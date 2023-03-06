2023 March Madness: When is Selection Sunday?

The 2023 March Madness action tips off on Tuesday, March 14 through Monday, April 3 for the men, while the Women’s Tournament begins on Wednesday, March 15 and runs through Tuesday, April 2. 68 teams will go head-to-head for a chance to be crowned national champions. It all starts off with Selection Sunday where seeds and matchups for the men’s and women’s events will be revealed. See below for additional information on how to watch the event.
When is Selection Sunday?
Selection Sunday takes place this Sunday, March 12. Teams and seeds for the Men’s Tournament will be revealed at 6 PM ET (CBS). The women’s full tournament bracket will be revealed at 8 PM ET (ESPN).
How can I watch the Men’s 2023 March Madness Tournament?
Games for the Men’s Tournament will be available on the networks of TBS, TNT, TruTV, and CBS. Viewers can also live stream the 2023 March Madness tournament on the NCAA’s website.
How can I watch the Women’s Tournament?
The Women’s Tournament will be available on ESPN. See below for the full schedule of events.
2023 March Madness Schedule:
Men’s Tournament:
- Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12
- First Four: March 14-15
- First Round: March 16-17
- Second Round: March 18-19
- Sweet 16: March 23-24
- Elite Eight: March 25-26
- Final Four: April 1
- NCAA Championship Game: April 3
Women’s Tournament:
- First Four: March 15-16
- First Round: March 17-18
- Second Round: March 19-20
- Sweet 16: March 24-25
- Elite Eight: March 26-27
- Final Four: Friday, March 31 (7 PM and 9:30 PM ET/ ESPN)
- Women’s NCAA Championship Game: Sunday, April 2 (3 PM ET/ ABC)
