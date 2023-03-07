2023 A-10 Men’s Basketball Tournament: How to Watch, Schedule, TV and Streaming Info

By Mar 7, 2023, 7:16 PM EST
It’s the most exciting month in college basketball, and as part of the leadup to 2023 March Madness, NBC Sports presents the 2023 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball tournament second round and quarterfinals live Wednesday, March 8th and Thursday, March 9th on USA Network. Each day of coverage features nine hours of A-10 action from the Barclays Center in New York, with eight matchups across the two days.

With a 15-3 conference record (24-7 overall), the VCU Rams took the A-10 regular season title and will face the winner of No. 8 Davidson vs No. 9 St. Bonaventure in the quarterfinals. The Wildcats and the Bonnies start off the action in the second round Wednesday at 11:30am ET. The two teams met once in the 2023 regular season, with Davidson winning at home 74-61 on February 22nd. At the helm of these programs it’s Matt McKillop, in his first year as Davidson’s head coach, facing off against Mark Schmidt, whose 282 victories across 16 seasons in charge making him the winningest coach in Bonnies program history.

Tuesday’s first round action saw No. 12 Richmond eliminate No. 13 UMass, No. 10 St. Joseph’s triumph over No. 15 Loyola Chicago and No. 11 La Salle take the 73-56 win over No. 14 Rhode Island.

A-10 Men’s Basketball Tournament Schedule on USA Network

Wednesday, March 8th – Second Round

  • 11:30am ET – No. 8 Davidson vs No. 9 St. Bonaventure
  • 2pm ET – No. 5 George Mason vs No. 12 Richmond
  • 5pm ET – No. 7 George Washington vs No. 10 St. Joseph’s
  • 7:30pm ET – No. 6 Duquesne vs No. 11 La Salle

Thursday, March 9th – Quarterfinals

  • 11:30am ET – No. 1 VCU vs. Winner of No. 8 Davidson vs No. 9 St. Bonaventure
  • 2pm ET – No. 4 St. Louis vs Winner of No. 5 George Mason vs No. 12 Richmond
  • 5pm ET – No. 2 Dayton vs Winner of No. 7 George Washington vs No. 10 St. Joseph’s
  • 7:30pm ET – No. 3 Fordham vs Winner of No. 6 Duquesne vs No. 11 La Salle

How to Watch 2023 A-10 Tournament

  • Dates: Wednesday, March 8th and Thursday, March 9th
  • Time: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET, 5-9:30 p.m. ET.
  • TV Network: USA Network
  • Streaming: NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Semifinals will air Saturday on CBS Sports Network and Sunday’s final will air on CBS.

When is Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday takes place on Sunday, March 12 at 6 PM ET (CBS). This is the day when all of the teams and seeds–the full tournament bracket–will be revealed.

2023 March Madness: When is Selection Sunday?

By Mar 6, 2023, 1:45 PM EST
The 2023 March Madness action tips off on Tuesday, March 14 through Monday, April 3 for the men, while the Women’s Tournament begins on Wednesday, March 15 and runs through Tuesday, April 2. 68 teams will go head-to-head for a chance to be crowned national champions. It all starts off with Selection Sunday where seeds and matchups for the men’s and women’s events will be revealed. See below for additional information on how to watch the event.

When is Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday takes place this Sunday, March 12. Teams and seeds for the Men’s Tournament will be revealed at 6 PM ET (CBS). The women’s full tournament bracket will be revealed at 8 PM ET (ESPN).

How can I watch the Men’s 2023 March Madness Tournament?

Games for the Men’s Tournament will be available on the networks of TBS, TNT, TruTV, and CBS. Viewers can also live stream the 2023 March Madness tournament on the NCAA’s website.

How can I watch the Women’s Tournament?

The Women’s Tournament will be available on ESPN. See below for the full schedule of events.

2023 March Madness Schedule:

Men’s Tournament:

  • Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12
  • First Four: March 14-15
  • First Round: March 16-17
  • Second Round: March 18-19
  • Sweet 16: March 23-24
  • Elite Eight: March 25-26
  • Final Four: April 1
  • NCAA Championship Game: April 3

Women’s Tournament:

  • First Four: March 15-16
  • First Round: March 17-18
  • Second Round: March 19-20
  • Sweet 16: March 24-25
  • Elite Eight: March 26-27
  • Final Four: Friday, March 31 (7 PM and 9:30 PM ET/ ESPN)
  • Women’s NCAA Championship Game: Sunday, April 2 (3 PM ET/ ABC)

What to know about 2023 March Madness: Dates, locations, schedule, brackets, for men’s and women’s tournament

By Mar 6, 2023, 10:35 AM EST
Let the games begin! The Men’s 2023 March Madness Tournament tips off on Tuesday, March 14 with the First Four match ups taking place at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio and concludes on April 3 with the National Championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Women’s Tournament starts March 15 and runs through April 2.

See below to find answers to all of your frequently asked questions surrounding the men’s and women’s tournaments as well as additional information on how you can watch/live stream every game.

Men’s 2023 March Madness Tournament:

When is Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday takes place on Sunday, March 12 at 6 PM ET (CBS). This is the day when all of the teams and seeds–the full tournament bracket–will be revealed.

How many teams are competing in 2023 March Madness?

There will be 68 teams in the March Madness Tournament.

What are the locations for the 2023 March Madness Tournament?

The Men’s March Madness Tournament will be in 14 different stadiums and cities across the country:

  • First Four: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
  • First and Second Rounds: Legacy Arena (Birmingham, AL), Wells Fargo Arena (Des Moines, IA), Amway Center (Orlando, FL), Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA), MVP Arena (Albany, NY), Nationwide Arena (Columbus, OH), Ball Arena (Denver, CO), Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro, NC)
  • Sweet 16 and Elite Eight:  T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV), Madison Square Garden (New York, NY), T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, MO), KFC Yum! Center (Louisville, KY)
  • Final Four and National Championship: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

How can I watch the 2023 March Madness Tournament?

Games will be available on the networks of TBS, TNT, TruTV, and CBS. Viewers can also live stream the 2023 March Madness tournament on the NCAA’s website.

Who won last year’s Men’s March Madness Tournament?

Kansas defeated North Carolina 72-69.

2023 March Madness Schedule:

Women’s 2023 March Madness Tournament:

When does the Women’s Tournament begin?

The Women’s Tournament tips off on Wednesday, March 15 and runs through Sunday, April 2.

When is Selection Sunday for the Women’s Tournament?

Sunday, March 12, at 8 PM ET (ESPN).

How many teams are in the Women’s Tournament?

68 teams–the same number as the men’s tournament.

Where is the Women’s Tournament taking place?

The locations for the First Four, First Round, and Second Round are still to be determined as the top 16 seeds will host.

Women’s Sweet 16 and Elite Eight: Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, South Carolina) and Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, WA)

Final Four and National Championship Game: American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas

How can I watch the Women’s Tournament?

The Women’s Tournament will be available on ESPN.

Who won the Women’s Tournament last year?

South Carolina defeated UConn 64-49.

Women’s 2023 March Madness Schedule:

