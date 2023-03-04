Katie Volynets hangs on, reaches 1st WTA semifinal at Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Katie Volynets reached her first WTA semifinal by taking big leads in each set and holding off reigning NCAA singles champion Peyton Stearns to win 7-5, 6-3 in a matchup between a pair of 21-year-old Americans at the ATX Open.

Volynets, a Californian who is ranked 92nd, went ahead 4-0 in the opening set, then found herself at 5-all. But she managed to run off seven games in a row from there to claim that set and lead 5-0 in the second.

Once again, things got a bit complicated against Stearns, who starred at the nearby University of Texas, helping the school win a team title in 2021 before she claimed the singles trophy last year. Stearns won two lower-level ITF events before coming to the inaugural edition of the hard-court WTA tournament in Austin, and collected her first two WTA match wins this week.

Stearns, a wild-card entry, saved one match point while Volynets served for the victory at 5-0 in the second, then broke at love when Volynets served for it again at 5-2. In the last game, Volynets needed three more match points to finally seal it, using a big forehand on the 12th stroke of a baseline exchange to draw a backhand that landed long.

Volynets was making her WTA quarterfinal debut and got there by saving a match point and erasing a 5-0 deficit in the third set against third-seeded Anastasia Potapova.

She did not want to be on the opposite end of that sort of comeback.

“I just was telling myself to keep going and to just keep playing my game. And sometimes it wasn’t happening,” said Volynets, who advanced to the third round of the Australian Open in January. “But when someone goes down (by) a big lead, sometimes there’s nothing to lose anymore. It happened to me a couple of days ago, actually. So I was just trying to stay tough.”

She meets 88th-ranked Varvara Gracheva next. Gracheva beat 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the tournament’s last quarterfinal.

Eighth-seeded Marta Kostyuk made it to the final four of a tournament for the first time in 2023 by defeating Anna-Lena Friedsam 7-6 (6), 6-2. Kostyuk overcame nine double-faults and getting broken four times.

Kostyuk entered the day 0-2 in quarterfinals this season. Now she’ll try to reach the first WTA final of her career when she faces 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins.

The fourth-seeded Collins grabbed 11 of the last 12 games to come back and eliminate Anna Kalinskaya 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

Paul outlasts fellow American Fritz, reaches Mexican final

ACAPULCO, Mexico — Tommy Paul defeated fellow American and longtime rival Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (2) in a three-hour marathon match and secured a spot in the Mexican Open final.

The pair of 25-year-olds have squared off since they were teenagers. They faced each other for the first time – when Fritz was 13 and Paul was 14 – at the 2011 USTA Boys’ 14s National Championships in San Antonio, Texas.

Paul need nearly 3 1/2 hours to beat the third-seeded Fritz in the semifinal round and became the third American to reach the final in Acapulco. Fritz accomplished the feat in 2020, and Sam Querrey won the tournament in 2017.

Paul, who reached the semifinals in the Australian Open in January, is trying to capture his second career title after Stockholm in 2021.

He will face Alex de Minaur of Australia, who defeated Hulger Rune of Denmark 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

The eighth-seeded De Minaur is 3-0 against Paul and will play in his first final since Atlanta in 2022, when he won his sixth career title.

Medvedev tops Rublev in Dubai final for third straight title

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Daniil Medvedev won his 18th tour-level title and third in a row by beating Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-2 at the Dubai Championships.

The former No. 1 extended his winning streak to 14 matches in a run that started on Valentine’s Day and included back-to-back trophies in Rotterdam and Doha.

Medvedev, on the second longest winning streak of his career, broke Rublev twice in each set and won the last five games on the hard court.

Rublev was the defending champion but quickly fell behind as he couldn’t hold his serve in the opening game.

“It’s amazing because the start of the year was not perfect,” Medvedev said on court after defeating his good friend. “So I was doubting a lot, and now it just feels better.”

Medvedev gave top-ranked Novak Djokovic his first defeat of the year in the semifinals.

The 2021 U.S. Open champion defeated Andy Murray to win the Qatar Open last week after rallying past Jannik Sinner in the final of the Rotterdam Open.