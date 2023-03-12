Primoz Roglic triumphs at Tirreno-Adriatico for winning return from injury

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO, Italy — Primož Roglič made a winning return to cycling as he triumphed at the week-long Tirreno-Adriatico for a fourth Slovenian victory in five editions at “The Race of the Two Seas.”

It was Roglič’s first race of the season after the Jumbo-Visma rider underwent shoulder surgery last year.

“It’s just nice to come back to racing this way. I really enjoyed the whole week,” Roglič said. “My teammates were super strong.

“One week ago I was just expecting to suffer. It’s even better to win when it’s unexpected. It feels good ahead of the Giro d’Italia too.”

After winning the previous three stages to build up a significant advantage, Roglič protected his lead and finished safely in the peloton during Stage 7 to end the week-long race 18 seconds ahead of João Almeida of Portugal and 23 seconds ahead of British cyclist Tao Geoghegan Hart.

Roglič won the Tirreno in 2019. Fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogačar won the two previous editions but the two-time defending champion was competing at the Paris-Nice race which he won.

Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen won a bunch sprint to take the stage win. The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider edged out Dylan Groenewegen and Alberto Dainese.

It was Philipsen’s second sprint victory at this year’s Tirreno, setting him up as one of the favorites for next weekend’s Milan-San Remo race.

“I was dying in the end, my legs felt really painful, but I’m happy that I could keep it to the finish,” Philipsen said.

“The sprint stage is always different from a classic like San Remo but of course we have some confidence. We have a strong team I think. So now it’s good to take some time off, recover a little bit and try to be on top level.”

There was an early breakaway in the 154-kilometer (96-mile) route that started and finished in San Benedetto del Tronto but the eight riders were caught with just over 3 kilometers (2 miles) remaining.

Pogacar tops Gaudu, Vingegaard to win Paris-Nice

NICE, France — An impressive Tadej Pogacar clinched the final stage with a solo escape to win the week-long Paris-Nice.

David Gaudu finished second overall, 53 seconds behind Pogacar, while Jonas Vingegaard was third at 1 minute, 39 seconds back.

Pogacar attacked during the climb of Col d’Eze with 18 kilometers (11.2 miles) to go, finishing the eighth stage 33 seconds ahead of a small group made up of Vingegaard, Gaudu, Simon Yates and Matteo Jorgenson.

The Slovenian rider completed the 118-kilometer trek around Nice in 2 hours, 51 minutes, 2 seconds, crossing the finish line with both arms raised before taking a bow in front of the crowd and clapping his hands.

Pogacar now has a slight mental edge over Vingegaard, also outclassing him last October to win the Tour of Lombardy.

The duel between Pogacar and Vingegaard has become one of the biggest rivalries in cycling. Vingegaard finished second behind Pogacar in the 2021 Tour de France. But the Danish rider managed to beat Pogacar in the 2022 Tour de France for his first major title.

Vingegaard still has time to hit peak form. The Tour de France starts July 1.

Pogacar is the current leader in the UCI men’s road racing world rankings.

Pogacar and Vingegaard both started the season well. Last month in Spain, Pogacar won the Tour of Andalucia while Vingegaard won the O Gran Camino. Pogacar took the yellow jersey by winning the fourth stage. He dumped Vingegaard in the climb of La Loge des Gardes. Only Gaudu could stay on Pogacar’s wheel.

The two-time Tour de France winner extended his overall lead by taking Stage 7, beating Gaudu and Vingegaard in a small sprint atop Col de la Couillole.

French rider Gaudu finished fourth overall in the 2022 Tour de France but failed to finish in the past two editions of Paris-Nice.

The next race on the UCI World Tour is the Milan-San Remo classic on March 18.

How to watch every stage of the 2023 Paris-Nice: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info, and more

The first major European stage of the year begins this Sunday, March 5 as the 2023 Paris-Nice kicks off in the Paris town of La Verrière and concludes in Nice on Sunday, March 12.

The 1,201 km race (746 miles) will feature a total of 8 stages and NBC Sports has got you covered with live coverage of every single stage which will be available on Peacock. The final stage will be presented on Peacock and CNBC. See below for the full schedule as well as additional information on how to watch/live stream of the 2023 Paris-Nice.

Sunday marks the 81st edition of the event and two-time Tour de France winner and Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Tadej Pogačar and 2022 Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard are set to headline the 2023-Paris-Nice. Americans Neilson Powless, Matteo Jorgenson, and Larry Warbasse are expected to compete. Other notable cyclists include Arnaud Démare, Alexander Kristoff, Stefan Küng, and Daniel Martinez.

How to watch the 2023 Paris-Nice:

*All times are listed as ET and subject to change

Date Time Stage Platform
Sun., March 5 9:10 a.m. Stage 1: La Verrière Highlights Peacock
Mon., March 6 8:55 a.m. Stage 2: Bazainville / Fontainebleau Highlights Peacock
Tues., March 7 8:55 a.m. Stage 3: Dampierre-en-Burly Highlights Peacock
Wed., March 8 8:55 a.m. Stage 4: Saint-Amand-Montrond / La Loge des Gardes Highlights Peacock
Thurs., March 9 8:55 a.m. Stage 5: Saint-Symphorien-sur-Coise / Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux Highlights Peacock
Fri., March 10 8:55 a.m. Stage 6: Tourves / La Colle-sur-Loup Peacock
Sat., March 11 7:05 a.m. Stage 7: Nice / Col de la Couillole Peacock
Sun., March 12 8 a.m. Stage 8: Nice Peacock, CNBC

Click here to see the 2023 Paris-Nice route.

