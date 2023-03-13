The MLB is coming back to NBC and Peacock for a second straight season of baseball excitement that you won’t want to miss. This year’s exclusive Sunday Morning MLB package will feature a total of 19 live games beginning on Sunday, April 23 as the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies host the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park. Live coverage begins at at 12:05 PM ET.
RELATED: When is the 2023 MLB Opening Day?
Additionally, each of NBC and Peacock’s 19 games will be featured as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:35 PM ET that day. See below for the full 2023 MLB on Peacock schedule as well as additional information on how to sign up for exclusive Peacock content.
2023 MLB on Peacock Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|April 23
|12:05 p.m.
|Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies
|April 30
|12:05 p.m.
|Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins
|May 7
|11:35 a.m.
|Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves*
|May 14
|11:35 a.m.
|Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians
|May 21
|11:35 a.m.
|New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds
|May 28
|11:35 a.m.
|Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays
|June 4
|11:35 a.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates
|June 11
|11:35 a.m.
|Arizona Diamondbacks at Detroit Tigers
|June 18
|1:05 p.m.
|Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs
|July 2
|12:05 p.m.
|Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles
|July 9
|12:05 p.m.
|Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals
|July 16
|12:05 p.m.
|San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates
|July 23
|12:05 p.m.
|San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers
|July 30
|12:05 p.m.
|Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays
|August 6
|12:05 p.m.
|Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
|August 13
|12:05 p.m.
|Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox
|August 20
|1:05 p.m.
|Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
|August 27
|12:05 p.m.
|Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets
|September 3
|1:05 p.m.
|Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers
Be sure to check out NBC’s Circling the Bases Fantasy Baseball podcast for the latest baseball analysis, injury news, and storylines surrounding the 2023 MLB season!
How to watch the MLB on Peacock:
Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch all 19 MLB games live on Sunday mornings!
If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.
What devices can I watch Peacock on?
Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; Samsung Smart TVs; VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs; LG Smart TVs; Comcast’s entertainment platforms including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV; and Cox’s Contour and Contour Stream Player devices. To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up, visit PeacockTV.com.
What else can I watch on Peacock?
Here’s what else you get with Peacock:
- New movies straight from theaters—plus hundreds of movies from major Hollywood studios such as Universal, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features.
- Thousands of hours of hit TV shows, including highly anticipated Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC & Bravo.
- Peacock Channels playing your favorite movies, shows, and clips 24/7. Scroll less and stream more with NBC Sports on Peacock, SNL Vault, Fallon Tonight, TODAY All Day, and True Crime.
- More LIVE sports than any other streamer, including Sunday Night Football and Premier League.
- Kids’ movies and shows, including Where’s Waldo? and Curious George.
- Hit Spanish-language TV shows and news from Telemundo.