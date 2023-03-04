Medvedev tops Rublev in Dubai final for third straight title

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Daniil Medvedev won his 18th tour-level title and third in a row by beating Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-2 at the Dubai Championships.
The former No. 1 extended his winning streak to 14 matches in a run that started on Valentine’s Day and included back-to-back trophies in Rotterdam and Doha.
Medvedev, on the second longest winning streak of his career, broke Rublev twice in each set and won the last five games on the hard court.
Rublev was the defending champion but quickly fell behind as he couldn’t hold his serve in the opening game.
“It’s amazing because the start of the year was not perfect,” Medvedev said on court after defeating his good friend. “So I was doubting a lot, and now it just feels better.”
Medvedev gave top-ranked Novak Djokovic his first defeat of the year in the semifinals.
The 2021 U.S. Open champion defeated Andy Murray to win the Qatar Open last week after rallying past Jannik Sinner in the final of the Rotterdam Open.
ACAPULCO, Mexico — Tommy Paul defeated fellow American and longtime rival Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (2) in a three-hour marathon match and secured a spot in the Mexican Open final.
The pair of 25-year-olds have squared off since they were teenagers. They faced each other for the first time – when Fritz was 13 and Paul was 14 – at the 2011 USTA Boys’ 14s National Championships in San Antonio, Texas.
Paul need nearly 3 1/2 hours to beat the third-seeded Fritz in the semifinal round and became the third American to reach the final in Acapulco. Fritz accomplished the feat in 2020, and Sam Querrey won the tournament in 2017.
Paul, who reached the semifinals in the Australian Open in January, is trying to capture his second career title after Stockholm in 2021.
He will face Alex de Minaur of Australia, who defeated Hulger Rune of Denmark 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.
The eighth-seeded De Minaur is 3-0 against Paul and will play in his first final since Atlanta in 2022, when he won his sixth career title.
SANTIAGO, Chile — Three of the four semifinalists at the Chile Open are South American players.
Spain’s Jaume Munar will be the only exception in the clay court tournament after beating Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. Munar’s next rival will be home-crowd favorite Nicolas Jarry, who beat Yannick Hanfmann of Germany 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Two Argentine players will face off in the other semifinal – third-seeded Sebastian Baez will take on Tomas Martin Etcheverry.
Baez overcame Laslo Djere 7-6 (4), 6-4. Etcheverry eliminated another Serbian player, Dusan Lajovic, 6-1, 6-2.