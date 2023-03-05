Etcheverry and Jarry through to Chile Open final

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SANTIAGO, Chile — Home-crowd favorite Nicolas Jarry and Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry advanced to the Chile Open final.

Jarry beat Spain’s Jaume Munar 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1 to play his second professional final, the first since his doping suspension in in April 2020.

Etcheverry won his all-Argentine semifinal against third-seeded Sebastian Baez 7-5, 6-3 to advance to his first tour final.

Jarry and Etcheverry have met only once previously, in the first round at Cordoba last year, which the Argentine won in three sets.