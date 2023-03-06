Novak Djokovic withdraws after failed bid to play Indian Wells

Mar 6, 2023
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. – Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming BNP Paribas Open, having lost his bid to enter the United States unvaccinated to play in the Southern California event.

The tournament announced his withdrawal on Sunday night. Play in the combined ATP-WTA event begins Wednesday at Indian Wells Tennis Garden and runs through March 19.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said on Twitter that Homeland Security had rejected Djokovic’s vaccine waiver request, which would have allowed him to play back-to-back at Indian Wells and Miami, which runs March 19-April 2.

The U.S. is ending its COVID-19 emergency declaration on May 11, which will allow foreign air travelers to enter the county without being vaccinated.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion lost in the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Friday.

With Djokovic out, Nikoloz Basilashvili moved into the Indian Wells draw.

Kostyuk beats Gracheva for 1st WTA title

Mar 6, 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — Marta Kostyuk won her first career WTA title at age 20 by beating Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 7-5 in the ATX Open final, then dedicated the victory to her home country of Ukraine.

The eighth-seeded Kostyuk and the unseeded Gracheva, a 22-year-old Russian, did not meet at the net for the traditional post-match handshake; Kostyuk has said she will not do so after facing any opponents from Russia, which began its invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago, or Belarus, which helped launch the attack.

“Being in the position that I am in right now, it’s extremely special to win this title,” Kostyuk said during the trophy ceremony at the inaugural edition of the hard-court tournament in the Texas capital, “and I want to dedicate this title to Ukraine and to all the people that are fighting and dying right now.”

When Gracheva sailed a forehand long to end the match after 1 1/2 hours, Kostyuk – who trailed 5-3 in the second set and saved a set point at 5-4 – dropped to her knees at the baseline, put her hands on her face and sobbed.

“Obviously,” said Kostyuk, who was the junior champion at the 2017 Australian Open, “it’s a very special moment.”

Both players were participating in a tour-level title match for the first time, and they combined for 13 breaks of serve – eight by Kostyuk – and 14 double-faults. Both won fewer than 50% of points on serve.

There were only two aces, both by Gracheva, including one that gave her a set point at 5-4, 40-30. But she wasted that chance to force a third set by pushing a forehand wide. The 88th-ranked Gracheva, who eliminated No. 1 seed Magda Linette and 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens earlier in the tournament, put another forehand into the net to face a break point. Kostyuk converted it by ending a 16-shot exchange with a forehand volley winner.

Kostyuk, who came into the day ranked 52nd, then held to 6-5 with the help of an underhand serve, before capping a four-game, match-closing run with yet another break.

She is the third first-time champion on the women’s tour in 2023.

Home favorite Jarry beats Etcheverry for Chile Open title

Mar 6, 2023
SANTIAGO, Chile – Home crowd favorite Nicolas Jarry beat Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 6-2 to clinch the Chile Open final, his first title at the elite level since 2019.

The 27-year-old Chilean served a doping suspension in 2020 and his ranking tumbled. His run to the title in the clay court tournament at Chile came the week after Jarry reached the semifinals of the Rio Open, where he lost a tough match to Carlos Alcaraz, and is projected to put him back into the top 60 in the ATP rankings.

“It is really unbelievable, it means a lot to me, specially doing it for the two weeks in a row,” Jarry said. “Winning the second tiebreaker was very important emotionally.”

Jarry and Etcheverry had met only once previously, in the first round at Cordoba last year, which the Argentine won in three sets.