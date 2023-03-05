De Minaur beats Paul for Acapulco title

ACAPULCO, Mexico — Alex de Minaur rallied to win the biggest title of his career, beating Tommy Paul 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the final of the Mexican Open.
The 24-year-old Australian won his seventh career title and first at the ATP 500 level. He won his previous six titles at ATP 250 events, most recently last year at Atlanta.
De Minaur will move to 18th in the rankings. His career-best ranking is No. 15 in 2021.
Paul had reached the final by beating fifth-ranked Taylor Fritz in a match that lasted 3 hours, 25 minutes. He has one career title, at Stockholm in 2021.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Daniil Medvedev won his 18th tour-level title and third in a row by beating Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-2 in an all-Russian final at the Dubai Championships on Saturday.
The former No. 1 extended his winning streak to 14 matches in a run that started on Valentine’s Day and included back-to-back trophies in Rotterdam and Doha.
Medvedev, on the second longest winning streak of his career, broke Rublev twice in each set and won the last five games on the hard court.
Rublev was the defending champion but quickly fell behind as he couldn’t hold his serve in the opening game.
“It’s amazing because the start of the year was not perfect,” Medvedev said on court after defeating his good friend. “So I was doubting a lot, and now it just feels better.”
Medvedev gave top-ranked Novak Djokovic his first defeat of the year in the semifinals.
The 2021 U.S. Open champion defeated Andy Murray to win the Qatar Open last week after rallying past Jannik Sinner in the final of the Rotterdam Open.
AUSTIN, Texas — Marta Kostyuk and Varvara Gracheva each reached her first WTA final by beating an American at the ATX Open.
The eighth-seeded Kostyuk took five of the last six games to eliminate 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-3 in the day’s first semifinal. Gracheva then reeled off the last four games to defeat Katie Volynets 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 across nearly 2 1/2 hours in a matchup between a pair of unseeded players at night.
Kostyuk is a 20-year-old from Ukraine who is ranked 52nd. Gracheva is a 22-year-old from Russia who is ranked 88th. One will earn a tour-level trophy for the first time at the inaugural edition of the hard-court tournament in the Texas capital.
Against the fourth-seeded Collins, Kostyuk saved five of the six break points she faced and won four of her opponent’s service games. Kostyuk previously had reached the semifinals at four tournaments but never made it past that round.
Collins was trying to reach her first tour title match since getting that far at Melbourne Park last season before losing to Ash Barty. Collins fell to 0-5 against seeded opponents in 2023 and her career mark in WTA semifinals is now 3-9.
Gracheva, never past the third round at a Grand Slam tournament, has won three of her four matches this week in three sets.
She had made it as far as the semifinals at a WTA event just once before and lost at that stage the other time. But after falling behind 4-2 in the final set against Volynets, a 21-year-old from California, Gracheva did not lose another game.