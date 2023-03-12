The first major European stage of the year begins this Sunday, March 5 as the 2023 Paris-Nice kicks off in the Paris town of La Verrière and concludes in Nice on Sunday, March 12.

The 1,201 km race (746 miles) will feature a total of 8 stages and NBC Sports has got you covered with live coverage of every single stage which will be available on Peacock. The final stage will be presented on Peacock and CNBC. See below for the full schedule as well as additional information on how to watch/live stream of the 2023 Paris-Nice.

Sunday marks the 81st edition of the event and two-time Tour de France winner and Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Tadej Pogačar and 2022 Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard are set to headline the 2023-Paris-Nice. Americans Neilson Powless, Matteo Jorgenson, and Larry Warbasse are expected to compete. Other notable cyclists include Arnaud Démare, Alexander Kristoff, Stefan Küng, and Daniel Martinez.

How to watch the 2023 Paris-Nice:

*All times are listed as ET and subject to change

Click here to see the 2023 Paris-Nice route.

How can I watch the 2023 Paris-Nice and other cycling events on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including cycling.

What devices does Peacock support?