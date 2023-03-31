The WWE Crown Jewel 2022 match card is set and it’s all happening this Saturday live on Peacock. Tune in to watch the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between social media star Logan Paul and the defending champion, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. We’ve got you covered on everything you need to know so you don’t miss a second of the action.

Where is WWE’s Crown Jewel event?

Crown Jewel is WWE’s main recurring event in Saudi Arabia and the 2022 event marks the fourth year in a ten-year partnership between the two sides. This year’s event will be held at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia.

What time is WWE Crown Jewel 2022?

WWE’s Crown Jewel Kickoff show begins at 11 a.m. ET and the main card PLE event should start around 12 p.m. ET.

WWE’s The Bump will be available on-demand beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock

How to watch WWE Crown Jewel this year

Crown Jewel will be available on Peacock for fans in the U.S. and WWE Network for viewers outside of the U.S.

U.S. – Peacock

– Peacock Outside the U.S. – WWE Network

Who is the current WWE Universal Champion?

Roman Reigns, who last defeated Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle. He will defend this title against Logan Paul in the main event on Saturday. This will mark Paul’s third official match inside a WWE ring, and he’s coming off defeating The Miz at Summerslam and knocking out Jey Uso at WWE Smackdown. Jake Paul, Logan’s brother, is fresh off his defeat of Anderson Silva last weekend and will be in Logan’s corner for support against the rest of The Bloodline.

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 match card

The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes

Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Damage Control

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)

Braun Strowman vs. Omos (with MVP)

The O.C. vs The Judgment Day

Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley

Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul

“At WWE Crown Jewel, the WWE Universe will once again go down the rabbit hole as Bray Wyatt is scheduled to appear.”

Are there any WWE events after Crown Jewel?

After Crown Jewel, WWE will wrap up the 2022 schedule with Survivor Series in Boston on November 26 and NXT Deadline on December 10.

