Unvaccinated Djokovic can’t travel to US, out of Miami Open

Associated PressMar 18, 2023, 4:30 PM EDT
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Novak Djokovic withdrew from Miami Open again because he still can’t travel to the United States as a foreign citizen who is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic is out of the field for the event that begins next week, a tournament spokesman said Saturday. The 35-year-old from Serbia won that event six times, most recently in 2016.

Djokovic is No. 1 in the ATP rankings and is tied with Rafael Nadal – who is injured and also won’t be in Miami – at 22 Grand Slam titles, the record for most won by a man. In 2023, Djokovic is 15-1 with two titles, including at the Australian Open in January.

But he will now have missed the first two Masters 1000 events of the season. He pulled out of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, which ends this weekend, because he couldn’t get into the U.S. without having received any shots for the illness caused by the coronavirus.

In 2022, Djokovic also missed the trips to Indian Wells, Miami and the U.S. Open.

Back in in April 2020, as the pandemic raged, Djokovic said he was opposed to needing to be vaccinated to travel. He later said he would not get inoculated even if it meant missing tournaments.

In January 2022, he tried to get an exemption to compete at the Australian Open and traveled to Melbourne. But after his case went to court, his visa was revoked and Djokovic was deported from the country.

Pandemic restrictions have been eased in Australia since, and Djokovic returned this year without a problem and won the season’s first major championship.

Meanwhile, Nadal has been sidelined since hurting his left hip flexor during a second-round loss at Melbourne Park. He is aiming to return to action at the Monte Carlo Masters next month.

US Open 'very hopeful' unvaccinated Novak Djokovic can play

Associated PressMar 18, 2023, 4:37 PM EDT
After Novak Djokovic withdrew from tournaments in Florida and California because he still can't travel to the United States as a foreign citizen who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, a U.S. Tennis Association spokesman said Saturday the group is "very hopeful" the top-ranked player will be allowed into the country for the U.S. Open in August.

"Policies concerning access to the United States are determined by the White House. We are very hopeful that the policy preventing Novak Djokovic from entering the United States will be rescinded, or lapse, in the near future," the USTA's Chris Widmaier wrote to The Associated Press. "No COVID-19 restrictions are in place at the U.S. Open for any player, fan or other attendee. Novak, one of our sport's great champions, would be welcome to compete at the 2023 U.S. Open."

Rybakina routs Swiatek 6-2, 6-2 to reach Indian Wells final

Associated PressMar 18, 2023, 1:06 PM EDT
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. – Elena Rybakina fired seven aces in routing top-ranked Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-2 on Friday to advance to the BNP Paribas Open final.

“I’m pretty sad that I lost,” Swiatek said.

Rybakina will play second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, who beat Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3, in Sunday’s final in the Southern California desert.

“It’s going to be huge,” said Sabalenka, who won the doubles title in 2019. “This tournament feels like a Grand Slam. I really want to hold this trophy as a singles champion.”

Rybakina needed just 76 minutes to finish off Swiatek, the defending champion. She won 82% of her first-serve points, while Swiatek only managed 42%. Rybakina also beat the Polish star at the Australian Open in January on her way to finishing runner-up.

“I didn’t expect that I was going to play that good today,” Rybakina said. “I had nothing to lose, I just wanted to come and enjoy. I played one of the best matches this year.”

Swiatek had won 10 straight matches in the desert until being stopped by Rybakina’s powerful groundstrokes that repeatedly rushed Swiatek and forced her into uncharacteristic errors.

Swiatek double-faulted to lose the first set. Then she fell behind 5-0 in the second before rallying to win two games.

“I feel like I can play great tennis even against players who are serving pretty fast and everything,” she said. “But for sure the last couple of matches against Elena, they weren’t perfect for me.”

Swiatek said her rib was bothering her during the match.

“I still have to run some tests and see what’s going on. I don’t know yet,” she said, adding that for now she plans to play next week in Miami.

Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion, improved to 17-1 this year.

She leads Rybakina 4-0 in their career meetings, but all four have gone to a deciding set, including in the final Down Under.

“It was a really close match in Australia,” Rybakina said on court. “If I’m going to play like I did today, I think I have all the chances.”

Sabalenka took control against Sakkari, seeded seventh, from the start. She attacked the Greek’s second serve, winning 20 of 26 points off it. Sakkari, runner-up in last year’s final, fell to 3-5 in her career against Sabalenka.

Sakkari reached the semifinals by rallying from a set down three times and going 4-0 in deciding sets.

But Sabalenka was too dominant. She won the final three games, including two service breaks, to take the first set, 6-2.

Sabalenka led 2-0 in the second before Sakkari tied it 2-all. From there, Sabalenka won four of the final five games to close out the match in 1 1/2 hours.

“Just super happy right now,” Sabalenka said on court. “Maria’s such a great player and I knew it was going to be tough.”