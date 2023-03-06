How to watch every stage of the 2023 Paris-Nice: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info, and more

By Mar 6, 2023, 9:00 AM EST
1 Comment

The first major European stage of the year begins this Sunday, March 5 as the 2023 Paris-Nice kicks off in the Paris town of La Verrière and concludes in Nice on Sunday, March 12.

The 1,201 km race (746 miles) will feature a total of 8 stages and NBC Sports has got you covered with live coverage of every single stage which will be available on Peacock. The final stage will be presented on Peacock and CNBC. See below for the full schedule as well as additional information on how to watch/live stream of the 2023 Paris-Nice.

Sunday marks the 81st edition of the event and two-time Tour de France winner and Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Tadej Pogačar and 2022 Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard are set to headline the 2023-Paris-Nice. Americans Neilson Powless, Matteo Jorgenson, and Larry Warbasse are expected to compete. Other notable cyclists include Arnaud Démare, Alexander Kristoff, Stefan Küng, and Daniel Martinez.

How to watch the 2023 Paris-Nice:

*All times are listed as ET and subject to change

Date Time Stage Platform
Sun., March 5 9:10 a.m. Stage 1: La Verrière Highlights Peacock
Mon., March 6 8:55 a.m. Stage 2: Bazainville / Fontainebleau Peacock
Tues., March 7 8:55 a.m. Stage 3: Dampierre-en-Burly Peacock
Wed., March 8 8:55 a.m. Stage 4: Saint-Amand-Montrond / La Loge des Gardes Peacock
Thurs., March 9 8:55 a.m. Stage 5: Saint-Symphorien-sur-Coise / Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux Peacock
Fri., March 10 8:55 a.m. Stage 6: Tourves / La Colle-sur-Loup Peacock
Sat., March 11 7:05 a.m. Stage 7: Nice / Col de la Couillole Peacock
Sun., March 12 8 a.m. Stage 8: Nice Peacock, CNBC

Click here to see the 2023 Paris-Nice route.

How can I watch the 2023 Paris-Nice and other cycling events on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including cycling.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

How do I stream cycling in my bar, restaurant, or retail business?

Peacock is for personal use only. To stream cycling in your business, get the NBC Sports Pub Pass—the streaming app specifically for pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants, and commercial establishments in the U.S. With it, you can show Premier League, rugby, and cycling live, on-demand, and commercial-free. Get more details here.

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates on the Paris-Nice 2023! 

Tom Pidcock soloes to become first Briton to win Strade Bianche

Associated PressMar 4, 2023, 2:27 PM EST
Getty Images
2 Comments

SIENA, Italy — Tom Pidcock soloed to a dominant victory to become the first British rider to win the Strade Bianche.

Pidcock’s lead was whittled away on the last of the 11 sections of white gravel roads but the Olympic mountain bike champion used his astonishing descending skills to extend it again in the finale of the 184-kilometer (114-mile) route.

And, after the short but steep finishing climb to Siena’s Piazza del Campo, Pidcock had plenty of time to raise his arms above his head. He crossed the line 20 seconds ahead of Valentin Madouas and 22 ahead of Tiesj Benoot.

“It will take some time for this victory to sink in,” Pidcock said. “When I went, it was not the plan. But it was at a normally decisive moment. I got a gap and I carried on.

“Honestly, this week I had the feeling that something big was going to happen today and it did.”

The day’s breakaway of Sven Erik Bystrøm, Alessandro De Marchi and Iván Romeo stood little chance when Pidcock attacked with around 45 kilometers (30 miles) remaining. The Ineos Grenadiers rider swiftly caught the trio before taking on the final 20 kilometers solo.

Pidcock built an advantage of 20 seconds but that was slashed to just six inside the final 10 kilometers. He managed to stretch it again and the win seemed all but certain on the final section of cobblestones where the gradient reached a leg-breaking 16%.

There was a brutal crash for Alberto Bettiol, who attacked shortly before Pidcock. After lying on the ground for a brief period, he managed to get back on his bike but had to abandon the race shortly afterwards.

NBC Sports, Peacock to remain exclusive U.S. home of Tour de France

By Feb 15, 2023, 10:47 AM EST
Tim de Waele/Getty Images
0 Comments

NBC Sports, Peacock and the Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O.) today announced a six-year extension for exclusive U.S. media rights for the Tour de France.

Beginning with the 111th Tour de France in June 2024, Peacock will become the exclusive home of the Tour de France in the United States through 2029 with live start-to-finish coverage of every stage. Select stages will also simulcast live on NBC throughout the three-week event. Daily coverage on Peacock will include NBC Sports-produced pre- and post-race studio shows, full-stage replays, highlights, stage recaps, rider interviews, and more.

As part of its previous agreement, NBC Sports and Peacock will present full live coverage of 110th Tour de France this summer (July 1-23, 2023). NBC Sports’ full coverage schedule for the 2023 Tour de France will be announced in the coming months.

“We’re excited to reach this long-term agreement with A.S.O. to present the world’s most prestigious cycling event live on Peacock for years to come,” said Jon Miller, President, Acquisitions and Partnerships, NBC Sports. “With the Tour de France and our extensive cycling portfolio, we are proud to continue as the home of cycling in the United States, while continuing to bolster Peacock’s best-in-class slate of live sports programming.”

“We are delighted to be able to extend our long-term partnership with NBCUniversal, which promotes the Tour de France and all the major A.S.O. sporting events to the American public on a cross-platform basis, including women’s cycling such as the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift that NBC Sports has supported since the first edition in July 2022. The combined coverage via Peacock, which will show the entire races from the beginning to the end, and network television, will ensure that everyone has access to the best of world cycling. Super fans won’t miss any of the twists and turns that cycling holds. NBC Sports will remain the home of cycling in the United States for another six years and in 2029 we will celebrate the 29th anniversary of a historic partnership that is proof of America’s sincere love for cycling and the Tour,” declared Yann Le Moenner, CEO of A.S.O.

As part of the agreement, NBC Sports will present many additional A.S.O. events throughout the year, including cycling events such as La Vuelta a España, which is the final Grand Tour event of the year following the Tour de France, La Vuelta Feminina by Carrefour.es, the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, the Spring Classics including the men’s and women’s Paris-Roubaix, Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift, the Ardennaises Classics (men and women) that are La Fleche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Criterium du Dauphine, and Paris Tours. Also included are the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris, the world’s second-largest marathon, and the Dakar Rally, the world’s most challenging off-road endurance race.

Comcast/NBC Sports has served as the U.S. home of the Tour de France since 2001.