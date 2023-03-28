Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

2023 MLB Opening Day takes place on Thursday, March 30 with a total of 15 games–that’s action from all 30 MLB teams. The excitement begins at 1:05 PM ET with a Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals match up at Nationals Park and a San Francisco Giants vs New York Yankees showdown in the Bronx. See below for the full 2023 MLB Opening Day Schedule.

RELATED: 2023 MLB on Peacock Schedule – How to watch, live stream Sunday morning baseball games online

For a second straight season, NBC and Peacock will feature an exclusive Sunday Morning MLB package with a total of 19 games beginning on Sunday, April 23 with a Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies match up. Click here for the full 2023 MLB on Peacock schedule as well as additional information on how to sign up for exclusive Peacock content.

*All times are listed as ET

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals: 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees: 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox: 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs: 3:10 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays: 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers: 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds: 4:10 p.m.

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres: 4:10 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals: 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals: 4:10 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami Marlins: 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros: 7:08 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics: 10:07 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers: 10:10 p.m.

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners: 10:10 p.m.

RELATED: Playing Fast Ball in 2023 – Breaking Down New Rules Ahead of MLB Season

What’s different about the 2023 MLB Season?

The 2023 MLB Season will debut a few rule changes including bigger bases, a pitch timer, and defensive shift restrictions.

Bigger Bases: All bases, with the exception of home plate, will now be 18 inches square. Prior to this change, bases were 15 inches square.

All bases, with the exception of home plate, will now be 18 inches square. Prior to this change, bases were 15 inches square. Pitch Timer: Pitchers will now have 15 seconds to throw a pitch if the bases are empty and 20 seconds to throw a pitch if there’s a runner on base. Additionally, there will be a 30-second timer between batters.

Pitchers will now have 15 seconds to throw a pitch if the bases are empty and 20 seconds to throw a pitch if there’s a runner on base. Additionally, there will be a 30-second timer between batters. Defensive Shift: All four infielders are required to be on the infield with two on each side of second base at the time a pitch is thrown.

Click here for additional details and guidelines on the rule changes for the 2023 MLB Season.

Be sure to check out NBC’s Circling the Bases Fantasy Baseball podcast for the latest baseball analysis, injury news, and storylines surrounding the 2023 MLB season!

How to watch the MLB on Peacock:

Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch all 19 MLB games live on Sunday mornings!

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

What devices can I watch Peacock on?

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; Samsung Smart TVs; VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs; LG Smart TVs; Comcast’s entertainment platforms including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV; and Cox’s Contour and Contour Stream Player devices. To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up, visit PeacockTV.com.