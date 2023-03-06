Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Let the games begin! The Men’s 2023 March Madness Tournament tips off on Tuesday, March 14 with the First Four match ups taking place at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio and concludes on April 3 with the National Championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Women’s Tournament starts March 15 and runs through April 2.

See below to find answers to all of your frequently asked questions surrounding the men’s and women’s tournaments as well as additional information on how you can watch/live stream every game.

Men’s 2023 March Madness Tournament:

When is Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday takes place on Sunday, March 12 at 6 PM ET (CBS). This is the day when all of the teams and seeds–the full tournament bracket–will be revealed.

How many teams are competing in 2023 March Madness?

There will be 68 teams in the March Madness Tournament.

What are the locations for the 2023 March Madness Tournament?

The Men’s March Madness Tournament will be in 14 different stadiums and cities across the country:

First Four: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio First and Second Rounds: Legacy Arena (Birmingham, AL), Wells Fargo Arena (Des Moines, IA), Amway Center (Orlando, FL), Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA), MVP Arena (Albany, NY), Nationwide Arena (Columbus, OH), Ball Arena (Denver, CO), Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro, NC)

Legacy Arena (Birmingham, AL), Wells Fargo Arena (Des Moines, IA), Amway Center (Orlando, FL), Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA), MVP Arena (Albany, NY), Nationwide Arena (Columbus, OH), Ball Arena (Denver, CO), Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro, NC) Sweet 16 and Elite Eight: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV), Madison Square Garden (New York, NY), T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, MO), KFC Yum! Center (Louisville, KY)

T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV), Madison Square Garden (New York, NY), T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, MO), KFC Yum! Center (Louisville, KY) Final Four and National Championship: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

How can I watch the 2023 March Madness Tournament?

Games will be available on the networks of TBS, TNT, TruTV, and CBS. Viewers can also live stream the 2023 March Madness tournament on the NCAA’s website.

Who won last year’s Men’s March Madness Tournament?

Kansas defeated North Carolina 72-69.

2023 March Madness Schedule:

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12

Sunday, March 12 First Four: March 14-15

March 14-15 First Round: March 16-17

March 16-17 Second Round: March 18-19

March 18-19 Sweet 16: March 23-24

March 23-24 Elite Eight: March 25-26

March 25-26 Final Four: April 1

April 1 NCAA Championship Game: April 3

Women’s 2023 March Madness Tournament:

When does the Women’s Tournament begin?

The Women’s Tournament tips off on Wednesday, March 15 and runs through Sunday, April 2.

When is Selection Sunday for the Women’s Tournament?

Sunday, March 12, at 8 PM ET (ESPN).

How many teams are in the Women’s Tournament?

68 teams–the same number as the men’s tournament.

Where is the Women’s Tournament taking place?

The locations for the First Four, First Round, and Second Round are still to be determined as the top 16 seeds will host.

Women’s Sweet 16 and Elite Eight: Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, South Carolina) and Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, WA)

Final Four and National Championship Game: American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas

How can I watch the Women’s Tournament?

The Women’s Tournament will be available on ESPN.

Who won the Women’s Tournament last year?

South Carolina defeated UConn 64-49.

Women’s 2023 March Madness Schedule: