Baseball has finally arrived! Opening Day for the 2023 MLB Season is today, Thursday, March 30. The season kicks off with action from all 30 teams with 15 games on the slate. See below for the full 2023 MLB Opening schedule.

RELATED: 2023 MLB on Peacock Schedule – How to watch, live stream Sunday morning baseball games online

This 2023 MLB Season, NBC and Peacock have got you covered with a second consecutive season of baseball excitement. A total of 19 live games will be featured on this year’s exclusive Sunday Morning MLB package beginning on Sunday, April 23 with a Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies match up. Click here for the full 2023 MLB on Peacock schedule as well as additional information on how to sign up for exclusive Peacock content.

RELATED: How to watch 2023 MLB Opening Day Games

When is Opening Day 2023?

Opening Day is on Thursday, March 30.

2023 MLB Opening Day Schedule

*All times are listed as ET

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals: 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees: 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox: 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs: 3:10 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays: 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers: 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds: 4:10 p.m.

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres: 4:10 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals: 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals: 4:10 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami Marlins: 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros: 7:08 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics: 10:07 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers: 10:10 p.m.

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners: 10:10 p.m.

Be sure to check out NBC’s Circling the Bases Fantasy Baseball podcast for the latest baseball analysis, injury news, and storylines surrounding the 2023 MLB season!

How to watch the MLB on Peacock:

Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch all 19 MLB games live on Sunday mornings!

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

What devices can I watch Peacock on?

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; Samsung Smart TVs; VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs; LG Smart TVs; Comcast’s entertainment platforms including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV; and Cox’s Contour and Contour Stream Player devices. To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up, visit PeacockTV.com.