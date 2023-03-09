Andy Murray pulls out another 3-set victory at Indian Wells

John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. – Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray remained unbeaten this season in matches that go to a deciding third or fifth set by coming back to beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4 across more than three hours in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday.

Murray, a 35-year-old who has an artificial hip, faced a pair of break points while serving at 15-40 and already trailing 4-3 in the final set. Convert either of those chances, and Etcheverry would have served for the victory.

But 2009 Indian Wells runner-up Murray managed to hold there, beginning a three-game, match-ending run against Etcheverry, a 21-year-old from Argentina who is ranked 61st after reaching the final of a tournament in Santiago, Chile, last week.

So far in 2023, Murray is 5-0 in best-of-three-set matches that last three sets, along with 2-0 in best-of-five matches that go five. He is 0-3 in contests that conclude earlier.

Another man who owns three major titles, Stan Wawrinka, made a successful return to the hard-court tournament in the California desert after four years away, beating qualifier Aleksandar Vukic 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.

Wawrinka, a 37-year-old who has been ranked as high as No. 3 and is now No. 100 after a series of operations to his left foot and left knee, hit 10 aces and won 28 of 33 first-serve points. His previous match in Indian Wells was a loss to Swiss Davis Cup teammate Roger Federer in the third round in 2019.

Wawrinka will face No. 26 seed Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round at the first Masters 1000 tournament of the season.

Dominic Thiem, who won the Indian Wells title in 2019 and the U.S. Open a year later, was scheduled for first-round action later on Day 2.

Emma Raducanu, who won the 2021 U.S. Open as a teenage qualifier, was back on court Thursday for the first time since January after having tonsillitis, and fell behind 2-0 in each set during what would become a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Danka Kovinic.

Another 20-year-old, Ben Shelton, trailed 2-0 at the outset against Fabio Fognini before taking 12 of the last 15 games to win 6-4, 6-1. Shelton, the 2022 NCAA singles champion at the University of Florida who hadn’t won a match since reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals, will take on No. 4 seed and defending champion Taylor Fritz next.

Fognini was warned for an audible obscenity and for taking too much time getting ready to return serves; he also spiked a racket during the match but wasn’t cited by the chair umpire for that.

Thanasi Kokkinakis claimed 32 of 34 points he served in a 6-4, 6-1 victory over wild-card entry Brandon Holt to earn a matchup on Saturday against reigning U.S. Open champion and No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz.

Danielle Collins, the 2022 Australian Open runner-up, lost a second consecutive match against an opponent ranked outside the top 50, knocked out 6-4, 6-4 by 80th-ranked Dalma Galfi. Galif had lost in qualifying but moved into the main draw when someone withdrew. Collins delivered only nine winners while making 41 unforced errors.

Varvara Gracheva, who qualified for Indian Wells after reaching the final at Austin, Texas, last week, defeated Ysaline Bonaventure 6-2, 6-2; Katerina Siniakova beat Jule Niemeier 7-5, 6-4; and Jil Teichmann was a 6-1, 6-4 winner over Ashlyn Krueger.

In other results, Jack Draper overwhelmed qualifier Leandro Riedi 6-1, 6-1 to set up an all-British matchup against No. 24 Dan Evans; Mackenzie McDonald defeated Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-0; and Marton Fucsovics beat J.J. Wolf 1-6, 6-0, 6-3.

Wawrinka wins in return to Indian Wells after 4 years away

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. – Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka made a successful return to the BNP Paribas Open after four years away, beating qualifier Aleksandar Vukic 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 on Thursday.

Wawrinka, a 37-year-old who has been ranked as high as No. 3 and is now No. 100 after a series of operations to his left foot and left knee, hit 10 aces and won 28 of 33 first-serve points. His previous match at the hard-court tournament in the California desert was a loss to Swiss Davis Cup teammate Roger Federer in the third round in 2019.

Wawrinka, the runner-up to Federer at Indian Wells in 2017, will face No. 26 seed Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round at the first Masters 1000 tournament of the season.

Two other owners of major titles who have dealt with injury issues in recent years, Andy Murray and Dominic Thiem, were scheduled for first-round action later on Day 2.

Nakashima tops Isner at Indian Wells minus Djokovic, Nadal

Mike Frey/Getty Images
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. – Brandon Nakashima took advantage of two double-faults by John Isner in an error-filled game to collect the match’s only service break and went on to reach the second round at the BNP Paribas Open with a 7-6 (7), 6-3 victory in the all-American contest Wednesday.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in the stands as play got started at the year’s first Masters 1000 event, a combined tournament for women and men.

Nakashima, a 21-year-old from San Diego, saved one set point for 2018 Wimbledon semifinalist Isner, who is 37, en route to grabbing the opening tiebreaker. And Nakashima, who won the ATP Next Gen Finals last year, broke to lead 4-2 in the second set after nearly 1 1/2 hours of play, taking his four points in that game via that pair of double-faults, one forehand by Isner that found the net tape and didn’t make it over, and another that sailed long.

In all, Isner, the 2012 runner-up at Indian Wells, double-faulted seven times, part of his total of 25 unforced errors – 18 more than Nakashima. Next up for the 48th-ranked Nakashima is the tough task of facing 2022 U.S. Open champion and former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, who is on a 14-match winning streak and won the past three tournaments he entered.

That run of success includes a win over Novak Djokovic, the 22-time Grand Slam champion not in the field at Indian Wells because he can’t travel to the United States as a foreign citizen not vaccinated against COVID-19. The player Djokovic shares the record with for most majors won by a man, Rafael Nadal, also isn’t in the desert; he has been sidelined since injuring his left hip flexor at the Australian Open.

Medvedev, like other seeded players, received a first-round bye.

On Wednesday night, Gael Monfils – a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist who is 36 – was scheduled to compete for the first time since August, facing Jordan Thompson. Monfils hasn’t played since a foot injury last August.

In other Day 1 action, Evgeniya Rodina, a 34-year-old who is ranked 427th and had played just one tour-level match in 2023, ousted 68th-ranked Alizé Cornet 6-2, 7-5; 67th-ranked Wang Xinyu beat 37th-ranked Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-1; wild-card entry Dayana Yastremska defeated Anna Bondar 6-3, 6-4; Aliaksandra Sasnovich got past Kaia Kanepi 6-3, 7-6 (5); Anna Blinkova beat Ann Li 6-1, 6-2; and 18-year-old Linda Noskova defeated Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6 (7), 6-1.

Shelby Rogers was a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 winner in an all-American matchup against wild-card entry Katie Volynets; qualifier Lesia Tsurenko beat Zhu Lin 6-4, 6-3; and Camila Giorgi picked up a 6-3, 6-3 victory over qualifier Arantxa Rus.

In men’s matches, Marcos Giron, who won an NCAA singles title for UCLA, eliminated Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-3, 7-5; Ugo Humbert beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 7-6 (6); Jason Kubler edged Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-6 (4); and Oscar Otte defeated Laslo Djere 6-3, 7-5.

Wild-card entry Wu Yibing, whose title at Dallas last month made him the first Chinese player to win an ATP singles trophy, pulled out a 6-7 (6), 6-0, 7-6 (3) win against Jaume Munar; qualifier Taro Daniel beat Roberto Carballes Baena 6-1, 7-5 to set up a meeting with 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini; qualifier Cristian Garin defeated Daniel Galan 6-4, 6-2; and Australian Open quarterfinalist Jiri Lehecka eliminated Arthur Rinderknech 7-6 (4), 7-5.