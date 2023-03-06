Djokovic withdraws after failed bid to play Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. – Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming BNP Paribas Open, having lost his bid to enter the United States unvaccinated to play in the Southern California event.
The tournament announced his withdrawal on Sunday night. Play in the combined ATP-WTA event begins Wednesday at Indian Wells Tennis Garden and runs through March 19.
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said on Twitter that Homeland Security had rejected Djokovic’s vaccine waiver request, which would have allowed him to play back-to-back at Indian Wells and Miami, which runs March 19-April 2.
The U.S. is ending its COVID-19 emergency declaration on May 11, which will allow foreign air travelers to enter the county without being vaccinated.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion lost in the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Friday.
With Djokovic out, Nikoloz Basilashvili moved into the Indian Wells draw.
SANTIAGO, Chile – Home crowd favorite Nicolas Jarry beat Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 6-2 to clinch the Chile Open final on Sunday, his first title at the elite level since 2019.
The 27-year-old Chilean served a doping suspension in 2020 and his ranking tumbled. His run to the title in the clay court tournament at Chile came the week after Jarry reached the semifinals of the Rio Open, where he lost a tough match to Carlos Alcaraz, and is projected to put him back into the top 60 in the ATP rankings.
“It is really unbelievable, it means a lot to me, specially doing it for the two weeks in a row,” Jarry said. “Winning the second tiebreaker was very important emotionally.”
Jarry and Etcheverry had met only once previously, in the first round at Cordoba last year, which the Argentine won in three sets.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Daniil Medvedev won his 18th tour-level title and third in a row by beating Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-2 in an all-Russian final at the Dubai Championships on Saturday.
The former No. 1 extended his winning streak to 14 matches in a run that started on Valentine’s Day and included back-to-back trophies in Rotterdam and Doha.
Medvedev, on the second longest winning streak of his career, broke Rublev twice in each set and won the last five games on the hard court.
Rublev was the defending champion but quickly fell behind as he couldn’t hold his serve in the opening game.
“It’s amazing because the start of the year was not perfect,” Medvedev said on court after defeating his good friend. “So I was doubting a lot, and now it just feels better.”
Medvedev gave top-ranked Novak Djokovic his first defeat of the year in the semifinals.
The 2021 U.S. Open champion defeated Andy Murray to win the Qatar Open last week after rallying past Jannik Sinner in the final of the Rotterdam Open.