Nakashima tops Isner at Indian Wells minus Djokovic, Nadal

Associated PressMar 8, 2023, 10:03 PM EST
Mike Frey/Getty Images
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. – Brandon Nakashima took advantage of two double-faults by John Isner in an error-filled game to collect the match’s only service break and went on to reach the second round at the BNP Paribas Open with a 7-6 (7), 6-3 victory in the all-American contest Wednesday.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in the stands as play got started at the year’s first Masters 1000 event, a combined tournament for women and men.

Nakashima, a 21-year-old from San Diego, saved one set point for 2018 Wimbledon semifinalist Isner, who is 37, en route to grabbing the opening tiebreaker. And Nakashima, who won the ATP Next Gen Finals last year, broke to lead 4-2 in the second set after nearly 1 1/2 hours of play, taking his four points in that game via that pair of double-faults, one forehand by Isner that found the net tape and didn’t make it over, and another that sailed long.

In all, Isner, the 2012 runner-up at Indian Wells, double-faulted seven times, part of his total of 25 unforced errors – 18 more than Nakashima. Next up for the 48th-ranked Nakashima is the tough task of facing 2022 U.S. Open champion and former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, who is on a 14-match winning streak and won the past three tournaments he entered.

That run of success includes a win over Novak Djokovic, the 22-time Grand Slam champion not in the field at Indian Wells because he can’t travel to the United States as a foreign citizen not vaccinated against COVID-19. The player Djokovic shares the record with for most majors won by a man, Rafael Nadal, also isn’t in the desert; he has been sidelined since injuring his left hip flexor at the Australian Open.

Medvedev, like other seeded players, received a first-round bye.

On Wednesday night, Gael Monfils – a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist who is 36 – was scheduled to compete for the first time since August, facing Jordan Thompson. Monfils hasn’t played since a foot injury last August.

In other Day 1 action, Evgeniya Rodina, a 34-year-old who is ranked 427th and had played just one tour-level match in 2023, ousted 68th-ranked Alizé Cornet 6-2, 7-5; 67th-ranked Wang Xinyu beat 37th-ranked Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-1; wild-card entry Dayana Yastremska defeated Anna Bondar 6-3, 6-4; Aliaksandra Sasnovich got past Kaia Kanepi 6-3, 7-6 (5); Anna Blinkova beat Ann Li 6-1, 6-2; and 18-year-old Linda Noskova defeated Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6 (7), 6-1.

Shelby Rogers was a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 winner in an all-American matchup against wild-card entry Katie Volynets; qualifier Lesia Tsurenko beat Zhu Lin 6-4, 6-3; and Camila Giorgi picked up a 6-3, 6-3 victory over qualifier Arantxa Rus.

In men’s matches, Marcos Giron, who won an NCAA singles title for UCLA, eliminated Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-3, 7-5; Ugo Humbert beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 7-6 (6); Jason Kubler edged Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-6 (4); and Oscar Otte defeated Laslo Djere 6-3, 7-5.

Wild-card entry Wu Yibing, whose title at Dallas last month made him the first Chinese player to win an ATP singles trophy, pulled out a 6-7 (6), 6-0, 7-6 (3) win against Jaume Munar; qualifier Taro Daniel beat Roberto Carballes Baena 6-1, 7-5 to set up a meeting with 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini; qualifier Cristian Garin defeated Daniel Galan 6-4, 6-2; and Australian Open quarterfinalist Jiri Lehecka eliminated Arthur Rinderknech 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Women’s tennis tour, WTA, in commercial partnership with CVC

Associated PressMar 7, 2023, 9:51 AM EST
Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
The women’s professional tennis tour launched a commercial enterprise with CVC Capital Partners to increase revenues for the sport, with the investment manager contributing $150 million for a 20% stake in what will be known as WTA Ventures LLC.

“Obviously, the ambition is to materially grow women’s professional tennis. Grow our profile, its value, the prize money,” WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said. “This arrangement is certainly going to provide for us to create more investment opportunity to our players and our tournaments.”

He said the new entity is completely separate from St. Petersburg, Florida-based WTA Inc., which oversees the tour itself, and will manage all of the sport’s commercial activities, including rights for broadcast, data, gaming, sponsorship, licensing and NFTs.

“We can begin, hopefully, gaining more audience and more engaged fans,” Simon said. “That will then drive the asset value of each of those properties through the growth of the audience.”

In late 2021, Simon announced that the WTA would be suspending all of its tournaments – including the season-ending WTA Finals – that were held in China because of concerns over the safety of former player Peng Shuai, costing the tour millions of dollars. That ban on competition in China remains in place; Simon said there will be a decision about where to hold this season’s WTA Finals by the end of March.

He called the CVC investment “completely unattached from any of those issues.”

Simon also said the agreement announced Tuesday “doesn’t prohibit, in any way, from us continuing to have discussions with the ATP (men’s tennis tour) and potentially doing a bigger deal with the ATP involved.”

CVC says on its website that it is a “global alternative investment manager” with more than 137 billion euros ($145 billion) in assets under management.

It has worked with Formula One, European soccer leagues, rugby, volleyball and other sports.

The WTA-CVC partnership has been in the works for a while, from the initial concept to the work to complete the deal over the past 12 months.

“It’s been a long journey,” Simon said. — AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Kostyuk beats Gracheva for 1st WTA title

Associated PressMar 6, 2023, 12:55 PM EST
Getty Images
AUSTIN, Texas — Marta Kostyuk won her first career WTA title at age 20 by beating Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 7-5 in the ATX Open final, then dedicated the victory to her home country of Ukraine.

The eighth-seeded Kostyuk and the unseeded Gracheva, a 22-year-old Russian, did not meet at the net for the traditional post-match handshake; Kostyuk has said she will not do so after facing any opponents from Russia, which began its invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago, or Belarus, which helped launch the attack.

“Being in the position that I am in right now, it’s extremely special to win this title,” Kostyuk said during the trophy ceremony at the inaugural edition of the hard-court tournament in the Texas capital, “and I want to dedicate this title to Ukraine and to all the people that are fighting and dying right now.”

When Gracheva sailed a forehand long to end the match after 1 1/2 hours, Kostyuk – who trailed 5-3 in the second set and saved a set point at 5-4 – dropped to her knees at the baseline, put her hands on her face and sobbed.

“Obviously,” said Kostyuk, who was the junior champion at the 2017 Australian Open, “it’s a very special moment.”

Both players were participating in a tour-level title match for the first time, and they combined for 13 breaks of serve – eight by Kostyuk – and 14 double-faults. Both won fewer than 50% of points on serve.

There were only two aces, both by Gracheva, including one that gave her a set point at 5-4, 40-30. But she wasted that chance to force a third set by pushing a forehand wide. The 88th-ranked Gracheva, who eliminated No. 1 seed Magda Linette and 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens earlier in the tournament, put another forehand into the net to face a break point. Kostyuk converted it by ending a 16-shot exchange with a forehand volley winner.

Kostyuk, who came into the day ranked 52nd, then held to 6-5 with the help of an underhand serve, before capping a four-game, match-closing run with yet another break.

She is the third first-time champion on the women’s tour in 2023.