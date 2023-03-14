Alcaraz, Fritz win; Murray, Badosa out at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Carlos Alcaraz defeated Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the BNP Paribas Open, joining defending champion Taylor Fritz in the fourth round.

Former NBA players Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash sat in the front row to see Alcaraz advance in the Southern California desert, where he was a semifinalist a year ago. The 19-year-old from Spain can return to the world’s No. 1 ranking by winning the title here.

The fourth-seeded Fritz routed Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-2. Fritz served four aces and won 88% of his first-serve points against the 30th-seeded Baez from Argentina.

“I’m trying to take it like it’s any other tournament, but it is pretty tough to not know that I’m defending a title,” Fritz said. “I’m getting constantly reminded of that.”

Andy Murray’s run ended with a 7-6 (6), 6-2 loss to 21-year-old Jack Draper.

“I’ve looked up to Andy since I was so young,” Draper said. “I watched him win Wimbledon for the first time in 2013 and then I’ve had the opportunity to get to know him and practice with him often since 2019. He’s a really special person, a great champion and a great human being, and it was a privilege to play against him on this court.”

Murray has not won three consecutive matches at a Masters 1000 event since he won the title in Paris in 2016.

Also advancing was Stan Wawrinka, who defeated No. 7 seed Holger Rune, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5. American Tommy Paul beat ninth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Rune saved a match point and rallied from 2-5 down to win the second-set tiebreaker. But Wawrinka recovered in the third to send his 19-year-old opponent packing.

“The last 45 minutes was tough,” Wawrinka said. “I had the match in control and was playing well. I was putting a lot of pressure – I should have won the match way before.”

Wawrinka reached the fourth round at Indian Wells for the first time since 2017, when he lost in the final. He turns 38 next month.

“All my career I know only one way,” Wawrinka said. “To keep fighting, working, pushing myself and stay positive. I am super happy with the win.”

No. 8 Felix Auger-Aliassime avoided the upset bug and beat Francisco Cerundolo, 7-5, 6-4.

In women’s action, top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

“I’m glad that I got the chance to play under pressure a little bit more, and see how I am going to cope with that,” Swiatek said on court.

No. 4 Ons Jabeur lost to Marketa Vondrousova, 7-6 (5), 6-4, and No. 5 Caroline Garcia outlasted Leylah Fernandez, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1.

Qualifier Varvara Gracheva knocked out No. 8 Daria Kasatkina, 6-4, 6-4.

Emma Raducanu, the 2021 U.S Open champion, beat No. 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

The final set lasted more than an hour, with Raducanu breaking Haddad Maia’s serve to go up 4-3. Raducanu held the rest of the way and closed it out on her fourth match point. It was her biggest win over an opponent since her breakthrough run at the U.S. Open.

Next up for Raducanu is a fourth-round match against Swiatek.

“I’m pretty sure I’ll be ready tactically; my coach is good at tactics so I’m just going to trust him,” Swiatek said. ”I’m pretty sure that I got into the rhythm already, so hopefully I’m going to play better with every match.”

No. 10 Elena Rybakina beat defending champion and doubles partner Paula Badosa, 6-3, 7-5.

Doubles star Bob Bryan replaces Fish as U.S. Davis Cup captain

One of many highlights of Bob Bryan’s time as half of a record-breaking men’s doubles duo was helping the United States claim the 2007 Davis Cup – the last time the country won the competition. Now Bryan will try to end that drought from the sideline.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Bryan’s appointment as Davis Cup captain, succeeding Mardy Fish. Bryan’s first matches in charge will come during the group stage in September.

Bryan and his twin brother, Mike, earned a record 16 Grand Slam championships together, 119 tour-level titles and an Olympic gold medal in doubles, finishing 10 seasons atop the ATP rankings before retiring in 2020. They went 25-5 as a pair in Davis Cup matches, including a win that clinched the U.S. victory over Russia 16 years ago in Portland.

“That is at the top of the list of my best memories in tennis. All of those times in the Davis Cup trenches with my teammates are seared into my mind. We had highs and we had lows, but they’re definitely unforgettable,” Bob Bryan said in a telephone interview from Miami, where he lives. “We’ll never forget celebrating with our teammates, who we had gone through a lot with: Andy Roddick, James Blake, Mardy Fish. We had a fun night out in Portland. We were drinking out of the cup – whatever Roddick poured in there. He was the bartender for that night.”

Told of Bryan’s captaincy on Monday, Roddick said: “Bob knows Davis Cup. He’s passionate about Davis Cup. He was one of the people that always said ‘yes’ to Davis Cup. The guys seem to like him a lot. I’m curious how he’s going to put his brand, his stamp, on it.”

Bryan, who also will have a role with the USTA’s player development program, takes over the Davis Cup squad during a recent surge by American men on tour. It’s been 20 years since Roddick won the U.S. Open for the last Grand Slam singles trophy by a man from the U.S., but Frances Tiafoe reached the semifinals at Flushing Meadows last September and Tommy Paul made it to the final four at the Australian Open in January.

The week after the Australian Open, those two were among 10 men from the United States ranked in the top 50, the most since June 1995. When Taylor Fritz rose to No. 5 last month, it was the highest ranking for an American man since Roddick in 2009.

“What I’m looking forward to is working with the guys throughout the year. Understanding them better. Getting to know them and their coaches. As a captain, you’ve got to understand that everyone is different and responds differently to different words. With coaching, sometimes it’s better not to say too much,” Bryan said. “I’m definitely going to be a good listener, but I want to bring my enthusiasm, passion and energy to this event and show the guys what an honor it is to represent the U.S. I think these guys are really motivated to win this thing.”

The USTA said in January that Fish would no longer be captain, a post he held since 2019.

Bryan was a Davis Cup coach under Fish and served as an acting captain last year when Fish was sidelined with COVID-19.

The two were fined $10,000 apiece and put on a four-month probation by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) in November for promoting a gambling operator via social media. The ITIA said Bryan and Fish cooperated fully with its investigation and removed the problematic posts immediately.

“I’ve never done any sort of sports gambling and I broke a new ITIA rule. It was a little unclear what impact that would have on my chances to be captain, but now it’s in my rearview,” Bryan said. “I’m happy to have it behind me.”

Qualifier Garin beats Ruud at Indian Wells; Norrie advances

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Qualifier Cristian Garin of Chile shocked third-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 7-6 (2) at the BNP Paribas Open for his first win over a top-five player in nearly two years.

Garin, ranked No. 97, had 39 winners while Ruud, ranked No. 4, managed just 15 winners against 29 unforced errors in a match that lasted 1 hour, 59 minutes.

“Casper is one of the players that I really admire,” Garin said. “I’m so happy to be playing like that, being aggressive, going to the net. That’s the way that I like to play and the only way that I have to beat these kinds of players.”

The 26-year-old Garin improved to 3-1 lifetime against Ruud, a two-time Grand Slam finalist, since they first met on tour in 2019 at Sao Paulo, Brazil. Garin moves into the round of 16 to face No. 23 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who beat 13th-seeded Karen Khachanov 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Cameron Norrie, the 2021 Indian Wells champion, rallied from a set and 3-0 down to defeat world No. 103 Taro Daniel 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-2. The 10th-seeded Norrie improved to 11-3 lifetime at Indian Wells and will face sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev, who beat Ugo Humbert 7-5, 6-3. Daniel, a qualifier, was seeking another eye-opening victory following his second-round stunner over Matteo Berrettini.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev, who missed the second half of the 2022 season after tearing three ligaments in his right ankle at the French Open, beat Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5, 1-6, 7-5. He moves on to face fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev, who defeated Ilya Ivashka 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

Top American woman Jessica Pegula, the No. 3 seed, rallied from a set down for the second consecutive match to beat 26th-seeded Anastasia Potapova 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Pegula was close to losing to the 21-year-old upstart. She faced a break point while serving at 4-4 in the second set but got out of trouble and won the set. Pegula had to rally again in the third set, from 2-0 and 3-1 down, but drew even with a break in the sixth game. She broke Potapova to close out the match.

“I think I started playing a little bit smarter, getting a little bit more depth on my shots,” Pegula said. “Everything got a little bit better, but she came out playing really well. I was pretty frustrated but she’s a great player.”

Pegula, who edged Camila Giorgi in her opening match, advances to face Petra Kvitova, who beat Jelena Ostapenko 0-6, 6-0, 6-4.

No. 6 seed Coco Gauff, playing on the eve of her 19th birthday, eased past Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-3 in a showdown of teenagers to advance to face Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson, who beat Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

“I felt a little pressure coming in in today’s match, to be honest with you, because of the age thing, which I’ve never thought about that in the past,” said Gauff, who moved into the round of 16 in the Southern California desert for the first time.

Seventh-seeded Maria Sakkari beat No. 27 Anhelina Kalinina 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. Sakkari, who reached the final last year, advanced to the round of 16 for the third time in five career BNP Paribas Open appearances. The Greek player will face No. 17 seed Karolina Pliskova, who breezed past No. 11 seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 7-5.