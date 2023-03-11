Manny Franco rides 5 winners on Aqueduct card

Associated PressMar 11, 2023, 1:20 PM EST
Mark Vergari/The Journal News/USA TODAY NETWORK
NEW YORK — Jockey Manny Franco rode five winners on an eight-race card at Aqueduct, two months after he bagged a six-win day at the New York racetrack.

The 28-year-old jockey from Puerto Rico swept the first four races on the card, riding the favorite in three of those races. Franco returned to win the sixth in a photo finish.

He leads the jockeys’ standings with 56 victories at the winter meet. His six wins on Jan. 6 tied a New York Racing Association record.

“It means a lot to me. Every win here is special,” Franco said. “It’s hard to get a win, especially here in New York.”

Practical Move takes San Felipe; Forte wins Fountain of Youth

Associated PressMar 4, 2023, 7:28 PM EST
ARCADIA, Calif. — Tim Yakteen got the best of his former boss, Bob Baffert, with Practical Move’s 2 1/2-length victory in the $400,000 San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita.

At Florida’s Gulfstream, Forte easily won the $400,000 Fountain of Youth as the 1-2 favorite in his 3-year-old debut. The early Kentucky Derby favorite ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.12.

Forte earned 50 points toward qualifying for the Derby’s 20-horse field. He had not raced since winning the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland in November, which helped him earn juvenile champion honors last year.

At New York’s Aqueduct, Raise Cain won the $300,000 Gotham and paid $49 to win on a busy day of Kentucky Derby preps around the country. He also earned 50 Derby qualifying points.

At Santa Anita, Yakteen was busy saddling three other colts that were recently transferred from Baffert’s barn to him. The trio of Hejazi, Fort Bragg and Mr Fisk finished fourth, fifth and sixth. The transfer was required in order for them to earn Derby qualifying points. Baffert is serving a two-year ban by Churchill Downs Inc., which will keep him out of the Derby for the second straight year.

National Treasure, another of Baffert’s colts taken over by Yakteen, was scratched because of a bruised right front foot. He is likely to race again later this month.

But it was Practical Move, a colt Yakteen has developed himself, that stole the show.

“He’s developed really well from a 2-year-old old to a 3-year-old,” said Yakteen, who was an assistant to Baffert years ago. “Just a gifted, gifted individual.”

Practical Move ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.01 under Ramon Vazquez. He paid $10.40, $5.20 and $3.20. The colt earned 50 points toward Kentucky Derby qualifying.

“This horse keeps getting better and better every day,” Vazquez said.

Geaux Rocket Ride, the 5-2 favorite, returned $5 and $3.20. Skinner was another 1 1/4 lengths back in third and paid $2.80 to show.

Practical Move was bred by prominent trainer Chad Brown and was purchased for $230,000 by Leslie and Jean Pierre Amestoy, along with another partner. The Amestoys, who have had most of their success with quarter horses in New Mexico, don’t mind that Yakteen will possibly be overseeing Baffert’s colts in the Kentucky Derby.

The couple noted they’ve beaten Baffert-trained horses three times, including Practical Move’s win in the Los Alamitos Futurity in December.

“We’re good,” Leslie Amestoy said, smiling.

Her husband added, “I like my horse.”

Road to the Kentucky Derby: How to Watch Horse Racing from Gulfstream Park and Santa Anita This Weekend

By Mar 3, 2023, 5:05 PM EST
Horse racing action returns to NBC Sports this weekend on the road to the 2023 Kentucky Derby with continuing coverage of the 1/ST Racing Tour Saturday at 4pm ET on CNBC and Peacock. The two hours of coverage will feature seven live races, highlighted by the $400,000 Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) from 1/ST’s Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida., and the $400,000 San Felipe Stakes (G2) from 1/ST’s Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.

It’s a packed day of horse racing action with the following additional races included in the coverage on CNBC and Peacock: the Honey Fox Stakes (G3), Davona Dale Stakes (G2), and Mac Diarmida Stakes (G2) from Gulfstream Park as well as the Buena Vista Stakes (G2) from Santa Anita Park. An allowance race from Santa Anita will also air live during Saturday’s coverage.

Both the Fountain of Youth Stakes and the San Felipe Stakes award 50 Kentucky Derby qualification points to the winner, and a total of 100 points to the field (on a 50-20-15-10-5 scale). The Fountain of Youth field is expected to be led by Todd Pletcher-trained Forte (ridden by Irad Ortiz, Jr), who makes his 2023 debut after winning last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and being voted 2022’s Champion 2-year-old male. Forte is 4-5 in his career.

In the San Felipe Stakes, the favorite is likely National Treasure, one of five Tim Yakteen entrants in the field. Four of those five, including National Treasure, were transferred to Yakteen from Bob Baffert, who remains suspended from Churchill Downs. The most recent runner in the San Felipe to win the Kentucky Derby was Authentic, who did so in 2020.

