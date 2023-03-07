2023 A-10 Men’s Basketball Tournament: How to Watch, Schedule, TV and Streaming Info

It’s the most exciting month in college basketball, and as part of the leadup to 2023 March Madness, NBC Sports presents the 2023 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball tournament second round and quarterfinals live Wednesday, March 8th and Thursday, March 9th on USA Network. Each day of coverage features nine hours of A-10 action from the Barclays Center in New York, with eight matchups across the two days.

RELATED: What to know about 2023 March Madness

With a 15-3 conference record (24-7 overall), the VCU Rams took the A-10 regular season title and will face the winner of No. 8 Davidson vs No. 9 St. Bonaventure in the quarterfinals. The Wildcats and the Bonnies start off the action in the second round Wednesday at 11:30am ET. The two teams met once in the 2023 regular season, with Davidson winning at home 74-61 on February 22nd. At the helm of these programs it’s Matt McKillop, in his first year as Davidson’s head coach, facing off against Mark Schmidt, whose 282 victories across 16 seasons in charge making him the winningest coach in Bonnies program history.

Tuesday’s first round action saw No. 12 Richmond eliminate No. 13 UMass, No. 10 St. Joseph’s triumph over No. 15 Loyola Chicago and No. 11 La Salle take the 73-56 win over No. 14 Rhode Island.

RELATED: March Madness 2023: Bubble teams heading to Selection Sunday

A-10 Men’s Basketball Tournament Schedule on USA Network

Wednesday, March 8th – Second Round

11:30am ET – No. 8 Davidson vs No. 9 St. Bonaventure

2pm ET – No. 5 George Mason vs No. 12 Richmond

5pm ET – No. 7 George Washington vs No. 10 St. Joseph’s

7:30pm ET – No. 6 Duquesne vs No. 11 La Salle

Thursday, March 9th – Quarterfinals

11:30am ET – No. 1 VCU vs. Winner of No. 8 Davidson vs No. 9 St. Bonaventure

2pm ET – No. 4 St. Louis vs Winner of No. 5 George Mason vs No. 12 Richmond

5pm ET – No. 2 Dayton vs Winner of No. 7 George Washington vs No. 10 St. Joseph’s

7:30pm ET – No. 3 Fordham vs Winner of No. 6 Duquesne vs No. 11 La Salle

How to Watch 2023 A-10 Tournament

Dates: Wednesday, March 8th and Thursday, March 9th

Wednesday, March 8th and Thursday, March 9th Time: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET, 5-9:30 p.m. ET.

11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET, 5-9:30 p.m. ET. TV Network: USA Network

USA Network Streaming: NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Semifinals will air Saturday on CBS Sports Network and Sunday’s final will air on CBS.

When is Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday takes place on Sunday, March 12 at 6 PM ET (CBS). This is the day when all of the teams and seeds–the full tournament bracket–will be revealed.