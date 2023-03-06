2023 March Madness: When is Selection Sunday?

By Mar 6, 2023, 1:45 PM EST
The 2023 March Madness excitement begins with Selection Sunday on March 12!
The 2023 March Madness action tips off on Tuesday, March 14 through Monday, April 3 for the men, while the Women’s Tournament begins on Wednesday, March 15 and runs through Tuesday, April 2. 68 teams will go head-to-head for a chance to be crowned national champions. It all starts off with Selection Sunday where seeds and matchups for the men’s and women’s events will be revealed. See below for additional information on how to watch the event.

When is Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday takes place this Sunday, March 12. Teams and seeds for the Men’s Tournament will be revealed at 6 PM ET (CBS). The women’s full tournament bracket will be revealed at 8 PM ET (ESPN).

How can I watch the Men’s 2023 March Madness Tournament?

Games for the Men’s Tournament will be available on the networks of TBS, TNT, TruTV, and CBS. Viewers can also live stream the 2023 March Madness tournament on the NCAA’s website.

How can I watch the Women’s Tournament?

The Women’s Tournament will be available on ESPN. See below for the full schedule of events.

2023 March Madness Schedule:

Men’s Tournament:

  • Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12
  • First Four: March 14-15
  • First Round: March 16-17
  • Second Round: March 18-19
  • Sweet 16: March 23-24
  • Elite Eight: March 25-26
  • Final Four: April 1
  • NCAA Championship Game: April 3

Women’s Tournament:

  • First Four: March 15-16
  • First Round: March 17-18
  • Second Round: March 19-20
  • Sweet 16: March 24-25
  • Elite Eight: March 26-27
  • Final Four: Friday, March 31 (7 PM and 9:30 PM ET/ ESPN)
  • Women’s NCAA Championship Game: Sunday, April 2 (3 PM ET/ ABC)

What to know about 2023 March Madness: Dates, locations, schedule, brackets, for men’s and women’s tournament

By Mar 6, 2023, 10:35 AM EST
Let the games begin! The Men’s 2023 March Madness Tournament tips off on Tuesday, March 14 with the First Four match ups taking place at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio and concludes on April 3 with the National Championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Women’s Tournament starts March 15 and runs through April 2.

See below to find answers to all of your frequently asked questions surrounding the men’s and women’s tournaments as well as additional information on how you can watch/live stream every game.

Men’s 2023 March Madness Tournament:

When is Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday takes place on Sunday, March 12 at 6 PM ET (CBS). This is the day when all of the teams and seeds–the full tournament bracket–will be revealed.

How many teams are competing in 2023 March Madness?

There will be 68 teams in the March Madness Tournament.

What are the locations for the 2023 March Madness Tournament?

The Men’s March Madness Tournament will be in 14 different stadiums and cities across the country:

  • First Four: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
  • First and Second Rounds: Legacy Arena (Birmingham, AL), Wells Fargo Arena (Des Moines, IA), Amway Center (Orlando, FL), Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA), MVP Arena (Albany, NY), Nationwide Arena (Columbus, OH), Ball Arena (Denver, CO), Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro, NC)
  • Sweet 16 and Elite Eight:  T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV), Madison Square Garden (New York, NY), T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, MO), KFC Yum! Center (Louisville, KY)
  • Final Four and National Championship: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

How can I watch the 2023 March Madness Tournament?

Games will be available on the networks of TBS, TNT, TruTV, and CBS. Viewers can also live stream the 2023 March Madness tournament on the NCAA’s website.

Who won last year’s Men’s March Madness Tournament?

Kansas defeated North Carolina 72-69.

2023 March Madness Schedule:

  • Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12
  • First Four: March 14-15
  • First Round: March 16-17
  • Second Round: March 18-19
  • Sweet 16: March 23-24
  • Elite Eight: March 25-26
  • Final Four: April 1
  • NCAA Championship Game: April 3

Women’s 2023 March Madness Tournament:

When does the Women’s Tournament begin?

The Women’s Tournament tips off on Wednesday, March 15 and runs through Sunday, April 2.

When is Selection Sunday for the Women’s Tournament?

Sunday, March 12, at 8 PM ET (ESPN).

How many teams are in the Women’s Tournament?

68 teams–the same number as the men’s tournament.

Where is the Women’s Tournament taking place?

The locations for the First Four, First Round, and Second Round are still to be determined as the top 16 seeds will host.

Women’s Sweet 16 and Elite Eight: Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, South Carolina) and Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, WA)

Final Four and National Championship Game: American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas

How can I watch the Women’s Tournament?

The Women’s Tournament will be available on ESPN.

Who won the Women’s Tournament last year?

South Carolina defeated UConn 64-49.

Women’s 2023 March Madness Schedule:

  • First Four: March 15-16
  • First Round: March 17-18
  • Second Round: March 19-20
  • Sweet 16: March 24-25
  • Elite Eight: March 26-27
  • Final Four: Friday, March 31 (7 PM and 9:30 PM ET/ ESPN)
  • Women’s NCAA Championship Game: Sunday, April 2 (3 PM ET/ ABC)

2022-2023 Atlantic 10 Basketball Schedule: How to watch men’s and women’s games on USA Network and NBC Sports

By Dec 19, 2022, 10:05 AM EST
Atlantic 10 basketball is coming to NBC Sports this 2022-2023 season! Here's how to watch!
Atlantic 10 basketball is headed to NBC Sports! During the 2022-2023 season, 35 exciting matchups will be featured on USA Network and NBC Sports digital platforms, including exclusive coverage of the 2023 Atlantic 10 Men’s Championship second round and quarterfinals, 26 men’s regular-season matchups, and three women’s regular-season games.

The action tips off on Saturday, December 10 on USA Network as the Drexel Dragons head to Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to take on the La Salle Explorers at 12:00 p.m. ET. Immediately after, the Dayton Flyers will face the UNC Asheville Bulldogs at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio at 2:00  p.m. ET.

All coverage on USA Network streams live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. See below for the 2022-2023 Atlantic 10 men’s and women’s basketball schedules as well as additional information on how to watch/live stream each game.

2022-2023 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET

DATE GAME NETWORK/PLATFORM TIME (ET)
Saturday, Dec. 10 Drexel at La Salle USA Network Noon
Saturday, Dec. 10 UNC Asheville at Dayton USA Network 2 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7 Davidson at VCU USA Network Noon
Saturday, Jan. 7 UMass at George Washington USA Network 2 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14 Loyola Chicago at Saint Joseph’s USA Network 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14 Richmond at St. Bonaventure USA Network 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17 UMass at VCU NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21 Dayton at George Washington USA Network 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21 La Salle at Saint Louis USA Network 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29 Saint Joseph’s at George Mason USA Network Noon
Saturday, Feb. 4 Davidson at UMass USA Network 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4 George Mason at Loyola Chicago USA Network 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 5 Fordham at Richmond USA Network Noon
Saturday, Feb. 11 St. Bonaventure at Duquesne USA Network 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11 Fordham at Davidson USA Network 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18 Saint Joseph’s at Davidson USA Network 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18 Fordham at VCU USA Network 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19 George Washington at St. Bonaventure USA Network 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22 St. Bonaventure at Davidson NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25 Rhode Island at Fordham USA Network 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26 Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure USA Network Noon
Sunday, Feb. 26 Davidson at Duquesne USA Network 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28 La Salle at Dayton NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 4 George Mason at Richmond USA Network 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 4 St. Bonaventure at UMass USA Network 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 4 VCU at George Washington USA Network 4:30 p.m.

How to watch the 2022-2023 Atlantic 10 Men’s Championship on USA Network:

DATE GAME TIME (ET)
Wednesday, March 8 A-10 Championship Second Round Noon, 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 9 A-10 Championship Quarterfinals Noon, 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

How to watch 2022-2023 Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball on NBC Sports:

  • Wednesday, January 25 – George Washington at Loyola Chicago at 12:00 p.m. ET
  • Thursday, January 26 – VCU at UMass at 12:00 p.m. ET
  • Wednesday, February 8 – St. Bonaventure at George Mason – 7:00 p.m. ET