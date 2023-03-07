Women’s tennis tour, WTA, in commercial partnership with CVC

Associated PressMar 7, 2023, 9:51 AM EST
The women’s professional tennis tour launched a commercial enterprise with CVC Capital Partners on Tuesday to increase revenues for the sport, with the investment manager contributing $150 million for a 20% stake in what will be known as WTA Ventures LLC.

“Obviously, the ambition is to materially grow women’s professional tennis. Grow our profile, its value, the prize money,” WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said. “This arrangement is certainly going to provide for us to create more investment opportunity to our players and our tournaments.”

He said the new entity is completely separate from St. Petersburg, Florida-based WTA Inc., which oversees the tour itself, and will manage all of the sport’s commercial activities, including rights for broadcast, data, gaming, sponsorship, licensing and NFTs.

“We can begin, hopefully, gaining more audience and more engaged fans,” Simon said. “That will then drive the asset value of each of those properties through the growth of the audience.”

In late 2021, Simon announced that the WTA would be suspending all of its tournaments – including the season-ending WTA Finals – that were held in China because of concerns over the safety of former player Peng Shuai, costing the tour millions of dollars. That ban on competition in China remains in place; Simon said there will be a decision about where to hold this season’s WTA Finals by the end of March.

He called the CVC investment “completely unattached from any of those issues.”

Simon also said the agreement announced Tuesday “doesn’t prohibit, in any way, from us continuing to have discussions with the ATP (men’s tennis tour) and potentially doing a bigger deal with the ATP involved.”

CVC says on its website that it is a “global alternative investment manager” with more than 137 billion euros ($145 billion) in assets under management.

It has worked with Formula One, European soccer leagues, rugby, volleyball and other sports.

The WTA-CVC partnership has been in the works for a while, from the initial concept to the work to complete the deal over the past 12 months.

“It’s been a long journey,” Simon said. — AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Kostyuk beats Gracheva for 1st WTA title

Associated PressMar 6, 2023, 12:55 PM EST
AUSTIN, Texas — Marta Kostyuk won her first career WTA title at age 20 by beating Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 7-5 in the ATX Open final, then dedicated the victory to her home country of Ukraine.

The eighth-seeded Kostyuk and the unseeded Gracheva, a 22-year-old Russian, did not meet at the net for the traditional post-match handshake; Kostyuk has said she will not do so after facing any opponents from Russia, which began its invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago, or Belarus, which helped launch the attack.

“Being in the position that I am in right now, it’s extremely special to win this title,” Kostyuk said during the trophy ceremony at the inaugural edition of the hard-court tournament in the Texas capital, “and I want to dedicate this title to Ukraine and to all the people that are fighting and dying right now.”

When Gracheva sailed a forehand long to end the match after 1 1/2 hours, Kostyuk – who trailed 5-3 in the second set and saved a set point at 5-4 – dropped to her knees at the baseline, put her hands on her face and sobbed.

“Obviously,” said Kostyuk, who was the junior champion at the 2017 Australian Open, “it’s a very special moment.”

Both players were participating in a tour-level title match for the first time, and they combined for 13 breaks of serve – eight by Kostyuk – and 14 double-faults. Both won fewer than 50% of points on serve.

There were only two aces, both by Gracheva, including one that gave her a set point at 5-4, 40-30. But she wasted that chance to force a third set by pushing a forehand wide. The 88th-ranked Gracheva, who eliminated No. 1 seed Magda Linette and 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens earlier in the tournament, put another forehand into the net to face a break point. Kostyuk converted it by ending a 16-shot exchange with a forehand volley winner.

Kostyuk, who came into the day ranked 52nd, then held to 6-5 with the help of an underhand serve, before capping a four-game, match-closing run with yet another break.

She is the third first-time champion on the women’s tour in 2023.

Home favorite Jarry beats Etcheverry for Chile Open title

Associated PressMar 6, 2023, 12:27 AM EST
SANTIAGO, Chile – Home crowd favorite Nicolas Jarry beat Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 6-2 to clinch the Chile Open final, his first title at the elite level since 2019.

The 27-year-old Chilean served a doping suspension in 2020 and his ranking tumbled. His run to the title in the clay court tournament at Chile came the week after Jarry reached the semifinals of the Rio Open, where he lost a tough match to Carlos Alcaraz, and is projected to put him back into the top 60 in the ATP rankings.

“It is really unbelievable, it means a lot to me, specially doing it for the two weeks in a row,” Jarry said. “Winning the second tiebreaker was very important emotionally.”

Jarry and Etcheverry had met only once previously, in the first round at Cordoba last year, which the Argentine won in three sets.