morgan, in a match, with no rules, no disqualifications and no mercy.
Matt Riddle continues his ongoing feud against Seth “Freakin” Rollins inside the fight pit, where a steel cage will hold these two brawlers in what is looking to be a brutal match.
Don’t forget: the day kicks off at 3 p.m. ET with WWE Extreme Rules edition of WWE’s The Bump, with Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla preparing for the night’s action and chatting with special guests ahead of the showdowns to come.
WWE Extreme Rules matches
- SmackDown Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match – Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
- Raw Women’s Championship Ladder Match – Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley
- Inside the Fight Pit (Guest referee UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier) – Matt Riddle vs. Seth “Freaking” Rollins
- Strap Match – Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kros
- “I Quit” Match – Edge vs. Finn Balor
- Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match – The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium
